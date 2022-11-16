ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
localmemphis.com

MSCS reacts to Germantown's $5 million offer to buyout '3G' schools

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The City of Germantown offered Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) $5 million to buyout the "3G" schools, according to an email from MSCS. Those three schools are Germantown Elementary, Germantown Middle School and Germantown High School. In April, state lawmakers passed a law that would give...
GERMANTOWN, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Black Men Crowned Awards – Take 2

The 2nd annual Black Men Crowned Awards Show, highlighting Black men in various industries who are leaving an imprint in Memphis, is scheduled for Dec. 10th at The Kent. Black Men Crowned was created by Memphis native Justin Hart, winner of a Grammy and a NAACP Image award as a producer.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MacKenzie Scott donates part of fortune to Memphis groups

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating more than $150 million to public school districts, charter schools, and nonprofits as part of her ongoing efforts to give away her fortune, and some Memphis organizations are being included. Freedom Prep Charter, which has five schools serving students in grades Pre-K through 12, will […]
MEMPHIS, TN
millington-news.com

Jenkins to serve her last supper

Today, the Soul Out Ministries 10th Anniversary Community Thanksgiving Dinner is scheduled to be held at the Baker Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7942 Church Street in Millington. The creator of the event and founder of Soul Out Ministries Carol Jenkins said this year’s meal has...
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Community remembers Young Dolph by giving back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As many pay tribute to the one-year anniversary of the murder of rapper Young Dolph, Nov. 17 also commemorates the first official Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day of Service, founded to honor the late rapper’s memory by giving back to the community.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Shelby County Navy veteran awarded for 60 total years of service

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Retired Navy Commander John Bogan was honored Thursday with the Shelby County Veteran of the Year award by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. 30 years in the military and 30 years right here in Shelby County. “My classifications were everything from confidential, secret, top secret,...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Dolph Day of Service: Everything you need to know

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Thursday, Nov. 17, the city of Memphis will honor the life and legacy of late rapper Young Dolph by giving back to the community.  The artist’s non-profit organization, the IdaMae Family Foundation, is teaming up with The Confess Project of America to provide charitable acts of service to his hometown. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven' set for Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, Nov. 19 will mark the return of the Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven. Beginning at 10 a.m. at the Southland Mall at Elvis Presley Blvd and Shelby Drive, the route reaches Laudeen Drive — just past the Piccadilly in Whitehaven Plaza. The parade is...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

South Memphis church to offer free meals Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be feeding the hungry on Wednesday as a part of the church’s Operation Feed My Sheep initiative. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the church will be offering free meals to the community from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Attendees can either dine in or carry out.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Parent involved in fight at local high school; mom wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two Memphis mothers want answers after a fight broke out at a high school, and they say the mother of one of the teenagers also got involved in the brawl. Memphis-Shelby County Schools told us Wednesday there’s an investigation following a fight that broke out in the halls of Hamilton High. According to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ground breaks for new public park in once-blighted Downtown area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A once-blighted patch in Downtown Memphis is on its way to being transformed into a new recreational greenspace for residents and visitors alike. Thursday’s groundbreaking for the new BlueCross Healthy Place at Foote Park was joined by city representatives and members of the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation.
MEMPHIS, TN

