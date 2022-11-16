Read full article on original website
Tri-Cities Former Fair Queen to Compete for National Title
Former Benton Franklin Fair Queen Lexy Hibbs is representing the state of Washington for the National Title of Miss Rodeo America in Las Vegas. The Miss Rodeo America pageant will be held from November 27th through December 4th at South Pointe Hotel and Casino. How are the contestants judged?. There...
After The Loss of YPD K9 Trex It’s Time To Help
It's called K9 Foundation Yakima Valley. The non-profit was created to support Yakima County law enforcement agencies K-9 programs and foundation officials are hoping for your continued support. The foundation supported Trex and is hoping you'll help replace him. After the loss of the Yakima Police Department's K9 Trex, the...
West Richland Once Battled Over Two Town Names, Can You Name Them?
West Richland Once Fought Over Two Different Names, Can You Name Them?. It's interesting that West Richland Washington residents once fought over the naming of the town and what is more interesting is that the residents rejected both names in the end. Who Is Carl Heminger In West Richland Washington...
Yakama Nation installs traffic data sensor at deadly intersection on US 97
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Nearly two dozen people have died on U.S. Highway 97 between Union Gap and Toppenish since 2001, but almost a third of those fatalities happened where the highway intersects with Larue Road. “It’s the deadliest intersection within the boundaries of the reservation,” said Hollyanna Littlebull, traffic safety coordinator for the Yakama Nation DNR Engineering Office. “There’s been...
ifiberone.com
Dog that was in car when it was stolen in Ellensburg found in Mattawa, reunited with owner
ELLENSBURG — A dog that was inside a vehicle when it was stolen in Ellensburg this week has been reunited with its owner. A Honda Accord was reported stolen at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, with 11-year-old Maya inside, according to Ellensburg police. More than 24 hours later and more...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakama Nation's 'deadliest intersection' to be monitored with new technology
A new sensor at the intersection of Larue Road and U.S. Highway 97 will provide more information to improve traffic safety in what can be a dangerous part of the Yakima Valley. Yakama Nation’s Department of Natural Resources collaborated with the University of Washington’s Smart Transportation Applications and Research Lab...
Yakima Are You Ready for Paid Parking Downtown?
Lots of people still talking about paid parking that's coming to downtown Yakima. If you park in downtown Yakima beginning in April of next year you'll be paying a parking fee. Paid parking is on its way to downtown Yakima after the Yakima City Council members voted in October in favor of the idea. Paid parking is expected to start in downtown in April of 2023. So far there's no indication the city council will reverse its ruling made in October as the city continues to prepare for paid parking. Andrew Holt the Executive Director of the Downtown Association of Yakima says.
33 Local Small Businesses in the Yakima Valley to Support
Searching for Local Small Businesses in the Yakima Valley?. Let's not wait for Small Business Saturday to show love to all our favorite local businesses. The holiday season has arrived and with it many different types of upcoming gatherings. The more info you have on the best spots to grab gifts the better and shopping local not only garner unique gifts but also helps everyone involved. Feel free to send more of your favorites via our app and let's all get ready to shop until we drop. Drink some hot cocoa and then get back to it!
Old Welch juice plant to serve as intake for future Behavioral Health and Recovery Center
“We are going to have less crime, lower jail and court costs, lower hospital costs and shorter waiting times in hospital and emergency rooms because frequent overdose cases should go down.”
37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?
If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
Have a Toys For Tots Donation? Here’s Some Handy Drop-Off Locations In Yakima
Tis the season of giving, and many are in need. Thank goodness for Toys for Tots. If you can, donate a new toy or something else like sporting equipment (balls, bags, PPE), children’s books, backpacks, games, cosmetic accessories for younger teens, etc. Or, a cash donation is always accepted.
After Almost 40 Years, Yakima Folklife Festival Sadly Comes to an End
It is with a heavy heart to announce that another staple tradition in the Yakima valley is coming to a close. The Folklife Festival was such a staple tradition for so many. Music would fill the air, the great food from the vendors and prime location would bring so many people together for several decades. My father was involved being in a few of the bands that would play at this event and it was always a highlight for him to attend and perform.
6 Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley to Enjoy
When Are the Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley?. If you love participating in the Lighted Christmas Parades across the Yakima Valley, below is the list of each spot thru ought our area. Mark your calendar and pay attention if you're planning on entering your vehicle into any of the parades because it's time to start filling out your paper work before the deadlines arrive. Whether it's watching from the sidelines or participating in each parade tis the season!
Adopt a Large Dog for Free This Friday at Yakima Humane Society
Interested in Adopting a Dog from the Yakima Humane Society?. In case you missed the last time the Yakima Humane Society opened its doors and dropped its fees for furry four-legged friends, it's back! This Friday get yourself prepped for a wait that's well worth it, by the end of the day you could be the owner of a wonderfully large dog, a small dog, or even a puppy for a discounted price.
KIMA TV
Geology officials say Rattlesnake Hills Landslide isn't getting worse, despite concerns
YAKIMA -- Some people who live near the Rattlesnake Hills Landslide have voiced concerns over it possibly getting worse. Local experts say as of now there is no cause for concern,. When this landslide started in 2017, it was moving around four feet per week. Now, five years later, geology...
Dumpster Fire Leads To Yakima Business Fire
It's that time of year when Yakima Firefighters see an increase in fires, many caused by space heaters or other electrical problems. Yakima Fire Department Firefighters were called to a fire early Friday in the 500 block of West Yakima Avenue that caused an estimated $80,000 in damages. No injuries were reported from the fire.
3 Reasons To Read The Journey of A Yakima Man’s Unbelievable Belt!
3 Reasons To Read The Journey of A Yakima Man's Unbelievable Belt!:. A little belt had a big pair of pants to hold up. It went very well till the man put keys, wallet, pocket knife, and a phone in his pocket. No matter how hard it strained, it could feel the pants slipping down.
FOX 11 and 41
Jordan Torres family holds vigil to honor his memory
TOPPENISH, Wash. – Friends and family gathered at an abandoned house near the intersection of Progressive Road and Mckinley Road on Friday to honor the memory of Jordan Torres. Torres was shot and killed last weekend and found on the side of the road in front of the house...
Light Up Yakima in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
nbcrightnow.com
Alleged burglars actually victims of scam in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- On the night of November, 17, Ellensburg Police responded to reports of a burglary in progress on Pfenning Road. The homeowner was out of town, but saw two people enter his house on his home security camera. A neighbor confirmed by telephone that two people were inside the home.
