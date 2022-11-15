Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
George Lois, icon of ads and magazine covers, dead at 91
NEW YORK (AP) — Advertising giant George Lois has died at age 91. Lois was a hard-selling, charismatic sloganeer and designer who fashioned some of the most daring magazine images of the 1960s. He also popularized such catchphrases and brand names as “I Want My MTV!” and “Lean Cuisine.” His Esquire magazine covers, from Muhammad Ali posing as the martyr Saint Sebastian to Andy Warhol sinking in a sea of Campbell’s tomato soup, helped define the go-go spirit of the ’60s. He later devised breakthrough strategies for Xerox and USA Today and suggested ads for MTV that featured Mick Jagger among others. His son says he died “peacefully” at home in Manhattan on Friday.
Nazanin Boniadi spotlights Iranian women at academy event
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Rings of Power” star Nazanin Boniadi has delivered a powerful plea to prominent Hollywood creatives to support female protesters in Iran at an event Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles. In front of a crowd that included Oscar-winners Chloé Zhao, Marlee Matlin, Ruth E. Carter, and actors like Claire Foy, Tessa Thompson, Lucy Boynton and Ximena Lamadrid, Boniadi said she couldn’t “help but feel the urgency of joining in sisterhood with the women of Iran.” The event, presented by Chanel, was held on a sunny patio at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Academy Gold Fellowship which helps aspiring filmmakers.
Museum of London packs up for £250 mn move
King Charles I's execution vest and 20,000 human remains are among the objects that need to be packed up as the Museum of London makes a daunting £250 million ($260 million) move. The 20,000 skeletal remains of historic Londoners will also need to be transported with care.
More Twitter workers flee after Musk’s ‘hardcore’ ultimatum
Twitter is continuing to bleed engineers and other workers after its new owner Elon Musk gave them a choice: either pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance pay. Many workers signed off via internal messaging forums Thursday and on Twitter itself. It’s not clear how many of Twitter’s already-decimated staff took Musk up on his offer. But the newest round of departures means the platform is continuing to lose workers just at it’s gearing up for the World Cup. The tournament is one of the busiest events on Twitter, and can overwhelm its systems if things go haywire.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:13 p.m. EST
Taylor Swift tickets breakdown probed by attorneys general. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Some state attorneys general aren’t shaking off this week’s Ticketmaster debacle. Fans expressed outrage and heartache over fruitless attempts to by tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour. Now the top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania are looking into it. Hours-long delays and error messages were reported Tuesday during a pre-sale of tickets for Swift’s upcoming 52-date tour. Ticketmaster blamed bots and historically unprecedented demand. Multiple lawmakers have accused Ticketmaster of abusing its power as the dominant seller of concert tickets. Even the White House weighed in, saying the Biden administration believes a “lack of competition leads to higher prices, and worse service.”
