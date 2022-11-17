ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Matt Mahan to be next mayor of San Jose after Cindy Chavez concedes

By Devin Fehely
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O223N_0jDKcVMA00

Matt Mahan to be next mayor of San Jose after Cindy Chavez concedes in contentious race 02:39

SAN JOSE -- San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan will become the next mayor of San Jose after Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez conceded in the race, more than a week after Election Day.

Results from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters as of Wednesday morning showed 123,436 votes (51.32%) were for Mahan, and 117,085 (48.68%) for Chavez with 90% of the votes counted and Mahan's lead widening to 6,351 votes.

The processing and counting of hundreds of thousands of vote-by-mail ballots delayed the final outcome of the vote.

"I have called Matt Mahan to wish him the best of luck in his two-year term as mayor," Chavez said in a prepared statement. "San Jose faces numerous challenges in the months and years ahead, requiring that we all work collaboratively with the entire City Council to reach meaningful and equitable solutions."

"I want to thank Supervisor Chavez for the call. It was really nice to hear from her. It was a very gracious concession. I think that's the very best of our democracy," Mahan said.

Earlier in the week, both candidates had urged patience and stressed the importance of counting every vote. But Chavez said ultimately she realized the deficit she faced was too great and the remaining votes too few to offer her a path to victory.

"Of course, I'm disappointed. I really, really believe, even today, that I would be the best person to get the work done -- cleaning San Jose up, making San Jose safer, getting affordable housing built," Chavez said.

Mahan and Chavez had many of the same priorities in the campaign -- homelessness, affordable housing and public safety -- but differing approaches and plans to tackling those issues.

The mayor-elect says the challenges loom large with the state and likely the country heading into an economic downturn.

"My focus on accountability is borne out of the sense that we're spending more than ever and we're not delivering the outcomes that we need. And as we head into what's likely an economic downturn, we're going to have to get more creative," Mahan said.

Chavez's concession brings to a close a political season marred by mutual accusations of mudslinging and dirty politics.

"Do I think parts of the campaign were inappropriate? Absolutely," Chavez said. "Will I continue to call them out? Absolutely."

"Supervisor Chavez and I share that frustration," Mahan added. The amount of money spent by outside groups is a problem."

The race between political newcomer Mahan and the longtime civic leader Chavez to replace outgoing Mayor Sam Liccardo was one of the most hotly-contested local races this election cycle. Liccardo, who was unable to run for re-election due to term limits, had endorsed Mahan in the contest.

While Mahan was endorsed by Liccardo, Chavez received the support of all of the other San Jose City Council members currently serving alongside Mahan.

"Mayor Mahan will be a collaborative, dynamic, and thoughtful leader, who will ensure that our government works just as hard as the families we serve," said Liccardo in a prepared statement. "It's no secret that I'm thrilled with Matt's election, because San José's future will be in good hands."

Mahan is a former tech executive who was first elected to the San Jose City Council in 2020 to represent southeastern parts of the city.

Mahan and Chavez had advanced to the Nov. 8 runoff election after receiving the two highest vote totals in the June primary, which also included councilmembers Dev Davis and Raul Peralez and retired San Jose Police Officer James Spence.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Sheng Thao leads Loren Taylor in latest vote count for Oakland mayor

OAKLAND -- It appears likely Sheng Thao will be the next mayor of Oakland.Thao led Loren Taylor by 680 votes in the latest ranked-choice-voting numbers released by the Alameda County elections office Friday night.The registrar of voters, Tim Dupuis, said there aren't many ballots left to count. Dupuis said there are about 2,700 vote-by-mail ballots with signature issues across all of Alameda County which have not been tallied but he did not release a number specific to the city of Oakland.Loren Taylor has not conceded. In a tweet Saturday morning, he wrote, "It is my understanding there are still...
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

Sylvia Arenas wins race for Santa Clara County supervisor

For the first time in 25 years, a Democratic candidate will represent the rural and more conservative District 1 seat on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. Sylvia Arenas, a progressive San Jose councilmember, has won the highly-contested race against fiscally-conservative candidate and former San Jose Councilmember Johnny Khamis. With approximately 90% of ballots counted one week after the election, Arenas takes the lead with 54.3% of the vote—roughly 9,000 votes over Khamis. She will replace incumbent Mike Wasserman, who terms out at the end of the year.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

New Oakland mayor will face old Oakland problems

OAKLAND -- On Friday night, the Alameda County elections office released the latest results in the Oakland mayor race showing city councilwoman Sheng Thao with 56,841 votes. She has 50.3 percent of the vote and now leads fellow councilman Loren Taylor by 680 votes. Elections officials said on Friday there were very few ballots left to count.Taylor said it is premature to concede the race at this time, insisting there are still "thousands of ballots left to count."The Alameda County elections office is expected on Monday to say exactly how many ballots are left in the Oakland mayoral...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Incumbent Lisa Gillmor wins Santa Clara mayor's race, overcoming 49ers challege

SANTA CLARA -- Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor has secured a third term as mayor, beating back a challenge from City Councilman Anthony Becker and the deep pockets of the San Francisco 49ers.Gillmor beat Becker 51% to 49% - a margin of just 687 votes (14,376  to 13,689) - despite being outspent eight-to-one by the 49ers alone. The team's efforts to unseat Gillmor came following her sustained criticism of the team and their operation of Levi's Stadium.Click here for election results from Bay Area, CaliforniaThe 49ers spent millions of dollars to support Becker's candidacy, coming out to early 150 dollars...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Incumbent SF supervisor Gordon Mar concedes to Joel Engardio in Sunset District race

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco has a new member on its Board of Supervisors in Joel Engardio, who defeated incumbent Gordon Mar in the Nov. 8 election to represent the Sunset District and other neighborhoods on the west side of the city.Engardio, a former journalist, received 50.9 percent of the vote for the District 4 seat, or nearly 500 more votes than Mar, who had 49.1 percent as of the latest results released Wednesday by the city's Department of Elections.Mar on Twitter said Wednesday he had called Engardio to concede after seeing the latest results."While there are still ballots left...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose won’t lose homeless funds after Newsom’s threat

San Jose and Santa Clara County won’t lose a dime after Gov. Gavin Newsom threatened to withhold state funding for homeless services. Earlier this month, Newsom announced a halt to the planned distribution of $1 billion from the Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) grant program because the plans presented by qualifying jurisdictions would not have done enough to reduce homelessness. The governor said funds would be on hold at least until he convened a meeting this Friday with local leaders on the state’s approach to homelessness.
SAN JOSE, CA
Paradise Post

Mysteriously discarded ballots will be counted toward Santa Clara County election results

A batch of Santa Clara County ballots found discarded in a mountain ravine will be counted toward the Nov. 8 election results, officials confirmed Wednesday. The 36 ballots were found in Santa Cruz County on Nov. 11 near Sugarloaf Road off Highway 17 and both the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters and the United States Postal Service are investigating how they ended up there. The incident comes as voters across the county eagerly await the results of key races that will have major implications for the future of the region.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

In photos: The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes

(Left) Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes in a family portrait presented during her trial on November 10, 2022. Her father Christian was chief financial officer and third-ranked executive at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under former President George H.W. Bush. In a letter of support filed in court ahead of Holmes’ sentencing, Christian said Holmes grew up going to church, and loved to collect pebbles, leaves, acorns and bugs from a canal near the family’s home in Washington, D.C. (Photo courtesy of U.S. District Court, San Jose)
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Joel Engardio Captures Historic Victory in SF Sunset Race

San Francisco’s Sunset District has a new political leader who stands to make history in a number of ways. The latest election results show that challenger Joel Engardio should defeat incumbent Supervisor Gordon Mar by a couple hundred votes. Engardio received 51% while Mar garnered 49%. In a text...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area's Muwekma Ohlone tribe struggles to get official recognition

SAN JOSE -- When Monica Arellano drives across the Santa Clara Valley with her 12-year-old son Lucas, she's reminded of the hundreds of generations of her Muwekma Ohlone ancestors who originally called this area home. "You never know when you're going to see a sacred site or walking over a sacred site. I mean, these homes are probably built on top of human remains," Arellando said. As a tribal leader and a mom, Monica wants to keep alive a connection to the land which was reaffirmed on a recent visit to a historic site. Just inside San Jose's...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Court blocks San Jose homeless camp cleanup

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Homeless people living at Columbus Park in San Jose will have more time to stay. A federal judge has blocked the city from removing them. “It means a lot right now, because really nowhere else to park,” said Cheryl Imus, who lives at Columbus Park. Imus and six other plaintiffs […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Price overtakes Wiley in race for Alameda County District Attorney

OAKLAND – Alameda County District Attorney candidate Pamela Price has overtaken candidate Terry Wiley in the race for the county's top prosecutor post, according to the latest totals from the county Registrar of Voters office. As of Tuesday afternoon, Price was leading Wiley by 2,035 votes. Price has 50.4 percent of the votes to Wiley's 49.6 percent. More than 250,000 votes have been cast in the race. The tally is preliminary as more ballots have yet to be counted.Price is a civil rights attorney specializing in racial and sexual harassment cases. Wiley is an assistant district attorney in the Alameda County...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County cement facility shuttering for good

A massive cement plant near Cupertino that has run afoul of regulators thousands of times will be shuttered permanently. Lehigh Southwest Cement Company said it will not restart its cement kiln at its 3,510-acre Permanente Quarry and Cement Plant. The company’s property is located largely in the hills of unincorporated Santa Clara County, with portions of the site in Cupertino and Palo Alto.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
99K+
Followers
27K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy