Yakima, WA

News Talk KIT

After The Loss of YPD K9 Trex It’s Time To Help

It's called K9 Foundation Yakima Valley. The non-profit was created to support Yakima County law enforcement agencies K-9 programs and foundation officials are hoping for your continued support. The foundation supported Trex and is hoping you'll help replace him. After the loss of the Yakima Police Department's K9 Trex, the...
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakama Nation installs traffic data sensor at deadly intersection on US 97

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Nearly two dozen people have died on U.S. Highway 97 between Union Gap and Toppenish since 2001, but almost a third of those fatalities happened where the highway intersects with Larue Road. “It’s the deadliest intersection within the boundaries of the reservation,” said Hollyanna Littlebull, traffic safety coordinator for the Yakama Nation DNR Engineering Office. “There’s been...
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakama Nation's 'deadliest intersection' to be monitored with new technology

A new sensor at the intersection of Larue Road and U.S. Highway 97 will provide more information to improve traffic safety in what can be a dangerous part of the Yakima Valley. Yakama Nation’s Department of Natural Resources collaborated with the University of Washington’s Smart Transportation Applications and Research Lab...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Are You Ready for Paid Parking Downtown?

Lots of people still talking about paid parking that's coming to downtown Yakima. If you park in downtown Yakima beginning in April of next year you'll be paying a parking fee. Paid parking is on its way to downtown Yakima after the Yakima City Council members voted in October in favor of the idea. Paid parking is expected to start in downtown in April of 2023. So far there's no indication the city council will reverse its ruling made in October as the city continues to prepare for paid parking. Andrew Holt the Executive Director of the Downtown Association of Yakima says.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

33 Local Small Businesses in the Yakima Valley to Support

Searching for Local Small Businesses in the Yakima Valley?. Let's not wait for Small Business Saturday to show love to all our favorite local businesses. The holiday season has arrived and with it many different types of upcoming gatherings. The more info you have on the best spots to grab gifts the better and shopping local not only garner unique gifts but also helps everyone involved. Feel free to send more of your favorites via our app and let's all get ready to shop until we drop. Drink some hot cocoa and then get back to it!
YAKIMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?

If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
BENTON CITY, WA
News Talk KIT

After Almost 40 Years, Yakima Folklife Festival Sadly Comes to an End

It is with a heavy heart to announce that another staple tradition in the Yakima valley is coming to a close. The Folklife Festival was such a staple tradition for so many. Music would fill the air, the great food from the vendors and prime location would bring so many people together for several decades. My father was involved being in a few of the bands that would play at this event and it was always a highlight for him to attend and perform.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

6 Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley to Enjoy

When Are the Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley?. If you love participating in the Lighted Christmas Parades across the Yakima Valley, below is the list of each spot thru ought our area. Mark your calendar and pay attention if you're planning on entering your vehicle into any of the parades because it's time to start filling out your paper work before the deadlines arrive. Whether it's watching from the sidelines or participating in each parade tis the season!
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Adopt a Large Dog for Free This Friday at Yakima Humane Society

Interested in Adopting a Dog from the Yakima Humane Society?. In case you missed the last time the Yakima Humane Society opened its doors and dropped its fees for furry four-legged friends, it's back! This Friday get yourself prepped for a wait that's well worth it, by the end of the day you could be the owner of a wonderfully large dog, a small dog, or even a puppy for a discounted price.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Dumpster Fire Leads To Yakima Business Fire

It's that time of year when Yakima Firefighters see an increase in fires, many caused by space heaters or other electrical problems. Yakima Fire Department Firefighters were called to a fire early Friday in the 500 block of West Yakima Avenue that caused an estimated $80,000 in damages. No injuries were reported from the fire.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Jordan Torres family holds vigil to honor his memory

TOPPENISH, Wash. – Friends and family gathered at an abandoned house near the intersection of Progressive Road and Mckinley Road on Friday to honor the memory of Jordan Torres. Torres was shot and killed last weekend and found on the side of the road in front of the house...
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Alleged burglars actually victims of scam in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- On the night of November, 17, Ellensburg Police responded to reports of a burglary in progress on Pfenning Road. The homeowner was out of town, but saw two people enter his house on his home security camera. A neighbor confirmed by telephone that two people were inside the home.
ELLENSBURG, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
