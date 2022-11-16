LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jahwar Jordan scored two touchdowns, one a 98-yard kickoff return, James Turner kicked four field goals and Louisville beat North Carolina State 25-10, Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. Jordan, a sophomore finished with 105 yards in 16 carries His second touchdown, a 2-yard run, gave Louisville a 22-10 lead early in the fourth quarter. Turner had field goals of 26, 22, 30 and 28 yards. Jordan’s kickoff return with 4:31 in the second quarter gave the Cardinals a 10-3 advantage. Another Turner field goal pushed the Cardinals (7-4, 4-3 ACC) lead to 13-3 at halftime. Backup quarterback Brock Domann, playing in place of the injured Malik Cunningham, finished 12 of 24 for 153 yards.

