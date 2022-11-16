ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Homebuyers Need $107,000 Annually To Afford Typical Home

Redfin says the increases in income needed to afford a median-priced home are especially high in Florida. Today's buyers must earn nearly 46% more than they did a year ago to afford a typical home. Sixteen of the 20 metros where the income necessary to afford a home has increased...
Investopedia

Dallas Fed Predicts Home Prices Could Sink 20%

U.S. home prices could plunge as much as 20% due to a sharp rise in mortgage rates this year. Higher rates are dramatically increasing home ownership costs and “boost the odds of a severe house price correction,” according to a report from the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank. Dallas...
Washington Examiner

Existing home sales fall for record ninth straight month

Sales of existing homes have fallen for a ninth straight month and are now at the lowest level since early in the pandemic. The hit to the housing market reflects the Federal Reserve's efforts to lower inflation by raising interest rates, which has put home-buying out of reach for many.
UPI News

Homebuilder confidence the lowest in a decade

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Confidence in the housing market continues to decline and if the latest report from the National Association of Home Builders is any indication, the situation will not turn around soon. The monthly NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index declined for the 11th straight month, reaching its lowest...
ValueWalk

Mortgage Rates And Housing Starts Tumble While Homebuilders Are Glum

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.61% as of Nov. 17, a drop from the 7.08% recorded last week. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.98%, down from last week when it averaged 6.38%. Freddie Mac added it will no longer provide data related to adjusted-rate mortgages. Invest...
Fox Business

Affordability squeezing homebuyers’ wallets as builders face 'worst-case scenario'

The leader of the nation's largest trade association for homebuilders, on Thursday, warned of a "worst-case scenario" facing some housing markets as homebuyers get squeezed. "Right now, in almost no market in this country, can a homebuilder build a house that is affordable for a first-time homebuyer," National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard said on "Varney & Co." Thursday. "We can't do it. The costs that are on us make it impossible."
