Tune in to 'Thanksgiving with Trisha Yearwood' all week on 'Katie & Company'

Tune in as Katie Neal welcomes Trisha Yearwood to our airwaves as co-host all week for a very special Thanksgiving edition of the Superstar Power Hour on all your favorite Audacy Country stations nationwide .

Need some inspiration for your Thanksgiving-day prep? Audacy’s Katie Neal and Country superstar, Trisha Yearwood have you covered. Tune in all week to get the inside scoop on Trisha’s best Thanksgiving recipes, cook books, traditions, and more as she shares her best Thanksgiving day practices.

Additionally, Yearwood will share some of her favorite holiday memories with husband, Garth Brooks … including that one time he forgot to thaw the turkey. Oops.

Join the fun as Katie and Trisha celebrate this extra-special time of year, starting Monday November 21 and continuing all week from 2PM - 3PM on your favorite Audacy Country station !

