ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

First omnichain smart contracts platform launches in full: Interview with ZetaChain

DeFi is supposed to be the great recalibrator of finance. It is supposed to offer people a better alternative to traditional centralized financial tools and services. Recently, we've all seen how centralized services can result in catastrophic losses for users due to lack of transparency. However, as it stands now,...
notebookcheck.net

US initiates 12-week test program for digital dollar tokens

In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, the US decided to start testing a CBDC digital dollar for the next 12 weeks. This trial program is initiated by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and is intended to assess the feasibility of a blockchain-based network for settling liabilities between 9 other enrolled banks.
nftplazas.com

Mintable Embraces XRP Ledger

Multi-chain operability is a big thing within the NFT world these days and many more platforms are expanding the types of assets they support. Mintable, a popular NFT marketplace has just announced support for NFTs based on XRP Ledger. Mintable on the XRP Ledger. Mintable will also partner with Ripple,...
astaga.com

Vitalik Discusses Ethereum Scalability Solutions Amid FTX Crisis

Ethereum co founder and CEO Vitalik Buterin in a latest letter proposed the plan of utilizing the ZK-SNark characteristic to enhance the Ethereum community’s scalability. In a letter, he additionally talked about Balaji Srinivasan, the previous CTO of Coinbase, Kraken, and Binance, for dialogue. Ethereum CEO discusses significance of...
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
NEWSBTC

Why Binance And Top Crypto Exchanges Halt Transactions With Solana Stablecoins

Binance and other top crypto exchanges halted stablecoin deposits from the Solana (SOL) blockchain. The companies released an official statement claiming that the measure will be temporary, but it could have harmful implications for the SOL ecosystem. Solana (SOL) trades at $13.5, with a 5% loss in the last 24...
crypto-economy.com

Binance Pay Announced Integration with Trust Wallet for Easier Transfers

In order to facilitate the exchange and storage of crypto across all EVM chains and Solana, the Trust Wallet browser extension has been launched. In addition, Binance Pay is also integrated with this extension. Easier Transfers. By integrating Binance Pay’s Trust Wallet with its platform, users can move their crypto...
thenewscrypto.com

Tether to Transfer $1B USDT From Solana to Ethereum Network

From its all-time high of $256, it has dropped 95 percent to its current price of $12.96. Solana has taken a significant hit post the FTX fall. To move USDT from the Solana blockchain to the Ethereum blockchain, stablecoin issuer Tether has launched a $1 billion chain swap. The news comes as Solana, which was among the top 5 largest cryptocurrencies by market size only weeks ago, struggles in the wake of the bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX.
coinjournal.net

Bybit publishes reserve wallet addresses

Bybit’s largest asset wallet holdings total $1.9 billion, according to details from blockchain analytics firm Nansen. Bybit has become the latest crypto exchange to publish information about its assets reserves, as calls for more transparency in the industry increase following FTX’s collapse. On 16 November, Bybit announced it...
forkast.news

Ethereum software developer ConsenSys co-launches Ethereum Climate Platform at COP27

Software firm and core Ethereum contributor ConsenSys co-launched the Ethereum Climate Platform (ECP) at the 27th United Nations climate change conference (COP27) in Egypt. The platform will mitigate the excess energy that the network produced before the Merge. “The Merge reduced Ethereum’s *future* energy needs by 99.992%. The ECP aims to redress Ethereum’s *past* PoW-based carbon emissions, since the network’s launch in 2015,” according to ConsenSys’ announcement.
NEWSBTC

Intro to BitLend: The World Biggest Distributed Network Powered by BTT

BitLend is a new lending and borrowing protocol native to the BitTorrent chain. It has gained the attention of crypto experts, influencers and communities, and continues to do so due to its remarkable features and qualities. Bitlend is more than your average DeFi application and offers more opportunities for growth.
todaynftnews.com

Binance Introduces its Enhanced NFT Marketplace

Binance has recently introduced its marketplace for the enhanced NFT experience. The platform has majorly focused on introducing user-centric features and includes collections from other marketplaces such as OpenSea. There is a significant upgrade in the look and feel of the platform’s interface, where more ways are added through which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy