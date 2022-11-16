Read full article on original website
Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
Mortgage rates could drop to 5.4% by the end of next year, per the Mortgage Bankers Association. The forecast comes as MBA expects the Fed will drive the US economy into a recession in the first half of 2023. High interest rates to combat inflation will also lead to a...
US home sales will keep falling through 2023, Redfin says: 'Housing companies are in the jungle now'
Redfin said it expects home sales to keep falling through 2023, as it laid off 13% of its workforce. US housing companies are "in the jungle" now, its CEO said, as buyer demand falters. Rising mortgage rates and high inflation are key pressures pulling down the number of home sales.
Some homebuyers lose deposits of $10,000, $20,000, or more due to high mortgage rates
Dahianara Lopez and her husband Paulo Echeverry run a food truck outside of Orlando. "We work together every day," she says while cooking up Colombian sausages on the truck's big stainless steel grill. They say by putting in long hours over several years they were able to save up a...
As mortgage rates dip below 7%, ‘millennials should jump at a 6% mortgage like bears grabbing for honey’
Mortgage rates took a slight dip below 7% after a better-than-expected economic report showed inflation was easing. One financial pro says the dip is an opportunity prospective homebuyers shouldn’t miss out on. “Millennials should jump at a 6% mortgage like bears grabbing for honey,” Bill Smead, founder and chairman...
Why Aren't Home Prices Falling as Fast as Mortgage Rates Are Rising?
An expert told Newsweek, "It takes time for sellers to come to the conclusion they're not going to get the price they want and start cutting their price."
Average age for 1st time home buyers reaches all-time high
The number of first-time home buyers has dropped to an all-time low over the past year as the average age of first-time homeowners is the highest it has been in over three decades. Part of the reason many are being forced to wait before buying their first home is the...
House prices could drop by as much as 30 PER CENT in the next year, mortgage lender warns
House prices could fall by almost a third in the worst-case scenario, a mortgage lender has warned. It comes as homeowners were today hit with the largest increase in interest rates in more than 30 years, potentially adding hundreds of pounds to mortgage payments. Yesterday Chris Rhodes, chief finance officer...
Home price declines will accelerate even as sales bottom out early next year, economist says
The decline in home prices will accelerate even as sales are headed for a bottom early next year, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. The assessment came as the NAHB index fell for the 11th straight month to hit the lowest since April 2020. "The good news for homebuilders is that a...
The U.S. housing market to see second biggest correction of the post-WWII era—when to expect the home price bottom
Homebuilders and economists alike saw the 2000s housing bubble brewing—they just didn’t think it would burst. Their reasoning being, that at the time, home prices hadn’t really fallen since the Great Depression era. “I think that the religion people had from 1946 to 2008, that housing prices...
Home prices could fall faster if once-reluctant sellers flood the market with more supply before the downside worsens, economist says
Home prices could fall at a faster pace, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics economist Kieran Clancy. Previously reluctant home sellers could flood the market with inventory before prices decline further, he warned. "We think prices need to drop by about 20% from their spring peaks in order to reach a sustainable...
Home prices are falling faster now than in 2006—Redfin’s CEO just revealed why
Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman isn’t afraid to say the quiet part out loud.
Homebuyers Need $107,000 Annually To Afford Typical Home
Redfin says the increases in income needed to afford a median-priced home are especially high in Florida. Today's buyers must earn nearly 46% more than they did a year ago to afford a typical home. Sixteen of the 20 metros where the income necessary to afford a home has increased...
This interactive map shows the home price shift in America’s biggest housing markets
John Burns Real Estate Consulting told Fortune back in July that “home price tops” across the country were already getting blown off. If they were correct, it meant for the first time in a decade the U.S. was transitioning into a period of falling home prices. At the...
Dallas Fed Predicts Home Prices Could Sink 20%
U.S. home prices could plunge as much as 20% due to a sharp rise in mortgage rates this year. Higher rates are dramatically increasing home ownership costs and “boost the odds of a severe house price correction,” according to a report from the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank. Dallas...
Existing home sales fall for record ninth straight month
Sales of existing homes have fallen for a ninth straight month and are now at the lowest level since early in the pandemic. The hit to the housing market reflects the Federal Reserve's efforts to lower inflation by raising interest rates, which has put home-buying out of reach for many.
U.S. existing home sales plunge; tight inventory keeps prices rising
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. existing home sales tumbled for a record ninth straight month in October as the 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit a 20-year high and prices remained elevated, pushing homeownership out of the reach of many Americans.
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: November 18, 2022 | Rates dropped significantly this week
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Average 30-year fixed mortgage rates dropped...
Homebuilder confidence the lowest in a decade
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Confidence in the housing market continues to decline and if the latest report from the National Association of Home Builders is any indication, the situation will not turn around soon. The monthly NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index declined for the 11th straight month, reaching its lowest...
Mortgage Rates And Housing Starts Tumble While Homebuilders Are Glum
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.61% as of Nov. 17, a drop from the 7.08% recorded last week. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.98%, down from last week when it averaged 6.38%. Freddie Mac added it will no longer provide data related to adjusted-rate mortgages. Invest...
Affordability squeezing homebuyers’ wallets as builders face 'worst-case scenario'
The leader of the nation's largest trade association for homebuilders, on Thursday, warned of a "worst-case scenario" facing some housing markets as homebuyers get squeezed. "Right now, in almost no market in this country, can a homebuilder build a house that is affordable for a first-time homebuyer," National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard said on "Varney & Co." Thursday. "We can't do it. The costs that are on us make it impossible."
