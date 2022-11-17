Matt Mahan to be next mayor of San Jose after Cindy Chavez concedes in contentious race 02:39

SAN JOSE -- San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan will become the next mayor of San Jose after Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez conceded in the race, more than a week after Election Day.

Results from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters as of Wednesday morning showed 123,436 votes (51.32%) were for Mahan, and 117,085 (48.68%) for Chavez with 90% of the votes counted and Mahan's lead widening to 6,351 votes.

The processing and counting of hundreds of thousands of vote-by-mail ballots delayed the final outcome of the vote.

"I have called Matt Mahan to wish him the best of luck in his two-year term as mayor," Chavez said in a prepared statement. "San Jose faces numerous challenges in the months and years ahead, requiring that we all work collaboratively with the entire City Council to reach meaningful and equitable solutions."

"I want to thank Supervisor Chavez for the call. It was really nice to hear from her. It was a very gracious concession. I think that's the very best of our democracy," Mahan said.

Earlier in the week, both candidates had urged patience and stressed the importance of counting every vote. But Chavez said ultimately she realized the deficit she faced was too great and the remaining votes too few to offer her a path to victory.

"Of course, I'm disappointed. I really, really believe, even today, that I would be the best person to get the work done -- cleaning San Jose up, making San Jose safer, getting affordable housing built," Chavez said.

Mahan and Chavez had many of the same priorities in the campaign -- homelessness, affordable housing and public safety -- but differing approaches and plans to tackling those issues.

The mayor-elect says the challenges loom large with the state and likely the country heading into an economic downturn.

"My focus on accountability is borne out of the sense that we're spending more than ever and we're not delivering the outcomes that we need. And as we head into what's likely an economic downturn, we're going to have to get more creative," Mahan said.

Chavez's concession brings to a close a political season marred by mutual accusations of mudslinging and dirty politics.

"Do I think parts of the campaign were inappropriate? Absolutely," Chavez said. "Will I continue to call them out? Absolutely."

"Supervisor Chavez and I share that frustration," Mahan added. The amount of money spent by outside groups is a problem."

The race between political newcomer Mahan and the longtime civic leader Chavez to replace outgoing Mayor Sam Liccardo was one of the most hotly-contested local races this election cycle. Liccardo, who was unable to run for re-election due to term limits, had endorsed Mahan in the contest.

While Mahan was endorsed by Liccardo, Chavez received the support of all of the other San Jose City Council members currently serving alongside Mahan.

"Mayor Mahan will be a collaborative, dynamic, and thoughtful leader, who will ensure that our government works just as hard as the families we serve," said Liccardo in a prepared statement. "It's no secret that I'm thrilled with Matt's election, because San José's future will be in good hands."

Mahan is a former tech executive who was first elected to the San Jose City Council in 2020 to represent southeastern parts of the city.

Mahan and Chavez had advanced to the Nov. 8 runoff election after receiving the two highest vote totals in the June primary, which also included councilmembers Dev Davis and Raul Peralez and retired San Jose Police Officer James Spence.