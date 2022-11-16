#4 - Hoyas vs. Loyola Marymount - 11/18/22. To be quite honest with you, I am not sure what to even write. We are back to how can it get any worse territory. And I truly do not have an answer. Yes, this team has a lot of new pieces. Yes, they need time to find cohesion. Yes, this is the first game Ewing has been able to run his ideal starting 5. All of that is true. None of it makes up for this loss. Not even close. You can even try and forget all of the other stuff (winless in conference play, historically bad defenses, offensive struggles, player exoduses, the list goes on). Even if you just compartmentalize this game, it may be, specifically the second half, one of the worst performances of basketball in the history of this program.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 8 HOURS AGO