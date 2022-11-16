Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
The “record-setting” 2022 NationalsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Scarlet Nation
Nearly Despondent Hoyas Hammered
While Georgetown was surrendering their 10 point lead via a 28-4 Loyola Marymount game sealing run, there seemed to be Hoya despondency, maybe even futility. As commentator Renee Montgomery said afterward, G'Town seemed locked into "an uphill battle". Observers actually in the Montego Bay, Jamaica gym hosting this year's Jersey...
casualhoya.com
GAME GRADES: Hoyas Fail 1st Test in Jamaica
#4 - Hoyas vs. Loyola Marymount - 11/18/22. To be quite honest with you, I am not sure what to even write. We are back to how can it get any worse territory. And I truly do not have an answer. Yes, this team has a lot of new pieces. Yes, they need time to find cohesion. Yes, this is the first game Ewing has been able to run his ideal starting 5. All of that is true. None of it makes up for this loss. Not even close. You can even try and forget all of the other stuff (winless in conference play, historically bad defenses, offensive struggles, player exoduses, the list goes on). Even if you just compartmentalize this game, it may be, specifically the second half, one of the worst performances of basketball in the history of this program.
casualhoya.com
JERKED CHICKEN: Georgetown Embarrassed by Loyola Marymount in Jamaica Classic, 84-66
The 4:30 start on the Friday before Thanksgiving caught me off guard so spoiler alert, I may have missed the first ten minutes because of traffic. It doesn’t seem to matter. The Georgetown Hoyas were embarrassed by Loyola Marymount, 84-66, in the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic. It appears...
casualhoya.com
GAME THREAD: Georgetown vs Loyola Marymount
Series: 1-1 Last Meeting: Georgetown lost to Loyola Marymount in the 2018 Jamaica Classic, 65-52 despite a strong effort from Jessie Govan. KenPom Projection: Georgetown 78-74 (64%) Line: Georgetown -4.5, o/u 153.5. BACK TO JAMAICA. Georgetown doesn’t go to Jamaica very often but when they do, they play Loyola Marymount....
casualhoya.com
LINKS: Georgetown and Loyola Marymount Face-off in Jamaica Classic on Friday
Your Georgetown Hoyas have flown down to Montego Bay, Jamaica for the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic, taking on Loyola Marymount (2-2) on Friday, November 18. Tipoff is slated for 4:30 PM with the game televised on CBS Sports Network. La Salle and Wake Forest play before Georgetown on Friday and the Sunday game will be either noon or 2:30 PM.
dukebasketballreport.com
YouTube Gold: JJ Redick Shuts Up Maryland Fans
When JJ Redick was at Duke, Maryland was still in the ACC and, as far as they were concerned, he was Public Enemy #1. They made him a special target and while some of their stunts crossed lines, some of it was relatively normal collegiate BS and certainly what you’d expect from Maryland fans.
Inside Nova
Tristan Evans has hand in nine touchdowns as Freedom-Woodbridge beats John Champe
Tristan Evans threw for 370 yards and seven touchdowns and ran for two more touchdowns as top-seeded Freedom-Woodbridge defeated fourth-seeded John Champe 70-35 Friday in the Class 6 Region B semifinals. The Eagles (12-0) host third-seeded Patriot (11-1) Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. in the region final. Freedom last...
sancerresatsunset.com
Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
The Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., is a block-sized behemoth that hosts around 200 music and sports events annually and has transformed its formerly dull and downtrodden neighborhood to a hopping hotspot for locals and tourists alike. It is the home stadium of the Washington Capitals hockey team and...
pressboxonline.com
Coppin State Men’s Basketball HC Juan Dixon Has Black Friday Maryland Game Circled
Maryland basketball legend Juan Dixon will return to College Park as a head coach for the first time when the Coppin State men’s basketball team faces Maryland at 4 p.m. on Nov. 25, one day after Thanksgiving. It will mark Coppin’s first game at Maryland since the Eagles defeated...
CBS Sports
IMG vs. St. Frances Academy preview, game tracker, updates: Get high school football scores at MaxPreps
Last week, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) traveled across the continent to pick up a win in Alaska against Clarkson North. At the end of September, the Panthers flew to Hawaii to pick up a win against Kahuku. On Friday, the No. 2 team in the MaxPreps national high school football rankings will stay at home to host No. 10 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), in a matchup that the Panthers have won each of the last two seasons.
Washington, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
247Sports
Maryland Football's attendance problem is even worse than it looks
Maryland football's lack of fans in the stands has been discussed, but the picture is more clear -- and bigger -- after a deep dive Friday by Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post. Among other depressing numbers for those who support the program: the Terps are averaging barely 22,000 attendees per game. That's the actual number of people at the games, including building staff and everyone else in the building, as opposed to the inflated numbers all schools distribute based on how many tickets were dispersed.
Inside Nova
High school region semifinal football playoff preview capsules
JOHN CHAMPE (8-3) AT FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE (11-0) Friday, 7 p.m. How they got here: John Champe defeated Forest Park 44-25 in the region quarterfinals. Patrick Bryan threw four touchdown passes. Bryan, the Cedar Run District Offensive Player of the Year, has thrown for 3,117 yards this season along with 42 touchdown passes and six interceptions. Bryan has also run for 10 touchdowns. Gregory Spiller has caught a team-high 63 passes for 1,090 yards and 20 touchdowns and Cameron Petrey has caught 59 passes for 984 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Professional baseball returns to Frederick in 2023
Professional baseball is returning to Frederick in 2023. On Wednesday, the independent Atlantic League announced they would be expanding to 10 teams for the upcoming season.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg High School Varsity Football Coach Tyler Bierly Steps Down From His Position
Gaithersburg Varsity Head Football Coach Tyler Bierly has stepped down from his position with the football program. He was hired by the school in April 2019. His full statement, originally posted on social media, can be seen below:. “Today I am officially stepping down as the head football coach of...
Overheard In D.C.: Dating A Fed
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Fairfax, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
THE RELIGION CORNER: Go Get Your Brother — A Men’s Day Message
Sam Ford, WJLA-TV bureau chief, journalist and history maker, will be the guest speaker for Men's Day at All Nations Baptist Church on Sunday. The post THE RELIGION CORNER: Go Get Your Brother — A Men’s Day Message appeared first on The Washington Informer.
LIST: Here are the bars, restaurants in DC approved to serve alcohol longer during the World Cup
WASHINGTON — The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off Sunday in Qatar, and bars and restaurants all over Washington D.C. have got you covered – even outside regular hours. Generally, businesses in D.C. may serve alcohol between 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, it's 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. On Sunday, it's 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
The richest person in Potomac, Maryland
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
