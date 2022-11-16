Read full article on original website
Video: Athena turns heel during the November 18th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage
In recent weeks, AEW star Athena has been teasing a heel turn. During the November 18th 2022 edition of Rampage, Athena defeated Madison Rayne but continued to attack her after the match and then struck down referee Aubrey Edwards. Ring of Honor women’s champion Mercedes Martinez, having just returned from injury, came down to the ring to confront Athena.
CM Punk jokes about altercation with The Elite: “I’m bad news, you don’t want me in the locker room”
CM Punk did commentary during Friday night’s Cage Fury Fighting Championships broadcast on UFC Fight Pass. At one point, a reference was made to Punk’s backstage altercation with The Elite in AEW. Punk brought up his injury by saying “everything is hurt, I’m nursing everything” and then joked about the altercation by saying “I’m bad news, you don’t want me in the locker room.” Announcer John Morgan then joked that Punk shouldn’t be allowed to do press conferences.
The reason why AEW has been running so many shows in the northeast United States
During a media call to promote the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV, AEW President Tony Khan commented on why AEW has been running so many shows in the northeast United States during 2022…. “As far as running here in the New York/New Jersey area, specifically in New Jersey in Newark...
Toni Storm gives her thoughts on Thunder Rosa possibly being stripped of the AEW women’s title
During an interview with TheRinger.com, AEW interim women’s champion commented on Thunder Rosa possibly being stripped of the AEW women’s title…. “Personally, I think she should just come to work and defend her championship like she’s supposed to, like a champion should. But if the injury lingers too long, I believe she should probably be stripped. And then I should be the AEW undisputed Women’s World Champion like I was supposed to be at All Out. That’s verbatim. I think she should defend her title. I think all champions should defend that championship. That doesn’t just go for Thunder Rosa. That goes for everybody.”
Video: MJF addresses backstage drama and Tony Khan after AEW Dynamite ends
After the November 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, MJF cut a promo in front of the fans. MJF brought up recent backstage drama in the company as well as AEW President Tony Khan…. “Everybody listen to me real quick. A lot of bullsh*t has gone...
Trailer revealed for AEW: Fight Forever video game and CM Punk removed from cover art
On Friday night, a trailer was released for the new AEW: Fight Forever console video game. A “coming soon” message was displayed but the release date for the game still hasn’t been confirmed. The trailer hyped up features such as career mode, the various match types and weapons that can be used, and being able to create your own wrestler.
The Death Triangle vs. The Elite officially confirmed for AEW Full Gear 2022
During the November 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW trios champions Death Triangle cut a promo and called out The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) for a match at Saturday’s Full Gear PPV. The Elite did not appear in front of the fans but a graphic appeared on the screen that confirmed the match.
AEW Dynamite falls to lowest viewership numbers since June of 2022 just prior to Full Gear
The November 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, which was the go-home edition prior to Full Gear, drew 818,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demo. This week saw a drop of 112,000 viewers from last week’s show which drew 930,000 viewers. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com noted...
William Regal comments on Jon Moxley being “somewhat anti-WWE”
During his podcast, AEW personality William Regal commented on Jon Moxley’s run in WWE…. “I wasn’t on the main roster in the last whatever amount of years he was there, but he’s got an incredible ability to do entertaining stuff, and I hope one day, instead of looking at it as a bad thing, he realizes how good that is, because he did that. If you look at that, that’s sports entertainment at its best. I know he’s somewhat anti-WWE at the moment and he has been for a while, but he was so good at that stuff. He wants to be a, whatever style of wrestler he is. I’ve personally found when I do autograph signings, the things that people remember me for, and not all the wrestling I’ve done, it’s the entertainment I’ve done. So I hope he one day realizes how good he is at that and opens up a little bit more to that and realizes what incredible things that he did in WWE.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
JBL explains why he wore baggy pants during his return to WWE RAW
Wearing baggy pants during his return to WWE RAW on October 17th 2022 and it became a topic of discussion social media. During Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, JBL explains why he wore baggy pants…. “Let me tell you something. Men don’t wear skinny jeans. I don’t know...
Predictions for the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV
AEW’s last PPV of the year is finally upon us and while the build has seemed a little weak we know from experience that their PPVs usually deliver the goods. Here I will break down my predictions for the show…. Zero Hour: Brian Cage vs Lance Archer or Ricky...
Tony Khan reminds Eric Bischoff of “a fifteen year old kid that’s got too much money”
During an interview with Fightful.com, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff talked about his recent verbal exchanges with AEW President Tony Khan…. “I think what Tony says is funny. Because he reminds me of a fifteen year old kid that’s got too much money and doesn’t know what to do with it and he’s running around, bouncing off walls trying to make some sense out of stuff. Look, I never said that every match on every show needs to have a story. But your top three or four should and I encouraged Tony, who has an employee by the name of Kevin Sullivan, who was formerly a director in TNA. Not the booker. Two different Kevin Sullivans. Kevin Sullivan, the producer and the director, works for Tony, and Kevin Sullivan has a show bible that I created for Spike TV, Viacom while I was there.”
Steve Austin addresses internet speculation stemming from his workout videos on Instagram
As previously noted, Steve Austin is reportedly open to doing another match following his WWE Wrestlemania 38 appearance. Speculation about Austin having another match at Wrestlemania 39 in California has been fueled by a new workout video published to his Instagram story. In a new video published to his Instagram...
AEW star feels that WWE’s Mandy Rose deserves “a little bit more respect”
Mandy Rose is closing in on 400 days as the WWE NXT women’s champion. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa commented on Mandy…. “I wanna give an appreciation to her because she’s worked so darn hard in the last month representing the NXT brand and also working on her craft. When she was in Raw and SmackDown all that time, people did not have any respect for her, a lot of the time, because of her lack of skills, like there’s a lot of little things here and there. But I feel like she really has took the time. She has developed her character really, really well. People tune in to see her. She always makes everybody talk about her. This last match she had, she’s showing a lot of fire in the fact that she’s taking a lot more risks as a champion. It really shows that she’s growing, and she is really committed to what she’s doing right now. She’s really committed to represent NXT’s women’s division as a champion. She might not be a high-flyer, she might be super spectacular, but what she’s doing, I think it’s very important because that shows you if you give time to someone and if you believe in them, that’s how you can develop and that’s how you can become. I think Mandy Rose deserves a little bit more respect because she’s really working very, very hard.”
The 5th member of Team McIntyre for War Games revealed during WWE Smackdown
During the November 11th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, The Bloodline vs. Team McIntyre was confirmed for War Games at the 2022 Survivor Series PLE. During the show, the 5th member of Team McIntyre was teased as someone that Sami Zayn would not expect. Butch defeated Zayn in the show’s...
Scotty 2 Hotty disables his Twitter account after writing about inter-gender wrestling
Former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) disabled his Twitter account after sending the following tweets about inter-gender wrestling…. “Dear promoters. I DO NOT ‘fight’ women. I’m 49 & have a 20 year old daughter. ‘Hurting’ women isn’t appealing to me. I understand that there are men that do it these days. It’s just not my thing. If that makes me old or out of touch, I’ll take it. Please stop trying to book it.”
Mick Foley explains why he made the decision to leave Twitter
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley explained why he made the decision to leave Twitter…. “It would be easy to blame the atmosphere on Twitter. That was part of it, but since day one, I had trouble using Twitter in moderation, so it’s mostly on me. I struggled with it. I think a lot of people do. Then you get to where you’re spending hours a day just looking at everything on there, and as it became progressively more divisive, I began to feel like I was swimming in a pool full of turds. One turd, you can dodge that turd. Right? You can still enjoy the crystal clear water. But at a certain point, when being on Twitter just becomes an exercise in dodging turds, it’s time to get out of the water and that’s what I did.”
Nikki Cross addresses criticism of her previous superhero gimmick
As seen during the October 24th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, the Nikki ASH superhero character was dropped as Nikki reverted back to her “unhinged” Nikki Cross persona. Twitter user @RobArtDownie, who pitched artwork for the Nikki ASH character, wrote about how fans got mad at him and here was Nikki’s response…
UFC Fight Night 215 headliner canceled at last minute due to undisclosed Derrick Lewis illness
Heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac will no longer battle at UFC Vegas 65 in Las Vegas. The event was canceled because Lewis came down with an illness.
Details on the process of Rhea Ripley getting her theme song changed in WWE
During an interview with Wes Styles, Rhea Ripley talked about the process of getting a new theme song in WWE once she joined Judgment Day…. “Yeah so, I actually messaged Chris [Motionless] and I was like, ‘Yo, I’m changing a little bit in WWE and I think it’s time for me to get a new song. I want to keep it sort of the same, but I want it to be a little bit different, a little bit heavier. I want you to sing it.’ And he was like so humbled by it he was like, ‘I can’t believe that you’re asking me to sing your song, I think that’s incredible, of course like I’d be down to do it if we could get it set up.’ I was like, it’s funny because like we’re both going back and forth. I was like, ‘No, I can’t believe that you’d do this for me.’ He’s like, ‘No, I can’t believe you’d ask me to do this.’ Which is wild in itself, because like he’s been one of my favorites since I was a kid.”
