Washington, DC

Scarlet Nation

Nearly Despondent Hoyas Hammered

While Georgetown was surrendering their 10 point lead via a 28-4 Loyola Marymount game sealing run, there seemed to be Hoya despondency, maybe even futility. As commentator Renee Montgomery said afterward, G'Town seemed locked into "an uphill battle". Observers actually in the Montego Bay, Jamaica gym hosting this year's Jersey...
LOS ANGELES, CA
casualhoya.com

GAME GRADES: Hoyas Fail 1st Test in Jamaica

#4 - Hoyas vs. Loyola Marymount - 11/18/22. To be quite honest with you, I am not sure what to even write. We are back to how can it get any worse territory. And I truly do not have an answer. Yes, this team has a lot of new pieces. Yes, they need time to find cohesion. Yes, this is the first game Ewing has been able to run his ideal starting 5. All of that is true. None of it makes up for this loss. Not even close. You can even try and forget all of the other stuff (winless in conference play, historically bad defenses, offensive struggles, player exoduses, the list goes on). Even if you just compartmentalize this game, it may be, specifically the second half, one of the worst performances of basketball in the history of this program.
WASHINGTON, DC
casualhoya.com

GAME THREAD: Georgetown vs Loyola Marymount

Series: 1-1 Last Meeting: Georgetown lost to Loyola Marymount in the 2018 Jamaica Classic, 65-52 despite a strong effort from Jessie Govan. KenPom Projection: Georgetown 78-74 (64%) Line: Georgetown -4.5, o/u 153.5. BACK TO JAMAICA. Georgetown doesn’t go to Jamaica very often but when they do, they play Loyola Marymount....
WASHINGTON, DC
casualhoya.com

LINKS: Georgetown and Loyola Marymount Face-off in Jamaica Classic on Friday

Your Georgetown Hoyas have flown down to Montego Bay, Jamaica for the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic, taking on Loyola Marymount (2-2) on Friday, November 18. Tipoff is slated for 4:30 PM with the game televised on CBS Sports Network. La Salle and Wake Forest play before Georgetown on Friday and the Sunday game will be either noon or 2:30 PM.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: JJ Redick Shuts Up Maryland Fans

When JJ Redick was at Duke, Maryland was still in the ACC and, as far as they were concerned, he was Public Enemy #1. They made him a special target and while some of their stunts crossed lines, some of it was relatively normal collegiate BS and certainly what you’d expect from Maryland fans.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
sancerresatsunset.com

Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., is a block-sized behemoth that hosts around 200 music and sports events annually and has transformed its formerly dull and downtrodden neighborhood to a hopping hotspot for locals and tourists alike. It is the home stadium of the Washington Capitals hockey team and...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

IMG vs. St. Frances Academy preview, game tracker, updates: Get high school football scores at MaxPreps

Last week, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) traveled across the continent to pick up a win in Alaska against Clarkson North. At the end of September, the Panthers flew to Hawaii to pick up a win against Kahuku. On Friday, the No. 2 team in the MaxPreps national high school football rankings will stay at home to host No. 10 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), in a matchup that the Panthers have won each of the last two seasons.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
High School Football PRO

Washington, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Coolidge High School football team will have a game with Bell Multicultural High School on November 19, 2022, 09:00:00.
WASHINGTON, DC
247Sports

Maryland Football's attendance problem is even worse than it looks

Maryland football's lack of fans in the stands has been discussed, but the picture is more clear -- and bigger -- after a deep dive Friday by Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post. Among other depressing numbers for those who support the program: the Terps are averaging barely 22,000 attendees per game. That's the actual number of people at the games, including building staff and everyone else in the building, as opposed to the inflated numbers all schools distribute based on how many tickets were dispersed.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Inside Nova

High school region semifinal football playoff preview capsules

JOHN CHAMPE (8-3) AT FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE (11-0) Friday, 7 p.m. How they got here: John Champe defeated Forest Park 44-25 in the region quarterfinals. Patrick Bryan threw four touchdown passes. Bryan, the Cedar Run District Offensive Player of the Year, has thrown for 3,117 yards this season along with 42 touchdown passes and six interceptions. Bryan has also run for 10 touchdowns. Gregory Spiller has caught a team-high 63 passes for 1,090 yards and 20 touchdowns and Cameron Petrey has caught 59 passes for 984 yards and 11 touchdowns.
ALDIE, VA
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Dating A Fed

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
High School Football PRO

Fairfax, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lake Braddock High School football team will have a game with Fairfax High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
FAIRFAX, VA
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
POTOMAC, MD

