Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 130% in Matter of Days – Here’s the Catalyst According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
The crypto analytics firm Santiment is breaking down why one decentralized exchange (DEX) altcoin took off amid the broader crypto downturn. The governance token of the dYdX (DYDX) DEX hit a low of $1.19 on November 9th and a high of $2.78 on 14th November, a 133% increase. The 102nd-ranked...
CoinTelegraph
First omnichain smart contracts platform launches in full: Interview with ZetaChain
DeFi is supposed to be the great recalibrator of finance. It is supposed to offer people a better alternative to traditional centralized financial tools and services. Recently, we've all seen how centralized services can result in catastrophic losses for users due to lack of transparency. However, as it stands now,...
notebookcheck.net
US initiates 12-week test program for digital dollar tokens
In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, the US decided to start testing a CBDC digital dollar for the next 12 weeks. This trial program is initiated by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and is intended to assess the feasibility of a blockchain-based network for settling liabilities between 9 other enrolled banks.
nftplazas.com
Mintable Embraces XRP Ledger
Multi-chain operability is a big thing within the NFT world these days and many more platforms are expanding the types of assets they support. Mintable, a popular NFT marketplace has just announced support for NFTs based on XRP Ledger. Mintable on the XRP Ledger. Mintable will also partner with Ripple,...
astaga.com
Vitalik Discusses Ethereum Scalability Solutions Amid FTX Crisis
Ethereum co founder and CEO Vitalik Buterin in a latest letter proposed the plan of utilizing the ZK-SNark characteristic to enhance the Ethereum community’s scalability. In a letter, he additionally talked about Balaji Srinivasan, the previous CTO of Coinbase, Kraken, and Binance, for dialogue. Ethereum CEO discusses significance of...
FTX hacker has accumulated an ether haul of about $288 million and is now the 35th largest holder of the token
The FTX hacker has accumulated roughly $288 million worth of Ether. The unidentified looter reportedly exchanged stablecoins for the world's second-largest crypto. The latest ether haul makes the hacker the 35th largest holder of the token in the world. The notorious crypto hacker that raided FTX as the exchange was...
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Are Quietly Increasing Their Crypto Holdings, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment claims that Ethereum (ETH) whales haven’t been deterred by the market’s bearish price action. Santiment notes that whale and “shark” addresses holding between 100 and 100,000 ETH have increased their holdings by 3.5% in the past 12 days. The investor cohorts now...
CNBC
Economist Nouriel Roubini slams crypto 'carnival barkers' and Binance CEO as 'a walking time bomb' after FTX disaster
At Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Roubini said "the lesson of the last few weeks is these people should be out of here," referring to major turbulence in the industry. He also took aim at Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, whose company he said regulators should "be thinking carefully" about.
Elon Musk has named his top three cryptocurrencies.
Following the failure of the FTX exchange, the cryptocurrency industry is experiencing an unprecedented crisis. Elon Musk is a crypto enthusiast. The billionaire is one of the cryptocurrency market's most influential voices.
NEWSBTC
Why Binance And Top Crypto Exchanges Halt Transactions With Solana Stablecoins
Binance and other top crypto exchanges halted stablecoin deposits from the Solana (SOL) blockchain. The companies released an official statement claiming that the measure will be temporary, but it could have harmful implications for the SOL ecosystem. Solana (SOL) trades at $13.5, with a 5% loss in the last 24...
crypto-economy.com
Binance Pay Announced Integration with Trust Wallet for Easier Transfers
In order to facilitate the exchange and storage of crypto across all EVM chains and Solana, the Trust Wallet browser extension has been launched. In addition, Binance Pay is also integrated with this extension. Easier Transfers. By integrating Binance Pay’s Trust Wallet with its platform, users can move their crypto...
zycrypto.com
Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse Tells Where Crypto Market is Headed As XRP Lawsuit Heads For Conclusion
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse revealed that he believes the cryptocurrency industry will become stronger because of the ongoing market crisis as long as participants keep focusing on transparency and trust. In a tweet, Garlinghouse noted that he shared the same thoughts with the audience during the sixth-annual Ripple Swell Conference.
thenewscrypto.com
Tether to Transfer $1B USDT From Solana to Ethereum Network
From its all-time high of $256, it has dropped 95 percent to its current price of $12.96. Solana has taken a significant hit post the FTX fall. To move USDT from the Solana blockchain to the Ethereum blockchain, stablecoin issuer Tether has launched a $1 billion chain swap. The news comes as Solana, which was among the top 5 largest cryptocurrencies by market size only weeks ago, struggles in the wake of the bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX.
coinjournal.net
Bybit publishes reserve wallet addresses
Bybit’s largest asset wallet holdings total $1.9 billion, according to details from blockchain analytics firm Nansen. Bybit has become the latest crypto exchange to publish information about its assets reserves, as calls for more transparency in the industry increase following FTX’s collapse. On 16 November, Bybit announced it...
forkast.news
Ethereum software developer ConsenSys co-launches Ethereum Climate Platform at COP27
Software firm and core Ethereum contributor ConsenSys co-launched the Ethereum Climate Platform (ECP) at the 27th United Nations climate change conference (COP27) in Egypt. The platform will mitigate the excess energy that the network produced before the Merge. “The Merge reduced Ethereum’s *future* energy needs by 99.992%. The ECP aims to redress Ethereum’s *past* PoW-based carbon emissions, since the network’s launch in 2015,” according to ConsenSys’ announcement.
NEWSBTC
Intro to BitLend: The World Biggest Distributed Network Powered by BTT
BitLend is a new lending and borrowing protocol native to the BitTorrent chain. It has gained the attention of crypto experts, influencers and communities, and continues to do so due to its remarkable features and qualities. Bitlend is more than your average DeFi application and offers more opportunities for growth.
coinjournal.net
Is it possible to mine Cryptocurrencies using the Cell Phone? Understanding the technology behind Mining
Mining bitcoin, or any other cryptocurrency, on a personal computer is no longer feasible, but new technologies make the process of creating new coins accessible again. One of these new technologies, developed by the team at PLC Ultima is coinage. As you will discover in this article, this new technology...
todaynftnews.com
Binance Introduces its Enhanced NFT Marketplace
Binance has recently introduced its marketplace for the enhanced NFT experience. The platform has majorly focused on introducing user-centric features and includes collections from other marketplaces such as OpenSea. There is a significant upgrade in the look and feel of the platform’s interface, where more ways are added through which...
Comments / 0