Yakima, WA

News Talk KIT

3 Reasons Business Owners need to Be on the Watch in Yakima

The Holiday season is officially in full swing and we haven't even carved the Thanksgiving Turkey yet. It's true, people everywhere are going out and shopping getting ready to make someone's Christmas or holiday the best one yet. Some local businesses are raking in the cash while others are prepping for the rush to hit their store.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

After The Loss of YPD K9 Trex It’s Time To Help

It's called K9 Foundation Yakima Valley. The non-profit was created to support Yakima County law enforcement agencies K-9 programs and foundation officials are hoping for your continued support. The foundation supported Trex and is hoping you'll help replace him. After the loss of the Yakima Police Department's K9 Trex, the...
98.3 The KEY

37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?

If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
BENTON CITY, WA
107.3 KFFM

After Almost 40 Years, Yakima Folklife Festival Sadly Comes to an End

It is with a heavy heart to announce that another staple tradition in the Yakima valley is coming to a close. The Folklife Festival was such a staple tradition for so many. Music would fill the air, the great food from the vendors and prime location would bring so many people together for several decades. My father was involved being in a few of the bands that would play at this event and it was always a highlight for him to attend and perform.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

3 Yakima Restaurants Open For Dinner On Thanksgiving Day

Not big on Thanksgiving Dinner? That's okay, it takes a lot of time to prep, and by the time you're through with making dinner, you still have to be prepared for all that cleanup afterward. So instead of sorting through the broken dishes, and turkey carcass and trying to figure out what the heck is stuck to your shit that looks like cranberry sauce mixed with cheerios let us suggest something.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Dumpster Fire Leads To Yakima Business Fire

It's that time of year when Yakima Firefighters see an increase in fires, many caused by space heaters or other electrical problems. Yakima Fire Department Firefighters were called to a fire early Friday in the 500 block of West Yakima Avenue that caused an estimated $80,000 in damages. No injuries were reported from the fire.
YAKIMA, WA
KING-5

Yakama Nation wants nearby state park to recognize ‘dark’ history

WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Washington state’s website for Fort Simcoe State Park highlights the military history of the park 30 miles southeast of Yakima. “Fort Simcoe is one of the few remaining pre-Civil War forts in the west. Military history buffs should put it on their bucket lists,” reads the state’s webpage for the park, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
WHITE SWAN, WA
News Talk KIT

Speeding in Yakima? You’ve Been Warned by YPD

Yakima Police Officers are busy all day chasing calls for service but they're also charged with traffic control. Every Tuesday Yakima Police update the numbers from the patrols and so far they're not showing any decreases. Since the beginning of the month officers have so far made 1,997 traffic stops and issued 855 citations. During those stops Officers arrested 31 people for driving under the influence and investigated 64 collisions, 31 the result of drivers running a red light.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Person Found Shot Dead In Lower Yakima Valley

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a homicide reported Sunday in the lower Yakima valley. Details are sketchy but Deputies say they found a person shot dead after responding to the area near Highway 97 and Progressive road. The person has not been identified and no arrests have been made. No other details were released and it's unknown if Yakama Tribal Police were involved in the investigation.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Police K9 Trex Loses Fight Against Sickness

Last month Yakima Police officials asked for help in treating K9 Trex who was having some health problems. Sadly according to K9 Foundation Yakima Valley "K9 Trex was set free of pain on Monday, November 14th after suffering from an undiagnosable gastrointestinal disorder." Vets at WSU were at a loss...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Four Fires Occur Inside 11 Hour Window in Wenatchee

There's minimal damage after the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department was sent to four different fires between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The fires were all in Wenatchee and occurred at about 8:30 and 10:30 Monday night as well as about 4:30 and 7:30 Tuesday morning. They took place in three...
WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Benton Co. Auditor says the race for Prosecutor ‘statistically impossible’ to flip

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A race we haven’t taken our eyes off of is for Benton County Prosecutor. It’s been a close standoff between candidates Ryan Lukson and Eric Eisinger since the beginning. Eisinger is currently in the lead. The race is just more than 2,000 votes apart, with about 900 more ballots to be processed. “With the number that...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
cwuobserver.com

Psychology Building melts into amorphous blob

The psychology building’s structure provides more ambiguity than an inkblot Rorschach test, featuring lines, levels and angles seemingly on a path to nowhere. The perplexing hub of insight is verifiably haunted, haunted by the fixation of psychology students trying to study their way out of their own disarray and the ghosts of repression past.
ELLENSBURG, WA
