Overwatch 2 invisibility glitch lets Mercy hide in a rock the entire match

Overwatch 2 players have found another glitch, and this time it allows heroes to hide in plain sight using a rock in the Esperanca map.

This glitch was originally reported by someone in the Overwatch subreddit (as spotted by our friends at PC Gamer ) who shared a video demonstrating how to pull off the glitch. In the clip, we can see Mercy using her sit emote to clip through a rock found in the Esperanca map. What this does is hide the support hero completely from all other players, meaning a pretty easy game for you.

Obviously, this isn't ideal for everyone else in a match who literally can't see the hero hiding in plain sight, but it does make for an easy - if not slightly unethical - way to gain XP. As pointed out by PC Gamer, it isn't just Mercy who can pull off this glitch either. Players can also perform this trick with the smaller heroes who have sit emotes like Lucio, Moira, and Widowmaker - although it isn't as smooth for all of these heroes. Even Kiriko can pull it off somewhat with her kneel emote.

If you want to try this out for yourself, it's best to get it done sooner rather than later as, with all the glitches happening in Overwatch 2 at the moment, Blizzard has got a bit of a reputation now for pulling heroes, and probably other features of the game, out of the hero shooter while they work on fixing them.

A little while ago Overwatch 2 players had to temporarily say goodbye to Bastion and Torbjorn for a total of 15 days after both had game-breaking bugs. Shortly after this, Mei was removed from the game and was due to be put back in during the Overwatch 2 balance patch yesterday - that is until it was delayed last minute . All of these removals even had players worrying about the future of Brigitte after she was also recently spotted with a bug.

