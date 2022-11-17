Sam’s Club shoppers in Oakwood get early Christmas gift with this road project

Crews begin grading out a piece of land Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, along Thurmon Tanner Parkway in Oakwood for the new entrance to Sam's Club. - photo by Scott Rogers

A new entrance to Sam’s Club in Oakwood is being built off Thurmon Tanner Parkway, a project officials hope will siphon some of the heavy traffic off Mundy Mill Road.

When completed, shoppers will be able to turn right off Thurmon Tanner into the parking lot at Sam’s or turn right from the parking lot onto Thurmon Tanner. Thurmon Tanner is a major four-lane road running between Oakwood and Flowery Branch.

“We’re working closely with the local jurisdiction (on the project),” Walmart spokeswoman Allison Van Matre said in an email. “Adding this entrance and exit should improve traffic flow.”

The project, which could be completed in early December, will feature a new Sam’s Club monument sign near the entrance depicting gas prices, “and an adjustment is being made to the median on Thurmon for turning,” she said.

Sam’s sits next to Walmart in what is part of a larger development that includes a Wendy’s restaurant, Wells Fargo bank and a strip shopping center.

The entire development has its main entrance at 3875 Mundy Mill Road, sharing that busy intersection with University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus.

There is one other access point to the development — a road that runs from Mundy Mill Road to the development between Sam’s gas pumps and Wendy’s — but it only allows right turns into and out of the shopping center.

Sam’s Club sits just a short distance from its parking lot to Thurmon Tanner, where the store can easily be seen by passing motorists.

The project has been in the works since at least 2018.