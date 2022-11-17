ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Zoë Kravitz Shared The Story Behind Those Viral Paparazzi Photos With Channing Tatum

By Alex Gurley
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CqLrA_0jDKsOzf00

Zoë Kravitz is spilling on the early days of her relationship with Channing Tatum — and their first viral paparazzi photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xtah_0jDKsOzf00
CJ Rivera/Everett Collection, Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

The pair sparked romance rumors in early 2021, but it wasn't until August of that year that they were publicly seen together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zoYEa_0jDKsOzf00
James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

That month, Zoë was spotted perfectly perched on the pegs of Channing's BMX bike as they rode through the streets of NYC together. It was all captured by the paparazzi — and the iconic photos immediately went viral online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lIbY_0jDKsOzf00
The Image Direct

Looking back on the moment, Zoë says it was actually the first time the couple had ever went outside together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VS2iU_0jDKsOzf00
Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can," Zoë told GQ about keeping their relationship secret. "So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FiSSH_0jDKsOzf00
Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Zoë also offered the backstory of the photos, explaining that she was walking to her writing partner's house, and Channing decided to tag along on his bike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e58Oo_0jDKsOzf00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

And when Zoë realized the weather was way hotter than she expected, Channing kindly offered her a lift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VbvNZ_0jDKsOzf00
The Image Direct

"I was sweating, and he was like, 'Get on the bike, I’ll ride you over, and you can relax,'" Zoë shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vlqQj_0jDKsOzf00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

When the duo isn't biking around the city, Zoë says they enjoy watching movies and talking art together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eg0F2_0jDKsOzf00
Kelly Defina / Getty Images

"He's just a wonderful human," she shared. "He makes me laugh, and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LsKcD_0jDKsOzf00
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Sounds like a perfect match! You can read all that Zoë had to say here .

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Megan Fox perfectly claps back at troll who told her to buy a razor in new pic

Megan Fox hit back with the perfect response to a troll who replied to an image of her and Machine Gun Kelly to say she needed to buy a razor. We might be well into November, but Fox and Kelly still appear to be in Halloween mode as they took Instagram this week to share an image of themselves dressed up as characters from Legend of Zelda.
In Style

Zoë Kravitz Is Finally Getting Candid About Her Relationship With Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been romantically linked since those iconic paparazzi shots in 2021 after she cast him in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. While the two are still going strong, it's rare for us to receive any kind of insight into their private relationship. But now, Kravitz is getting candid about Tatum in a new interview with GQ.
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Black Enterprise

‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’

Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
OK! Magazine

'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards

Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
NASHVILLE, TN
RadarOnline

‘Everyone Is Fearing For The Worst’: The Sad Last Days Of 93-Year-Old Barbara Walters Revealed As TV Icon Is A ‘Shadow Of Herself’ Due To Dementia

Barbara Walters is living her sad last days stuck inside her longtime apartment, wheelchair-bound and suffering from advanced dementia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources spilled that Walters spends her days as a “recluse" inside her NYC pad. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources revealed Barbara, 93, has been fading away as she suffers from advanced dementia. An insider said the legendary newscaster can rarely leave her bed.The TV icon hasn’t been seen in public since 2016. “Barbara suffers from exhaustion and fatigue, as well as anxiety and agitation,” spilled the insider. “She’s very frail and spends a great deal of the day...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
People

ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
AOL Corp

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
ComicBook

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy