Andrew Morton regrets little about his bestselling 1992 biography Diana: Her True Story: not the surreptitious manner in which its interviews were conducted; not the warfare it catalyzed between the Prince and Princess of Wales; nor the way it was portrayed in 2022, on the fifth and penultimate season of Peter Morgan’s drama The Crown. He has only two wistful observations: That so many refused to believe his work was authentic when first published, and that he never got to meet with Princess Diana before her death, to express his gratefulness for their work together.

2 DAYS AGO