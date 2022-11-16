Read full article on original website
Snow continues to pile up in West Michigan with more on the way
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snowfall totals of up to nearly a foot have already fallen around West Michigan since Thursday, and more snow remains in the forecast as we head into Friday evening and into the weekend as well. Winter Storm Warnings have been expanded into Muskegon, Oceana, Newaygo,...
Winter storm warning issued for West Michigan, lasting into Saturday
WEST MICHIGAN -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for West Michigan and Southwest Michigan, with up to 14 inches of snow possible in some areas. The warning starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties and at 7 a.m. Thursday for Kent, Ionia, Barry, Eaton, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties.
Osceola Road Commission Warning Drivers Before Going out on the Roads
The Osceola Road Commission warns drivers only to go out if absolutely necessary. Their crews are working overtime tonight and over the weekend to clear and salt roads. The road commission’s first priority is to salt and sand primary roads. Once those roads are clear, they move on to...
oceanacountypress.com
Jogger finds massive sturgeon skeleton on Lake Michigan beach.
PENTWATER TOWNSHIP — A man jogging along the Lake Michigan shoreline near the Bass Lake outlet made an interesting discovery last weekend. “Over the weekend, our son was jogging along the Lake Michigan beach near the Bass Lake outlet in Pentwater — North Beach Association — and came across the carcass of this extremely large sturgeon,” said Dorothy Gamble.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man dies after contracting flesh-eating bacterium from Hurricane Ian flood waters
NAPLES, Fla. – A Michigan man from Ottawa County has passed away after contracting a flesh-eating bacterium when encountering flood waters from Hurricane Ian. Jim Hewitt, a 56-year-old man from Jenison, fell into a canal in Florida while assisting his friend clean up damage from Hurricane Ian. Hewitt had cut his leg and contracted Vibrio Vulnificus, a type of flesh-eating bacteria.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Auto supplier to close plants, lay off 244 in Muskegon
Novi-based die casting manufacturer Pace Industries LLC plans to close two plants in Muskegon and lay off 244 employees due to “financial trouble.”. The permanent layoffs at the facility at 2121 Latimer Drive will start Dec. 20 and be complete by the end of the year, according to a WARN notice filed to the state. Employees are not represented by a union. Pace did not disclose the second location that will close.
Former West Michigan house of worship is now a home listed for nearly $3 million
GRAND HAVEN, Mich — If you are in the market for a new home, experts say now is the time to buy with interest rates rising. If you are looking for a cute starter home, a small bungalow or a ranch, then perhaps this isn’t the place. Welcome...
Recreational Marijuana Proposal Rejected in Most Northern Michigan Communities
Recreational marijuana was back on the ballot in communities across Northern Michigan this November, and the results were as many expected. Six Northern Michigan cities and township voted on the proposal, with just two passing it. Clement Township and Green Lake Township passed their proposals, while it failed in Frankfort,...
Three Local Football Teams Prepare for State Semifinals on Saturday
Gladwin, Reed City and Traverse City St. Francis will compete in the MHSAA 11-Player Football State Semifinals on Saturday. While St. Francis made it to the state championship game two years ago, Gladwin and Reed City are both seeking their first ever trips to Ford Field. Here’s a preview of...
Stanwood woman wins $1 million Powerball prize
A Mecosta County woman won a $1 million Powerball prize her first time ever playing. Joni Thompson matched five white balls in the Nov. 8 drawing to win the $1 million prize.
‘Disrespectful’ attempt to appoint election loser to vacant Muskegon County board seat thwarted
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The overwhelming winner of last week’s election for a Muskegon County commissioner’s seat will join the board a little early following the current commissioner’s resignation, despite efforts by Republicans to appoint the loser. Democrat Rillastine Wilkins, a 12-year county commissioner who previously...
Police searching for suspect who touched multiple women inappropriately in public in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect accused of publicly groping women on two separate occasions in late October. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they received complaints of a man approaching women in shopping centers and touching them inappropriately. Deputies believe the same man was...
Far-right Republicans nearly swept Ottawa County’s board. What’s next for government takeover?
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — A new chairman of the Ottawa County governing board has been decided. Questions are being raised about the future of the county’s diversity office. A veteran Republican county commissioner says he sees himself as nearly an independent as the newcomers are further right on the political spectrum.
WZZM 13
Suspect in Newaygo Co. murder found guilty 39 years after victim's death
WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — After a 3 week jury trial, the suspect accused of killing a Newaygo County man 39 years ago guilty. Roy Snell was found guilty of felony murder and felony firearm by a jury in Newaygo Circuit Court Wednesday in the death of Richard Atwood. "I...
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
