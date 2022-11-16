ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc7ny.com

'You Matter': Pa. woman uses tiny cards to spark a huge movement

PHILADELPHIA -- "When it's said sincerely, it's the most essential message of our time," said Cheryl Rice. That saying, of course, is, "You Matter." These two words were written on a card that Cheryl received seven years ago. And just a few weeks after that, she had a chance to pay it forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc7ny.com

Hundreds of Pennsylvania homes evacuated after tanker crash

Hundreds of homes in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, are being evacuated after a gasoline tanker carrying about 6,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel overturned early Thursday, according to police. Police evacuated residences within a 1,000 foot radius of the overturned truck through reverse 911 calls and officers going door-to-door. The truck...
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy