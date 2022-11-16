Read full article on original website
22-year-old Springfield motorist was injured in an early Thursday morning traffic accident on westbound I-44
A 22-year-old Springfield motorist was injured in an early Thursday morning traffic accident on westbound I-44 at the 141-mile marker in Laclede County. The highway patrol says Logan W. Gibson fell asleep at the wheel of his 1999 Toyota Camry and struck the rear of a 2004 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit, driven by 57-year-old Doil A. Richardson of Salem. Richardson was not injured in the collision, but Gibson received moderate injuries and was transported by Mercy Air Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield for treatment of moderate injuries.
Four hurt Wednesday night in Camden County crash
Teen crashes Jaguar, passenger seriously injured
Crash In Morgan County Injures One
A complicated 3 vehicle wreck in Morgan County left one person injured on Tuesday evening. The Highway Patrol Report explains that a GMC pickup was in the roadway preparing to pull a car from a ditch beside Missouri 52 just west of Bridge Lane when a third vehicle approached. That...
Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Maries County Sheriff's deputy allegedly came across a Lowe’s delivery truck stolen from Jefferson City on the side of Highway 63 with passengers in it Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Maries County Sheriff. He detained the driver and passenger then contacted the Jefferson City Police Department. The post Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WARSAW WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN SALINE COUNTY
Osage Beach Woman Released On Bond Following Arrest Thursday
An Osage Beach woman wanted on a felony stealing charge in Camden County is taken into custody by the highway patrol in Morgan County. 38-year-old Amanda Lynn Schupp was arrested late Thursday afternoon and transported to the Morgan County Jail.
Warsaw Teen Injured in Fiery Rollover
A Warsaw teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Saline County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Emily M. Poindexter of Warsaw was the driver of a northbound 2013 Nissan Juke on US 65 at Grand Pass (about half way between Waverly and Malta Bend) around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, landing on its wheels, and catching fire.
Two Arrested by SPD After Break Time Traffic Stop
Two people were arrested after Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop Thursday night at Break Time, 318 W. Broadway. Police stopped a Jeep with illegal window tint and investigation of a suspended driver at 9:41 p.m. A computer check revealed that the driver, 39-year-old William F. Fizer of Sedalia, was...
Lebanon Dairy Queen closed after being damaged in fire
The Dairy Queen in Lebanon is shut down after sustaining extensive damage in a fire. The Lebanon Fire Department says crews were called to the restaurant on South Jefferson Avenue just before 5:00 Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building. The fire was found in the ceiling in the dining area and was extinguished. There were no injuries, but the interior of the building sustained extensive smoke, heat, fire and water damage.
MAN CHARGED WITH FORGERY IN COOPER COUNTY AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A 34-year-old man was charged with a felony for forgery after a traffic stop in Cooper County on July 2, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven a man who identified himself as Kevin Montero Poveda. The vehicle had two passengers, including Carlos Morales, who was wanted on a warrant issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. An agent with the FBI informed the trooper that Morales was involved in a ring of jewelry thieves operating in the Miami, Florida area.
Eldon man sought for statutory rape of 14-year-old
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 23-year-old Eldon man is being sought by Camdenton police on several charges involving the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl over a sustained period. According to court documents, 23-year-old De' Aaron Derrick Knowles is charged with Statutory Rape, Abuse or Neglect of a Child, Assault, and Harassment.
Two 32-year-olds Arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance
On November 17, 2022, at approximately 7:35 a.m., members of the Special Response Team (SRT), Criminal Investigations and Crime Resolution Unit responded to 906 S Kentucky Ave to serve a drug-related search warrant. Upon arrival at the residence, entry was made and two adult subjects were detained without incident. A...
Western Missouri man sentenced for attempted bank robbery, police pursuit in Versailles
A western Missouri man is sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison for shooting at police officers during a failed bank robbery in Versailles. Jacob Monteer, 30, of Drexel, was sentenced to 19 years and two months in prison today. In March, Monteer was convicted of bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a drug user in possession of firearms.
TWO SEDALIA MEN ARRESTED FOR FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY
Two Sedalia men were arrested for felonies in Saline County on Sunday, November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Michael Waddle for cutting off another vehicle on Highway 65. The trooper identified Waddle and 24-year-old passenger Melvin Osburn.
5940 Baydy Peak Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
The Knolls Condo is the perfect investment opportunity in a red-hot location for great lakefront condo living! Offers loads of amenities including indoor and outdoor tennis courts, playground, picnic area with firepit, boat ramp, indoor and outdoor pools and a clubhouse. Unit 1032 is a 2 bed and 2 bath top floor condo with nice floor plan, large master bedroom with private deck and a large main deck to enjoy the beautiful lake views, not to mention this unit is right next to the outdoor pool! Unit comes with boat slip and lift! This complex offers year round entertainment and relaxation. If you're ready to capitalize on this opportunity, be sure to schedule a showing TODAY!
Stoutland man facing Drug Trafficking charge
A Stoutland Man is facing multiple counts involving drug charges following an investigation by the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group. The charges against Marshall Garrett stem from a search warrant that was conducted in the 30-thousand block of Shady Drive in Stoutland on April 26th. Officers searched the residence and located a ziploc bag of pills, a plastic bag of white powder, oxycodone, a gun, and drug paraphernalia. This week Garrett was charged with two counts of drug trafficking, 2 counts of delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Garrett is scheduled to appear in court on December 12th.
Funeral Announcements for November 16, 2022
Funeral service for Ima Jean (Shryock) Rowden, 88, Columbia, will be at Encounter Church, 1201 N. William Parkhurst Drive, Sedalia, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., and a service will begin at 11. Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home. A celebration of life...
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
LIVE from Hy-Vee in Osage Beach – Part 2
Tom visited the Hy-Vee in Osage Beach today! Be in the know on their holiday meal packages and get more information at hyvee.com.
