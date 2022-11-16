ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Phillies provide discouraging update on Bryce Harper's injury

All-Star Bryce Harper dealt with an elbow injury for most of the 2022 season, and on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies provided an inauspicious update on the slugger's status for 2023. Speaking during the Phillies end of season media availability, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced that Harper would have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston

The Houston Astros may have a familiar face coming out of the bullpen when the 2023 Major League Baseball season rolls around. Houston signed former Boston Red Sox reliever Austin Davis to a minor league contract with an invitation to join the squad in Spring Training and fight for a roster spot with the big league club.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge apologizes to Giancarlo Stanton after winning AL MVP

Aaron Judge on Thursday learned that he had won the American League Most Valuable Player award for the first time in his career. The New York Yankees outfielder received 28 of the possible 30 first-place votes, while Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani received the other two. Judge, who...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Braves to be next MLB team put up for sale?

The Atlanta Braves are a calendar year removed from winning the World Series. They have a new ballpark in a suburb of Atlanta and a ton of young players the organization has locked up on long-term deals in recent years. Despite falling short of expectations in the 2022 MLB Playoffs,...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Report: Mariners eyeing two-time Gold Glove winner

The Seattle Mariners’ deal this week for All-Star slugger Teoscar Hernandez may have been just an appetizer and not necessarily the main course. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Thursday that Seattle has inquired with the Milwaukee Brewers on the trade availability of infielder Kolten Wong. A two-time Gold...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Have Contacted Two-Time Cy Young Winner About Deal

The Boston Red Sox certainly will be wheeling and dealing this offseason and it sounds like a local player may find his way to the squad. Boston reportedly has been in contact with two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber after spending the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

A few “prove-it deal” free agent candidates for the Atlanta Braves

Some of the best free agent signings Alex Anthopoulos has made were low-cost diamonds in the rough. The Braves President of Baseball Operations has made a living off giving once high-profile players coming off down years, sometimes because of injuries, prove-it deals. They’re low-risk, high-reward moves that add up. AA has already acquired a pair of these cases in Sam Hilliard and Nick Anderson, but they won’t be the last. The team still has needs at shortstop, left field, and the bullpen. Since I don’t think the Braves will be relying on a prove-it-deal free-agent candidate to take over for Dansby Swanson, we’ll stick with outfield and relief pitching options.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Projecting the Yankees’ starting infield for 2023

The New York Yankees’ infield is set to go through a number of changes. The team tendered Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million deal, meaning he could end up playing a role in 2023. Nonetheless, general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner have both indicated that the youngsters will get an opportunity to compete for the starting shortstop position. Specifically, Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect

After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Former Dodgers Infielder Traded to Twins

Farmer signed with the Dodgers in 2013. He was a part of their minor-league affiliates up until 2017, when he was assigned to the Dodgers and optioned and assigned from time to time throughout the 2017 and 2018 seasons. In the winter of 2018, the Dodgers sent Yasiel Puig, Matt...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Braves Reveal Their Latest Frugal Signing

With the 8 p.m. ET deadline approaching to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players, the Atlanta Braves have already gotten one out of the way. Today, it was announced that the Braves and left-hander Tyler Matzek agreed upon a two-year, $3.1 million contract to avoid arbitration. The left-hander also has a...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Red Sox non-tender Yu Chang, Franchy Cordero

The Red Sox have elected not to tender 2023 contracts to infielder Yu Chang and first baseman/outfielder Franchy Cordero, the club announced on Friday night. As a result, both Chang and Cordero are now free agents. Chang, 27, was claimed off waivers from the Rays in early September. The versatile...
BOSTON, MA

