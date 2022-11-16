Read full article on original website
76ers star G Maxey out weeks with broken left foot
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will miss at least two weeks after breaking his left foot Friday night. Maxey had 24 points, five assists and four rebounds before he was injured just before halftime of the 76ers’ win over Milwaukee. Maxey stepped on the foot of Bucks guard Jevon Carter late in the second quarter and he left the building in a walking boot. Maxey walked into the locker room Saturday before Philadelphia’s game against Minnesota wearing a walking boot on his left foot. “I’m great, life’s great,” Maxey said as he ate popcorn at his locker. “Still alive, so I’m happy.”
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 117, Pelicans 109
NBC Sports Boston play-by-play man Sean Grande said over and over Friday night that the Celtics just kept counter-punching the New Orleans Pelicans. Boston landed its final counter midway through the fourth quarter when it squashed a Pelicans run and regained control of the contest. What was once a 19-point...
NBA
Nets' Kyrie Irving could return Sunday vs. Grizzlies
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving could return from his suspension and play for the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday after apologizing for hurting the Jewish community when he posted a link to a film with antisemitic material. The Nets listed Irving as questionable for the game against the Memphis...
NBA
Kevin Love Status Update
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will be listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s home game versus Miami after sustaining an injury to his right thumb in the third quarter of last night’s win over Charlotte at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Examination postgame and imaging taken today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed a hairline fracture. Love will receive treatment and continue to be evaluated on a daily basis. His status will be updated as appropriate.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Celtics 117, Pelicans 109
Celtics (13-3), Pelicans (9-7) En route to the NBA’s best record early in 2022-23, Boston has relied on a high-powered offense and a multitude of three-point shooting threats. The Celtics used the same formula Friday to post their ninth straight victory, bombing in 20 three-pointers to end what was a three-game winning streak for New Orleans. The Celtics grabbed a double-digit lead and kept turning back every Pelicans attempt to make the game tight on the scoreboard, often sinking a momentum-turning outside shot or slicing to the basket for a layup.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics Postgame Quotes | 11/18/22
"I thought what I shared with the guys in that first quarter knocked us on our heels right away. It was an uphill battle from there. The last three quarters we played better. So, there are some things that we did well. There are some things that we can learn from playing against a championship-caliber team like Boston.”
NBA
Grizzlies' Ja Morant week-to-week with left ankle sprain
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has suffered a left ankle sprain and will be week-to-week on his return, the team announced Saturday. Morant left the 121-110 win late after scoring 19 points and having 11 assists. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said after the game that Morant “tweaked” his ankle with further evaluation of the severity on Saturday.
NBA
Pool Report on the Flagrant Foul Assessed to Joel Embiid during the Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Rich Hofmann (The Athletic) with Crew Chief John Goble following tonight’s Bucks at 76ers game. QUESTION: “On the Flagrant 1 assessed to Joel Embiid for the transition foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo, why did you rule that it didn’t meet the criteria for a Flagrant 2?”
NBA
8 Orlando Magic Statistical Strengths Through First 15 Games
The Magic are averaging 46.2 rebounds per game, fourth most in the league. Wendell Carter Jr. leads the team with 9.1 of them per contest, while Paolo Banchero is averaging 8.3 boards and Bol Bol 7.9. Being such a good rebounding team has helped Orlando increase their second chance scoring...
NBA
Celtics' Marcus Smart (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) miss game vs. Hawks
Boston guard Marcus Smart was ruled out of Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks because of right ankle inflammation. The East-leading Celtics also were missing guard Malcolm Brogdon, who sat out his fourth straight game with an ailing right hamstring. Smart is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 assists...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 17, 2022
New Orleans improves to 9-6 on the season after a 124-110 win against he Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. The Pelicans sweep the series 2-0 against the Bulls. Watch postgame interviews from Willie Green, Trey Murphy lll and Jonas Valančiūnas. Watch the game recap from the Pelicans' 124-110...
NBA
Gary Payton II Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (November 18, 2022) – Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II continues to recover from an off-season procedure to address a core muscle injury. Throughout progressive levels of rehab in preparation to return to game play, Payton has experienced intermittent soreness. He will continue rehab in anticipation of returning to full practice and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
NBA
11 stats facts to know about Elvin Hayes
In honor of Elvin Hayes’ 77th birthday and the Rockets retiring the NBA’s 11th all-time leading scorer’s No. 44 Houston jersey, here are 11 numbers to know about the legendary big man and Hall of Famer known as “The Big E.”. 27,313: Career points scored by...
NBA
Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls: Game Preview
CHICAGO – After a season-long seven game homestand, the Orlando Magic are back out on the road. The team earned victories over three perennial Western Conference powerhouses over that stretch, taking down the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns. However, self-inflicted mistakes and additional injuries to key players led to some disappointing losses over that same span.
NBA
Jalen Suggs’ Go-Ahead Three in Final Seconds Lifts Magic to Thrilling Victory Over Bulls
The Magic have played a few wild games this season. The latest came on Friday in Chicago, as Jalen Suggs, to complete his 20-point night, buried a game-winning 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds left in Orlando’s thrilling 108-107 victory over the Bulls. Clutch Moments. The Magic, following a pair of...
NBA
Rudy Gay Injury Update
The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay:. Gay was examined Wednesday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing. The MRI revealed a third finger MCP joint sprain in his left hand. He will be reevaluated in two weeks. Gay...
NBA
Halftime Rewind: Pacers 60, Hornets 63
Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7:00 PM ET at Spectrum Center. Despite making 50 percent of its shots in the first half, the Indiana Pacers (6-6) trail the Charlotte Hornets (4-11) 63-60 at intermission. The Pacers, which average 40 3-point attempts per game, have tried just 13 from beyond the arc...
NBA
Recap: Wizards outlast Heat in 107-106 overtime slugfest
The Wizards were honoring the Big 3 of Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler, and Antawn Jamison on Friday night at Capital One Arena. In true Agent Zero fashion, the game would go to overtime and come down to a last-second shot. Thankfully for the Wizards, Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma buried a pair of clutch shots and Max Strus missed a would-be game-winner for the Heat in overtime. Wizards 107, Heat 106.
NBA
NBA
Bulls rally from 19-point deficit, fall to Magic on last-second shot
This one will leave a mark. The question for the Bulls now following Friday’s agonizing 108-107 loss to the Orlando Magic on Jalen Suggs’ unrepentant stepback three pointer with five seconds left in the game, the team’s sixth loss in the last seven games and fourth straight, is whether this tattooing is henna-like.
