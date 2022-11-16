ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation signs Utah hunting, fishing agreement

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah and the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation recently came to an agreement on fishing and hunting rights. The agreement covers combination licenses, as well as big game and other permits. It also takes into account treaties the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, which occupies parts of northern Utah and southern Idaho, had before Utah became a state.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Why are Utah's gas prices routinely higher than the national average?

SALT LAKE CITY — It currently costs, on average, a little more than $4 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Utah, according to the AAA gas prices index on Thursday. That's about 30 cents higher than it was last November, but also much lower than it was this summer as shortages and inflation drove prices up to a record $5.26 per gallon at the start of July.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Events Guide – November 17, 2022

Southern Utah Events Guide – November 17, 2022This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Jubilee of Trees, A Christmas with David Archuleta, Dancing with your Community Stars, OSU: Fall Concert, Best Of Broadway 3- A Movie Musical Christmas, Farmer’s Markets, local live music, and more. If...
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
UTAH STATE
moabsunnews.com

Rock inscriptions in Southeast Utah

This is canyon country, a landscape defined by the forces of nature that have carved their way through the red sandstone for millions of years and still continue to perform their work. The human history of this landscape carries a similar throughline: Rock inscriptions carved on canyon walls over thousands of years lend whispers of the history of the people who came before.
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – November 18, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pet adoption from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is anxiously awaiting you!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

5 things to know about Utah’s new top federal prosecutor

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah has a new top cop at the federal level. Trina Higgins, the new U.S. Attorney for Utah, is a trailblazer. But she’s also staying close to her roots in the Beehive State. Her appointment to the job was celebrated Thursday at Utah’s federal...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

UPDATE: Police cancel search for missing Hurricane child

HURRICANE, Utah — Police are looking for 3-year-old Legend Giles after his non-custodial parents refused to return him to his biological parents Thursday. According to a Utah Department of Public Safety alert, Steven and Wacey Giles failed to meet with Giles’s biological mother on Monday. Authorities say they tried to contact the two suspects but have been unsuccessful.
HURRICANE, UT
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes in Utah

The steep mountains, scorching deserts, and numerous canyons in Utah are well recognized. You may not anticipate that there are a surprising number of swimming holes in Utah, including lakes, slot canyon cascades, and hot springs. These are perfect for trips during the off-season. If you live in Utah, you’re...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy