Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Heartbreak: King Charles’ Wife ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ Before Their Affair, Insider Claims
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had an affair while they were still married to their first spouses and her husband's treatment of her contributed to the illicit relationship, a new report claimed. Queen Consort Camilla Left Feeling Crushed And Unwanted In Her First Marriage?. The queen consort was married...
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Hollywood star's 5x-great-grandfather owned 292 enslaved people on his plantation in Barbados
Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (born in 1976) is British. He is most famous for playing the Marvel comic character, Doctor Strange and the character Sherlock although he has a few other well-known movies under his belt too.
Elle
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Were Photographed Hugging Amid Dating Reports
It didn't take long for paparazzi to capture the first shots of Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson's new alleged romance. Ratajkowski and Davidson appeared hugging in photos taken of the two out in New York City last night. According to TMZ, Davidson drove to Ratajkowski's West Village apartment to pick her up in his car but left when he spotted paparazzi there. Ratajkowski instead took a rideshare to Brooklyn, where they were photographed meeting in a building there, potentially Davidson's place, TMZ noted.
Ryan Reynolds Talks ‘Deadpool’ Christmas Movie That Was “Lost In The Shuffle” Amid Disney-Fox Merger
Ryan Reynolds is talking about the Deadpool Christmas-themed movie he had in mind that was ultimately scrapped after the Disney and Fox merger. “I would love to see a song and dance number in a Deadpool movie. Four years ago [Deadpool co-writers] Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool. But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made,” Reynolds told Big Issue. “Maybe one day we’ll get to make that movie. It’s not a musical, but it’s a full Deadpool Christmas movie. So one day.” Reynolds has starred in two...
Tim Allen talks long friendship with 'Toy Story' co-star Tom Hanks: 'I adore that man's heart and mind'
Tim Allen shared details about how he stays in touch with his "Toy Story" co-star Tom Hanks, saying the two get together for the "most peculiar" lunches.
‘Bones And All’ Filmmakers Discuss The Cannibal Film’s Themes Of Loneliness, Identity & Desire – Contenders L.A.
Romance and cannibalism might seem like an unlikely pairing, but that’s exactly why Bones and All screenwriter David Kajganich thought that only director Luca Guadagnino could do justice to his script, which he adapted from Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel. “This really interesting and intimate story about a young woman discovering herself and unpacking conflict between who she thinks she ought to be in the world and who her body and her identity require her to be,” Kajganich said at the Deadline’s The Contenders Film: Los Angeles panel Saturday. “And then you add the relationship that’s just packed with desire with another...
Elle
Gwen Stefani's New Backcombed 1960s Bob Is Her Best Hairstyle To Date
When it comes to hair transformations Gwen Stefani has had her fair share, but her latest might just be our favourite yet. The singer debuted her new 1960s inspired bob on The Voice and we don't know about you, but we're already reaching for my backcombing brush and hairspray. Gwen's...
Elle
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Are 'Still Friends' After Break Up
After almost two years of dating, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles decided to take a break, but a source told Page Six that there's no “bad blood” between the former couple. “There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa,” the source said. “This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.”
Elle
How Becky G Got Ready for the Latin Grammys
Becky G brought plenty of sparkle to the Latin Grammy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas last night. The singer, nominee, and presenter dressed in a printed and embroidered organza ballgown with a scoop neckline from Zuhair Murad’s Fall-Winter 2021 couture collection. The black frock was covered with brushes of pink, red, green, and blue, with sequins adorning the bustier and spilling onto the rest of the dress. Accessorizing with a pair of black sheer opera gloves, Becky gave off an edgy princess vibe on the red carpet. And, if her dress alone wasn't enough shimmer, she toted a crystal-embellished blue satin clutch by RODO and wore green dangling earrings to top it all off. She beamed while arriving with her man, soccer star Sebastian Lletget.
Elle
Ryan Reynolds on How His and Blake Lively's Daughters Feel About Baby No. 4
These Male Celebrities Are Changing The Conversation About Mental Health These Male Celebrities Are Changing The Conversation About Mental Health. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, a couple who once joked about being “breeders,” are set to welcome their fourth child soon. The two have kept the baby's gender a surprise on purpose, but Reynolds did share how their three daughters feel about welcoming another sister or their first brother into the mix during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
Elle
Eva Mendes Hints That She and Ryan Gosling Have Been Secretly Married for Years
Eva Mendes isn’t one to talk much about her relationship status with Ryan Gosling, her partner of 11 years, but she did offer a pretty big hint that the two may have gotten secretly married years ago. Mendes was on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show today, where she was asked about her “de Gosling” tattoo she flaunted on her Instagram this week. As Harper’s Bazaar pointed out, in Hispanic culture, many women often add their husband’s last name to their own, using “de” (“of” in English). Thus, “de Gosling” translates to “of Gosling.”
Elle
Andrew Morton on His New Book, The Queen, and The Crown Season 5
Andrew Morton regrets little about his bestselling 1992 biography Diana: Her True Story: not the surreptitious manner in which its interviews were conducted; not the warfare it catalyzed between the Prince and Princess of Wales; nor the way it was portrayed in 2022, on the fifth and penultimate season of Peter Morgan’s drama The Crown. He has only two wistful observations: That so many refused to believe his work was authentic when first published, and that he never got to meet with Princess Diana before her death, to express his gratefulness for their work together.
Elle
Pete Davidson Is Reportedly ‘Winning Over’ Emily Ratajkowski With Their ‘Chill Relationship’
Pete Davidson, Hollywood's surprise most coveted bachelor, is having great luck charming Emily Ratajkowski, a source close to Emrata would like you (and E!) to know. The SNL alum, who recently dated Kim Kardashian, was reported to be dating Ratajkowski at the beginning of this week. Emrata and Davidson were then photographed hugging on Wednesday.
Elle
Why Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Reportedly Are ‘Taking a Break’ After Almost 2 Years of Dating
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s romance is on pause for now. Multiple sources told People that the couple of almost two years is “taking a break” from dating. Blame it on schedules and distance, one source explained. “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is...
Elle
Keeping Up With The Addams Family: Gothcore Is Making A Glamorous Return
As soon as Rihanna broke the internet by arriving (fashionably late) to the Dior AW22 show earlier this year, fully pregnant and dressed in a black lingerie dress, the return of the goth glam trend was inevitable – and it's been all over the red carpet and street style set ever since.
Elle
Gabrielle Union Looks Back at Her Most Iconic Roles
Welcome to Look Back At It, a monthly column where some of the most iconic Black actresses in Hollywood reminisce and reflect on the roles that made them stars. For this month’s installment, Gabrielle Union breaks down her career—from Bring it On and 10 Things I Hate About You to her most recent film, The Inspection.
Elle
Emily Ratajkowski Hints She Isn’t Exclusively Dating Pete Davidson on TikTok
Emily Ratajkowski used her TikTok to cheekily make one thing clear: she isn’t looking for a serious, exclusive relationship with anyone right now, not even Pete Davidson, whom she was photographed hugging Wednesday evening amid dating reports. Ratajkowski shared a video of her lip-syncing the line, “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. Everyone’s hot but in an interesting way.”
Elle
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly In Talks to Build A 'Virtual World' With Avatars Of Themselves
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a lot of projects coming up, including but not limited to Harry's memoir Spare, their joint Netflix docuseries, and, apparently... A virtual universe where they can connect with fans. Yes, really. The Mirror reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'in talks'...
Comments / 0