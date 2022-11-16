Read full article on original website
3 Reasons Business Owners need to Be on the Watch in Yakima
The Holiday season is officially in full swing and we haven't even carved the Thanksgiving Turkey yet. It's true, people everywhere are going out and shopping getting ready to make someone's Christmas or holiday the best one yet. Some local businesses are raking in the cash while others are prepping for the rush to hit their store.
Your 2022 List of Stores That are Open on Thanksgiving (and Some that are Closed)
With Thanksgiving coming soon and, who knows, maybe you accidentally forgot something on your list or perhaps you had some unexpected guests and need more of something. Though there are several stores who have opted in to close on Thanksgiving, there are a few stores in our area that have decided to stay open to help you with your needs. Here are just a few stores that are open and some that are closed on Thanksgiving.
Have a Toys For Tots Donation? Here’s Some Handy Drop-Off Locations In Yakima
Tis the season of giving, and many are in need. Thank goodness for Toys for Tots. If you can, donate a new toy or something else like sporting equipment (balls, bags, PPE), children’s books, backpacks, games, cosmetic accessories for younger teens, etc. Or, a cash donation is always accepted.
After Almost 40 Years, Yakima Folklife Festival Sadly Comes to an End
It is with a heavy heart to announce that another staple tradition in the Yakima valley is coming to a close. The Folklife Festival was such a staple tradition for so many. Music would fill the air, the great food from the vendors and prime location would bring so many people together for several decades. My father was involved being in a few of the bands that would play at this event and it was always a highlight for him to attend and perform.
6 Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley to Enjoy
When Are the Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley?. If you love participating in the Lighted Christmas Parades across the Yakima Valley, below is the list of each spot thru ought our area. Mark your calendar and pay attention if you're planning on entering your vehicle into any of the parades because it's time to start filling out your paper work before the deadlines arrive. Whether it's watching from the sidelines or participating in each parade tis the season!
Adopt a Large Dog for Free This Friday at Yakima Humane Society
Interested in Adopting a Dog from the Yakima Humane Society?. In case you missed the last time the Yakima Humane Society opened its doors and dropped its fees for furry four-legged friends, it's back! This Friday get yourself prepped for a wait that's well worth it, by the end of the day you could be the owner of a wonderfully large dog, a small dog, or even a puppy for a discounted price.
Dumpster Fire Leads To Yakima Business Fire
It's that time of year when Yakima Firefighters see an increase in fires, many caused by space heaters or other electrical problems. Yakima Fire Department Firefighters were called to a fire early Friday in the 500 block of West Yakima Avenue that caused an estimated $80,000 in damages. No injuries were reported from the fire.
3 Yakima Restaurants Open For Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
Not big on Thanksgiving Dinner? That's okay, it takes a lot of time to prep, and by the time you're through with making dinner, you still have to be prepared for all that cleanup afterward. So instead of sorting through the broken dishes, and turkey carcass and trying to figure out what the heck is stuck to your shit that looks like cranberry sauce mixed with cheerios let us suggest something.
3 Reasons To Read The Journey of A Yakima Man’s Unbelievable Belt!
3 Reasons To Read The Journey of A Yakima Man's Unbelievable Belt!:. A little belt had a big pair of pants to hold up. It went very well till the man put keys, wallet, pocket knife, and a phone in his pocket. No matter how hard it strained, it could feel the pants slipping down.
Yakima Home Sales Price Up But Sales Down in October
As Yakima residents struggle in a tough economy the price of a home is on the rise while the number of homes sold is down from last year. According to Cory Bemis owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Realty the Median Homes Sales Price in Yakima is currently up 9% from last year at $350,000.
Yakima Police K9 Trex Loses Fight Against Sickness
Last month Yakima Police officials asked for help in treating K9 Trex who was having some health problems. Sadly according to K9 Foundation Yakima Valley "K9 Trex was set free of pain on Monday, November 14th after suffering from an undiagnosable gastrointestinal disorder." Vets at WSU were at a loss...
Speeding in Yakima? You’ve Been Warned by YPD
Yakima Police Officers are busy all day chasing calls for service but they're also charged with traffic control. Every Tuesday Yakima Police update the numbers from the patrols and so far they're not showing any decreases. Since the beginning of the month officers have so far made 1,997 traffic stops and issued 855 citations. During those stops Officers arrested 31 people for driving under the influence and investigated 64 collisions, 31 the result of drivers running a red light.
Tuesdays Are the Best in Yakima! Why? $7 Movies All Day Long
Going to the movie theatre isn't cheap if you want to add in popcorn and treats but it's something that most of us love to do and Mercy Movie Theatres knows this so they are helping ease some of the financial stress every Tuesday. Yakima Theatres Drops Prices on Tuesdays...
Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy
He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
ThanksKilling Charity Metal Concert is This Saturday
There are many fundraising and charity events happening in the valley this weekend. Bazaars are happening, the Toys for Tots campaign is already in full swing, and there are Food Drives in Selah. Many to choose from to help out. It does beg the question… when you're a hardcore metalhead with a heart of gold, what do you do? You rock out and help out! That's precisely the plan at Hop Capital Brewing this Saturday (November 19th).
How Can You Help Selah Police & Fire Departments Fight Hunger?
It may sound like a broken record, “In the season of giving, remember the less fortunate”. That’s because it bears repeating. Especially with the hustle and bustle of our day to day lives. We can barely remember to take care of ourselves, let alone a friend or a family member. What about a stranger? You really don’t know what someone is going through, even the people that you DO know, and interact with on a day to day basis. That person you may say “hi” to everyday, may be hiding a need for help.
Yakima Police Arrest Murder Suspect Hunting for Another
Yakima Police have arrested a man in connection to the October 22 murder of 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes Sanchez. His body was found in the 600 block of East Chestnut Avenue. Bail has been set at $1 million dollars for the 36-year-old suspect who they say fatally shot Sanchez. Police arrested the suspect on Tuesday near the Yakima Transit Center carrying drugs and a handgun.
