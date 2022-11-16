San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Deebo Samuel knew Jimmy Garoppolo could immediately replace the injured Trey Lance in the starting lineup. "I wasn't surprised at all," Samuel said of Garoppolo's play coming off shoulder surgery and a unique offseason during an appearance on CBS Sports Radio's "Maggie and Perloff" show, according to David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "I've been with Jimmy for the past four years here, and everybody around here knows what Jimmy is capable of. Nobody wanted to see Trey go down. It kind of took the life out of us for a minute, but in this league, it's kind of next man up. And with the next man being up, Jimmy's been here for a while, so we knew what we was getting. I feel like Jimmy did it the right way. He approached it the right way and continued to be the same guy throughout the whole process."

