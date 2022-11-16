PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will miss at least two weeks after breaking his left foot Friday night. Maxey had 24 points, five assists and four rebounds before he was injured just before halftime of the 76ers’ win over Milwaukee. Maxey stepped on the foot of Bucks guard Jevon Carter late in the second quarter and he left the building in a walking boot. Maxey walked into the locker room Saturday before Philadelphia’s game against Minnesota wearing a walking boot on his left foot. “I’m great, life’s great,” Maxey said as he ate popcorn at his locker. “Still alive, so I’m happy.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO