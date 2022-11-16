ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Beamer must move quickly post Clemson

If South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is moving on from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, time is of the essence says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast. The reason? The NCAA transfer portal opens the ï¿½
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

USC women rout Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers Women’s Basketball team (3-1) dropped their first game of the season to the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) in Littlejohn Collesium on Thursday evening. Ten different Tigers got into the action, with seven putting up points.  Senior Amari Robinson led the Tigers in points with nine, and freshman Ruby […]
CLEMSON, SC
myclintonnews.com

Clinton defeats Chapman, round three playoffs

On, to the Upper State Championship. Clinton continued its season of “unfinished business” Friday night with a 49-27 win over Chapman in the 3rd round of the AAA State Playoffs. They celebrated a little then started preparing a game plan BUT NOT for the #1 team in the state.
CLINTON, SC
247Sports

First half struggles result in Gamecocks loss to Rams

CHARLESTON, S.C. - South Carolina suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday night as it could not slow down Colorado State’s offense and couldn't get into a rhythm of its own offensively as it fell 85-53 in the quarterfinal round of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.
FORT COLLINS, CO
WLTX.com

Westwood's Arden Conyers was on the fast track to USC

CAYCE, S.C. — Arden Conyers is a talented wing player for Westwood High School. The 6-6 senior appeared to be headed to a quality mid-major program as he was being offered by the likes of Winthrop and Wofford. But during the summer, things accelerated quickly when he was offered...
CAYCE, SC
thetigercu.com

Uiagalelei dishes on bounce back performance, preparation for Miami

There is no doubt Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had a lot on the line Saturday against the Louisville Cardinals. After consecutive lackluster performances against Syracuse and Notre Dame, Uiagalelei knew he needed to live up to the potential he had been showing off in the first several games of the season.
CLEMSON, SC
thetigercu.com

Fort Hill property proposed to become Clemson museum

Clemson Libraries plans to reinvent the Fort Hill property to better “tell the story of Clemson,” according to Christopher Cox, dean of Clemson Libraries, at Monday’s Student Senate meeting. If approved, the library intends to convert the property into a Clemson museum that tells the full story...
CLEMSON, SC
thetigercu.com

Shop ‘til you drop: Clemson Vintage Market

The Clemson Vintage Market was put on by Draba in collaboration with multiple vendors on Sunday, Nov. 13 at U Centre from 12 to 4 p.m. The market was bustling with racks full of vintage clothing ranging from '80s and '90s Clemson gear, sports jerseys, denim-wear, sweaters and more. Both...
CLEMSON, SC
High School Football PRO

Powdersville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Daniel High School football team will have a game with Powdersville High School on November 18, 2022, 16:20:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CENTRAL, SC
gsabusiness.com

Couple makes $10M gift to Clemson University

Mark and Kathryn Richardson are making a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, a 1983 Clemson graduate and member of the 1981 national championship football team, is a university trustee and businessman. Kathryn Richardson is an Elon University graduate. “Mark and Kathryn Richardson’s transformational...
CLEMSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Justin Timberlake invests in golf course in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in an innovative new concept in golf entertainment in Greenville. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville in 2020. The company said 3’s features lighted 12-hole par-3 golf with adjacent practice […]
GREENVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
CLINTON, SC
thetigercu.com

Anti-abortion students faces harassment as they welcome speaker to campus

Tigers for Life, an anti-abortion student organization at Clemson University, has endured numerous instances of hateful threats and harassment as they prepared to welcome the president of Students for Life of America to campus on Wednesday for their “Make Abortion Illegal Again” event, according to the club's president.
CLEMSON, SC
wspa.com

Let’s Eat at Indigenous Underground in Abbeville, S.C.

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA) released their annual Educator Supply and Demand report Thursday morning. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/educator-groups-say-new-report-shows-sc-teacher-shortage-is-getting-worse/. Greenville Co. Schools proposes earlier start, end …. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – School could start and end a week earlier in Greenville County beginning...
ABBEVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy