Bismarck, ND

MN JL Beers Closing – Let’s Hope It’s Not A Chain Reaction

Sadly another familiar bar -restaurant-establishment is closing its doors for good. I have lived in several cities in North Dakota, and in each one, I have gone into a JL Beers - Minot, Fargo, Bismarck, AND Minnesota - The last one sadly just announced its plans to permanently close - Here is what the JL Beers posted on their Facebook yesterday:
MOORHEAD, MN
Bismarck family goes on shopping spree for hospitalized children

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the season of giving is underway, one family paid a trip to Target in Bismarck Friday morning to give back in a major way. The Moldenhauer family of five packed several shopping carts full of hundreds of gifts meant for children and families who will spend time in the hospital over the next year.
BISMARCK, ND
Sledding through the snow, snowmobiles in high demand

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Everyone in the Bismarck-Mandan area is probably sick of moving snow around. But other residents are just getting excited. The record amount of snow means they get to bring out their snowmobiles and play in the snow instead of just working to move it. If you don’t have a claim on a sled by now, you might be out of luck.
BISMARCK, ND
Behind the scenes of The City of Bismarck

This is the second annual Citizen Academy. Last year’s pilot project was eight weeks long with a group of 12 residents. This time around, there will be a class of 20 residents over 13 weeks. And all 14 departments of the city will come with a three-hour class and a tour.
BISMARCK, ND
Volleyball state semifinals wrap up in Bismarck

The state volleyball tournament rolls on Friday afternoon with four semifinal games in the Bismarck Events Center. Class A Semifinals #1 Century Patriots 3 #3 Legacy Sabers 0 Final #1 West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs 3 #2 Jamestown Blue Jays 0 Final #1 Century vs #3 Legacy The first semifinal game for the Class A level […]
BISMARCK, ND
Stuck Mandan teen gets help from good Samaritans

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One Mandan teen is considering herself a lucky resident of North Dakota after getting stuck in her car Monday, but community members came to her rescue. After being stuck on the side of River Road for around an hour, Alanah Talarico was approached by multiple good...
MANDAN, ND
