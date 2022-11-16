Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
More than 1,500 MSCS students experienced homelessness in first quarter of school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) leaders are sounding the alarm after the number of homeless students nearly doubled by the end of the first quarter of the 2022 school year compared to the year before. MSCS says 1,504 students were identified as being homeless by the end...
localmemphis.com
MSCS reacts to Germantown's $5 million offer to buyout '3G' schools
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The City of Germantown offered Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) $5 million to buyout the "3G" schools, according to an email from MSCS. Those three schools are Germantown Elementary, Germantown Middle School and Germantown High School. In April, state lawmakers passed a law that would give...
tri-statedefender.com
Black Men Crowned Awards – Take 2
The 2nd annual Black Men Crowned Awards Show, highlighting Black men in various industries who are leaving an imprint in Memphis, is scheduled for Dec. 10th at The Kent. Black Men Crowned was created by Memphis native Justin Hart, winner of a Grammy and a NAACP Image award as a producer.
MacKenzie Scott donates part of fortune to Memphis groups
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating more than $150 million to public school districts, charter schools, and nonprofits as part of her ongoing efforts to give away her fortune, and some Memphis organizations are being included. Freedom Prep Charter, which has five schools serving students in grades Pre-K through 12, will […]
millington-news.com
Jenkins to serve her last supper
Today, the Soul Out Ministries 10th Anniversary Community Thanksgiving Dinner is scheduled to be held at the Baker Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7942 Church Street in Millington. The creator of the event and founder of Soul Out Ministries Carol Jenkins said this year’s meal has...
Parents say new security feature at schools making kids late for class
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pilot program at local schools is creating quite a headache for students, parents and teachers. Multiple parents told FOX13 their kids have had to wait outside Cordova High School in long lines due to a new security measure. The initiative is meant to promote safety,...
Help available for thousands of MSCS students experiencing homelessness, housing insecurity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New school data shows that as of October 7, 2022, 1,504 Memphis-Shelby County Schools students were experiencing homelessness. That’s nearly a 180-percent increase from the fall of 2021 when the number of students experiencing homelessness stood at 538. By November 2022, MSCS reported that over...
actionnews5.com
Community remembers Young Dolph by giving back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As many pay tribute to the one-year anniversary of the murder of rapper Young Dolph, Nov. 17 also commemorates the first official Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day of Service, founded to honor the late rapper’s memory by giving back to the community.
Two top MSCS leaders retire, resign after internal investigation, school district says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two high-level Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) employees are no longer with the school district. According to MSCS, Deputy Superintendent Dr. John Barker has retired and MSCS Human Resources Chief Yolanda Martin has resigned. Both were being investigated by the school district due to complaints. The school...
Local school dismissing early after social media threat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A school is evacuating its students early today, due to a social media threat. MLK Prep told FOX13 they are dismissing early at 1:30 p.m. today, due to a potential security threat found on social media. This morning, a parent told the MLK administration of the...
localmemphis.com
Shelby County Navy veteran awarded for 60 total years of service
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Retired Navy Commander John Bogan was honored Thursday with the Shelby County Veteran of the Year award by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. 30 years in the military and 30 years right here in Shelby County. “My classifications were everything from confidential, secret, top secret,...
New boutique opening in Frayser; developers confident it will jumpstart other new businesses, jobs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For years, many of the headlines in Frayser centered around crime, blight and overall neglect. But there's also plenty of pride and resiliency in the North Memphis community. That's showing through city-driven projects and new businesses, including one opening Friday, with high hopes of others not...
Dolph Day of Service: Everything you need to know
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Thursday, Nov. 17, the city of Memphis will honor the life and legacy of late rapper Young Dolph by giving back to the community. The artist’s non-profit organization, the IdaMae Family Foundation, is teaming up with The Confess Project of America to provide charitable acts of service to his hometown. The […]
Memphis City Councilwoman gets letter of reprimand for alleged mistreatment of staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just two months after getting sworn in, Memphis City Councilwoman Terri Dockery has received an official reprimand for allegedly mistreating staff. According to a letter obtained by FOX13, Dockery has been “subjecting staff members to threats, intimidation, verbal abuse, and other actions”. It goes...
localmemphis.com
'Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven' set for Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, Nov. 19 will mark the return of the Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven. Beginning at 10 a.m. at the Southland Mall at Elvis Presley Blvd and Shelby Drive, the route reaches Laudeen Drive — just past the Piccadilly in Whitehaven Plaza. The parade is...
actionnews5.com
South Memphis church to offer free meals Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be feeding the hungry on Wednesday as a part of the church’s Operation Feed My Sheep initiative. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the church will be offering free meals to the community from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Attendees can either dine in or carry out.
Parent involved in fight at local high school; mom wants answers
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two Memphis mothers want answers after a fight broke out at a high school, and they say the mother of one of the teenagers also got involved in the brawl. Memphis-Shelby County Schools told us Wednesday there’s an investigation following a fight that broke out in the halls of Hamilton High. According to a […]
Otters delivered to Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new milestone was reached Tuesday in the $62 million renovation of Tom Lee Park. A giant river otter will be among the wildlife that'll be part of River Play, the new children's playground. In fact, there will be two giant wooden otters among a slightly...
actionnews5.com
Ground breaks for new public park in once-blighted Downtown area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A once-blighted patch in Downtown Memphis is on its way to being transformed into a new recreational greenspace for residents and visitors alike. Thursday’s groundbreaking for the new BlueCross Healthy Place at Foote Park was joined by city representatives and members of the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation.
Harry Zepatos, longtime owner of The Arcade restaurant in Memphis, dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Harry Zepatos, the longtime owner of The Arcade restaurant in downtown Memphis, died Wednesday morning, according to the restaurant's Twitter page. Zepatos died at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, a tweet said. According to his obituary, he was 68 and died after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. "Every...
