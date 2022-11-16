ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, WV

Adoption celebration day at Crossroads mall

By Danielle Sandler
 3 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An adoption day event is happening Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop in the Crossroads Mall between the hours of 12:00 P.M. and 4:00 P.M.

There will be free cotton candy and popcorn being given out, as well as information to anyone wanting to become a foster parent or an adoptive parent in Southern West Virginia.

“What we’re doing is we’re partnering with Sugar Bear’s Fun shop at the Crossroads Mall to raise awareness in the community of the need for foster families and adoptive appearance. Currently there are 6369 children in foster care in the state of West Virginia, and that number has come down some. It was at 6900, so right now it’s it’s at 6369,” said Stephen Smith, the Home Finding Supervisor at Burlington United Methodist Family Services.

The day will be bringing the community together and to spread awareness as well.

“We’re going to be there; it’s just going to be a big fun activity. We’re going to have free cotton candy for anybody that comes. We’re going to have free popcorn. We will have a foster care staff there on site to answer any questions anybody may have to start any value with the process that wants to become a foster parent. We’re going to have the actual Sugar Bear’s mascot will be there that day. The store is running a special promotion on an adoptable stuffed animal that the kids can come in and they can adopt ang get an adoption certificate. They’ll also be able to dress the bear, and we will actually be having some adoptive families there,” said Smith.

Smith concluded, “The main purpose is to raise awareness that we really need, we’re in desperate need of foster parents in southern West Virginia.”

Come out and speak to a foster care/adoption worker for more information as well!

For more information about this event, you can call Steven Smith, the Home Finding Supervisor at Burlington United Methodist Family Services at 304-252-1598 Ext. 340 or his email at ssmith@bumfs.org.

