Oakwood, GA

The latest on 275-apartment proposal off McEver Road in Oakwood

By Jeff Gill
The Times
 3 days ago
A 275-unit apartment complex is proposed off Old Flowery Branch Road in Oakwood. The proposal is set to go before the Oakwood Planning Commission on Monday, Nov. 21. - photo by Jeff Gill

Update, Nov. 21: A 275-unit apartment complex proposed off Old Flowery Branch and McEver roads in Oakwood may now get heard by the Oakwood Planning Commission in December.

Imperium Development Partners LLC's proposal was pulled from the board's agenda Monday, Nov. 21.

Original story: Apartments could be coming to a fast-growing area in Oakwood.

A 275-unit complex is proposed at 3960 Old Flowery Branch Road, between McEver Road and Mundy Mill Road. The development would be just north of McEver Mill, an active-adult community, and across from Brannon Ridge, a single-family residential subdivision under construction.

The development would feature a swimming pool, clubhouse and dog park, according to an Oakwood planning document.

The complex, which would have mainly one- and two-bedroom units, “is not geared toward families,” but rather “smaller households, such as young professionals, single adults and empty-nesters,” Imperium Development Partners LLC of Lawrenceville says in its rezoning application for the project.

Possible rent amounts weren’t available.

Imperium is seeking to rezone the property from commercial to residential multifamily.

The property’s “odd shape and steep topography are not well suited for commercial development,” and therefore, it “does not have a reasonable economic use” as zoned, Imperium says in the application.

The nearly 22 acres make up a V-shaped tract that declines sharply from McEver Road toward Balus Creek and Mundy Mill Road.

The proposal is set to go before the Oakwood Planning Commission on Monday, Nov. 21.

Oakwood Planning Commission

What: Proposed 275-unit apartment complex off Old Flowery Branch Road

When: 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21

Where: Oakwood City Hall, 4035 Walnut Circle

Comments / 2

 

