Mandan kicks off the holidays with special events Thanksgiving weekend
The Mandan Progress Organization is celebrating the holiday season in style with a collection of activities Thanksgiving weekend that include holiday lights, shopping, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
A sign from home: Bismarck native finds treasure in Tennessee antique store
BISMARCK, N.D. – You never know what you’ll find in an antique store. One Nashville woman’s big find took her on a trip down memory lane, and back to her hometown of Bismarck, N.D. The good news: Jennifer Kocher says a simple piece of pottery might also...
MN JL Beers Closing – Let’s Hope It’s Not A Chain Reaction
Sadly another familiar bar -restaurant-establishment is closing its doors for good. I have lived in several cities in North Dakota, and in each one, I have gone into a JL Beers - Minot, Fargo, Bismarck, AND Minnesota - The last one sadly just announced its plans to permanently close - Here is what the JL Beers posted on their Facebook yesterday:
Bismarck family goes on shopping spree for hospitalized children
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the season of giving is underway, one family paid a trip to Target in Bismarck Friday morning to give back in a major way. The Moldenhauer family of five packed several shopping carts full of hundreds of gifts meant for children and families who will spend time in the hospital over the next year.
Sledding through the snow, snowmobiles in high demand
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Everyone in the Bismarck-Mandan area is probably sick of moving snow around. But other residents are just getting excited. The record amount of snow means they get to bring out their snowmobiles and play in the snow instead of just working to move it. If you don’t have a claim on a sled by now, you might be out of luck.
Bismarck’s widest street: neighbors grateful for the extra space, especially with all this snow!
BISMARCK, N.D. – As the snow piles up, you might notice it’s a bit of a tight squeeze driving down some Bismarck streets. Between piles of snow and cars parked on the streets, it can be tough to get one car down some city streets. But there’s a...
Behind the scenes of The City of Bismarck
This is the second annual Citizen Academy. Last year’s pilot project was eight weeks long with a group of 12 residents. This time around, there will be a class of 20 residents over 13 weeks. And all 14 departments of the city will come with a three-hour class and a tour.
Volleyball state semifinals wrap up in Bismarck
The state volleyball tournament rolls on Friday afternoon with four semifinal games in the Bismarck Events Center. Class A Semifinals #1 Century Patriots 3 #3 Legacy Sabers 0 Final #1 West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs 3 #2 Jamestown Blue Jays 0 Final #1 Century vs #3 Legacy The first semifinal game for the Class A level […]
Stuck Mandan teen gets help from good Samaritans
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One Mandan teen is considering herself a lucky resident of North Dakota after getting stuck in her car Monday, but community members came to her rescue. After being stuck on the side of River Road for around an hour, Alanah Talarico was approached by multiple good...
