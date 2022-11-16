Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Pharrell’s GODA Completes Hilma af Klint NFT Art Auction Amid Family Complaints
Descendants of the late Swedish abstract artist pushed back against the NFT drop, yet the official Hilma af Klint Foundation is onboard. NFT artwork platform Gallery of Digital Assets (GODA) held an auction for NFTs from Hilma af Klint this week. Family members of the late artist complained about the...
Wealthy man refuses to add his new bride's name to the deed of his house until he realizes he's dying
This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. A family member bought a house when he was a young unmarried man. Although he provided one hundred percent of the finances to pay for the home, he had his parents' names listed on the deed alongside his own.
Woman’s Brother Designs Her Wedding Dress Before He Dies, but Her Fiancé Rips It to Shreds After He Sees It
When someone close to us passes away, it is often the memoirs, sentimental items, or things that they created that are most cherished by those left behind. Even something like a garment may serve as a potent reminder of the people and experiences that shaped it. As you're about to read, these things are more than material belongings; they are treasured possessions.
Comments / 0