Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice
Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection. “He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”
Yardbarker
Myles Garrett suggests Dolphins knew what Browns would do defensively
All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett may have taken a shot at the Cleveland Browns coaching staff ahead of the weekend. Per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, Garrett explained on Friday that he and his teammates felt as if Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel knew exactly how to overpower Cleveland's defense in last Sunday's 39-17 blowout that left the Browns at 3-6 on the campaign.
Sick of how Browns are playing? Me too. Let’s look at the big picture – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Once upon a time, the Browns were a tough, smart and accountable team. That was back in 2020 when GM Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski arrived. They inherited a talented but disjointed roster with a questionable culture. They took a 6-10 team to 11-5 and a playoff victory over Pittsburgh in their first season.
Yardbarker
Browns DE Myles Garrett reveals what shocked him about facing Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins put together a comprehensive 39-17 win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, leaving star pass-rusher Myles Garrett quite shocked about one particular aspect of the game. Garrett said Friday he was shocked by how detailed the Dolphins’ game plan for the Browns was. The defensive lineman...
Yardbarker
Browns have already seen 'greatness' from Deshaun Watson
Members of the Cleveland Browns sound eager to have quarterback Deshaun Watson atop the depth chart. "It was cool just being able to see him out there," Cleveland wide receiver Amari Cooper said of Watson on Thursday, according to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. "Like I said in the last interview with you guys, had greatness on display. We've seen that greatness on display from Deshaun over and over again. So anytime you're around a great player it’s just great to see, great to be around."
Want a break from the Browns? Why not read this about the Guardians? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Manager of the Year: Terry Francona. Four Gold Glove winners: Steven Kwan, Myles Straw, Andres Gimenez and Shane Bieber. No. 3 in Rookie of the Year voting: Kwan. Major League saves leader: Emmanuel Clase. Baseball’s Secret Superstar: Jose Ramirez, who also won a Silver Slugger Award....
Daryl Ruiter on if Browns would move on from Joe Woods next season: I don't think it's guaranteed that he's getting fired
Daryl Ruiter with the latest on the Browns-Bills game moving to Detroit. The latest injury status for JOK and David Njoku. Is there a chance the Browns will keep Joe Woods next season? How many 1st team snaps did Deshaun Watson take this week?
Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board
Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
Yardbarker
Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?
Due to the 5 1/2 feet of snow that fell on Friday and an estimated 2 feet that fell overnight into Saturday, a travel ban has been instituted in Buffalo as of 7:00 AM EST on Saturday morning. The Bills are planning to fly to Detriot on Saturday afternoon; however,...
Game on! Browns will play Bills, just not in Buffalo
The NFL has moved the Cleveland Browns game at Buffalo to Detroit.
NFL fans bummed after Browns-Bills game moved due to snow storm
The first signs of winter have been showing up for much of North America in recent days, and at least a couple NFL teams are already feeling the effects.
Will Kevin Stefanski see Browns fans in Detroit? He doesn’t know: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio -- Kevin Stefanski would love to see a sea of orange and brown at Ford Field in Detroit for the relocated Bills game, but he doesn’t know what to expect. “I am as curious as anybody about what that’s going to look like, who’s going to be in that stadium and how full it’s going to be,” Stefanski said Friday. “We’re ready for the silent count. Obviously, we practiced silent count all week. I don’t know (what it will look like). I think we have to get there on Sunday and see what it looks like. Obviously, I would like as many people in brown and orange as we can get, but I’m as curious as anybody to see exactly how many people are in there.”
Beamer must move quickly post Clemson
If South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is moving on from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, time is of the essence says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast. The reason? The NCAA transfer portal opens the ï¿½
WKYC
Neighbors, team execs and more help Buffalo Bills reach the airport ahead of game against Cleveland Browns
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills were determined to play against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, no matter how much snow got in their way. The game was moved by the NFL to Detroit ahead of the snowstorm currently burying parts of Erie County under several feet of snow. In retrospect, it seemed like a good move, with Highmark Stadium buried under more than 60 inches of snow.
Yardbarker
Browns Tried Out Six Players
Brooks, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He was in the first year of his four-year, $3.46 million rookie contract when Pittsburgh waived him and re-signed to their practice squad. He was with the Steelers’ practice squad before signing...
Snap Judgments: Clemson 40, Miami 10
Initial, immediate observations of Clemson's 40-10 win over Miami are below. — We saw good and bad from No. 5 today, and it seemed to be a tale of two halves until his legs helped the offense escape its slump and turnover-happy streak late in the fourth quarter. We saw...
'That's the guy to go to': Dion Millender feeds dream as private chef to Browns, Cavs
Word spread through Firestone High School about the egg rolls Dion Millender had prepared for his Working Family class, prompting former principal Ken Jones to sample the crispy appetizers. Millender had gone to a library to research the dish and an Asian market to purchase ingredients. His dedication paid off when the egg rolls received rave reviews from Jones and everyone else who tasted them. ...
