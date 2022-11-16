Richard Riakporhe lines up Krzysztof Glowacki next, before targeting world title fight or Chris Billam-Smith rematch

Read full article on original website
SkySports
Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis bout announced by both fighters as 'done deal' for 2023
American fighters Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis have each revealed a fight between the pair is "a done deal" for some time in 2023. The lightweight bout, which has long been rumoured as potentially in the works, was confirmed by each fighter to be taking place in Las Vegas. Davis...
SkySports
Grand Slam of Darts: Michael van Gerwen wins epic battle vs nine-dart Josh Rock as Jonny Clayton is shocked by Alan Soutar
Michael van Gerwen showed his class in one of the greatest Grand Slam of Darts matches ever played to beat Josh Rock and secure his place in the quarter-finals in Wolverhampton. The last-16 contest got off to an electric start as the up-and-coming Rock hit a spectacular nine-darter in the...
SkySports
Grand Slam of Darts: Raymond van Barneveld stuns Gerwyn Price to set up semi-final showdown with Michael Smith
Raymond van Barneveld produced one of the most remarkable comebacks in Grand Slam of Darts history to stun reigning champion Gerwyn Price and set up a semi-final showdown against Michael Smith in Wolverhampton. The 55-year-old - featuring in his first televised quarter-final since November 2019 - recovered from 8-3 down...
SkySports
Grand Slam of Darts: Raymond van Barneveld believes he can win the tournament after stunning Gerwyn Price
Raymond van Barneveld believes he can win this year's Grand Slam of Darts - a decade after his last triumph in Wolverhampton - after knocking out reigning champion Gerwyn Price. The Dutchman, who retired in 2020 but made his comeback in February having gone through qualifying school, found himself 8-3...
SkySports
UK Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan thrashed 6-0 by Ding Junhui in quarter-finals in York
World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan crashed out of the Cazoo UK Championship quarter-finals in York after being thrashed 6-0 by Ding Junhui. World No 1 O'Sullivan was whitewashed in a Triple Crown event for the first time in his 30-year career and scored just four points in the final four frames.
SkySports
Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase: Constitution Hill and L'Homme Presse star at Ascot on Saturday
Gold Cup hope L'Homme Presse will make his seasonal debut in the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase at Ascot on Saturday - a card which also features the return of Champion Hurdle favourite Constitution Hill. The Venetia Williams-trained L'Homme Presse was one of the last season's leading novice chasers, winning his...
SkySports
Jason Sherlock joins Westmeath senior football backroom team
Dessie Dolan has added Jason Sherock to the Westmeath senior football backroom team ahead of 2023. The former Dublin selector joins up with the Lake County as a 'performance coach'. Sherlock had been linked with the Monaghan manager role in recent months, but reportedly pulled out of the running. Westmeath,...
SkySports
Tyrone's Conor McKenna signs with AFL side Brisbane Lions as return to Australia confirmed
Conor McKenna's return to Australian Rules has been confirmed with the news that he has signed with the Brisbane Lions. The English man returned to Ireland in 2020, lining out for the Red Hands for three seasons. During that time, he helped the county to just their fourth-ever All-Ireland title in 2021.
SkySports
Manuela Zinsberger exclusive: Becoming a goalkeeper, Arsenal Women's team mentality and Emirates Stadium 'love'
It's hard not to enjoy any time spent with Manuela Zinsberger. One of Arsenal's bubbliest characters - across both men and women's teams - she speaks with passion, personality and expression on any question put to her. To top things off, she is having one of the best spells of...
SkySports
Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw: How the striker's ruthless scoring streak is helping Manchester City's Women's Super League chances
"I could be the one to change football in Jamaica," Khadija Shaw remembers thinking as a determined youngster. Bravely, she did not want to be defined by the constraints of Spanish Town, the Jamaican city she grew up in, rather preferring to challenge the narrative typically afforded to young women of the region.
SkySports
Everton Women 1-2 Man City Women: Khadija Shaw's second-half winner makes it five WSL victories in a row
Khadija Shaw’s second-half goal gave Manchester City a 2-1 victory at Everton to make it five consecutive Women’s Super League wins for Gareth Taylor’s side. The WSL's top scorer hit her eighth goal of the season to move fourth-place City to within three points of the leading trio.
SkySports
Fighting Fifth Hurdle: Constitution Hill could reroute to Newcastle to face stablemate Epatante after Ascot withdrawal
Newcastle's Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle, live on Sky Sports Racing, and the International Hurdle at Cheltenham are both options for Constitution Hill after he missed his intended reappearance in the Coral Hurdle at Ascot. Last year's star novice was due to make his seasonal bow in the extended two-mile-three-furlong contest,...
SkySports
England prepare for Iran opener in 31 degree heat | James Maddison not involved
The England squad have trained in Doha ahead of Monday's World Cup opener against Iran. James Maddison wasn't involved with the main group raising some concerns over whether he'll be available for the match.
SkySports
Clonmel Oil Chase: Blue Lord denies stablemate Tornado Flyer for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend
Blue Lord came from last to first to deny his King George-winning stablemate Tornado Flyer and provide Willie Mullins with a seventh victory in the Clonmel Oil Chase. Champagne Fever (2014), Kemboy (2018) and Douvan (2019) are among the champion trainer's previous winners of the Grade Two feature and he saddled two of the four runners this time around.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Espoir De Guye bids to give Venetia Williams first seasonal success
2.05 Ascot - Williams contender looks to defy top weight. Venetia Williams is yet to have a winner this season but with the rain over the last week, you would imagine a success is around the corner and could come in the Royal Ascot Racing Club Handicap Chase (2:05) with Espoir De Guye.
SkySports
Kolo Toure: Former Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool defender close to becoming next Wigan Athletic manager
Former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender Kolo Toure is close to becoming the new Wigan Athletic manager. Toure, 41, who is currently a Leicester City first-team coach, has held talks with the Championship side and has impressed the owners enough for them to offer him the job. Wigan, who...
SkySports
Maya Le Tissier: Man Utd Women defender's rise charted from playing with boys in Guernsey to her England debut
It has been quite the few months for Maya Le Tissier. From joining Manchester United from Brighton in the summer to her England debut, it marks a remarkable rise from her days of playing boys youth football in Guernsey. It's hard to find a recent interview with Le Tissier where...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Penrith Panthers duo Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary vie for glory as Samoa face Australia
Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary. The Lennon and McCartney of the NRL. The heartbeat of a Penrith Panthers team which has thrown of the tag of being the competition’s nearly men to become back-to-back Grand Final winners. But now, for Saturday afternoon only, rivals. Because the Panthers' half-back duo...
