Incumbent Secretary of State Doug La Follette declares victory in midterm election
MADISON, Wis. — More than a week after the midterm election, longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has declared victory. Waukesha County's canvassing results were released Thursday and now only three counties have yet to finalize, verify and certify their unofficial vote totals: Milwaukee, Monroe and Washington counties.
CBS 58
Evers and Republicans both want tax cuts, but different ones
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Speaking after touring a training center in Madison, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers followed up on a campaign promise he made on the campaign trail. "The same middle-class tax cut we did in the last budget," Evers said. At an August campaign stop in Milwaukee, Evers announced...
empowerwisconsin.org
Justice for Danari? Chisholm and ‘progressive’ justice strike again
MADISON — Danari Peer had a smile that could light up a room, the people who knew him best say. The young Milwaukee man was filled with the kind of laughter and love that warmed everyone around him with joy. Danari was …. That’s the tense that his mother,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha city officials react to Brooks sentencing
Following Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the city of Waukesha released a statement saying “Justice prevailed.”. In the statement, Mayor Shawn Reilly said he is “thankful that the (trial) is behind us so we as a community can continue to focus on taking steps forward.”
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Behind the scenes at Washington Co. Holiday Craft Fair – Saturday, November 19, 2022
November 18, 2022 – Town of Polk, WI – The vendors are buzzing as setup is underway for the annual Washington County Holiday Craft Fair at Washington County Fair Park. There will be over 200 vendors, doors open at 9 a.m., free parking, $5 admission and food and drink will be available to purchase.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
wapl.com
Two area schools are tops in the state
MADISON, Wis–Two Fox Valley schools are cited as the best in the state. The Department of Public Instruction has released its annual “report cards” for all public schools in Wisconsin. Oshkosh’s Accelerated Advanced Learning Program tied for tops in the state with a score of 98.7, which...
wpr.org
As heating costs are set to rise, counties see more demand for energy assistance
As heating costs are expected to spike this winter, county agencies have received a flood of calls from people seeking assistance to keep energy bills down. Many homeowners are likely to spend more on their heating bills due to higher fuel prices and a slightly colder weather forecast this winter, according to the most recent data from the federal Energy Information Administration.
Darrell Brooks returns to court Thursday on Milwaukee charges
Darrell Brooks will be in the Milwaukee County Courthouse Thursday for a final pre-trial hearing on several Milwaukee charges.
telecompetitor.com
TDS Telecom Fiber Push into Wisconsin Continues
TDS Telecom is expanding its ongoing network build in Wisconsin with moves into Whitewater and Manitowoc. The company also said that it is breaking ground on its previously announced network in Tomah. Work on the additional projects is expected to begin soon. TDS will serve about 12,900 addresses in Manitowoc...
empowerwisconsin.org
Sweetheart Milwaukee concert deal could prove costly to taxpayers
MADISON — A state lawmaker sent out a warning last month urging the Milwaukee City Council against signing off on a competing concert complex proposed for the city’s famed Deer District. The council did not heed the warning. State Rep. John Macco in an urgent letter asked the...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin restaurants offering takeout or dine-in for Thanksgiving
WISCONSIN — Aromas of turkey, stuffing, cranberries and pie and distant sounds of the football game on TV will soon be filling the homes of many. But with it comes long days of prep work, those pesky relatives getting in the way and many, many dishes. Did we mention dishes?
94.3 Jack FM
Fox Valley School Is Tops In The State
HARRISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Fox Valley school is really exceeding expectations in the latest state report card from the Department of Public Instruction. Kimberly’s Woodland Intermediate School had the highest individual school score in the state. That’s according to the data for the 2021-22 school year.
wxerfm.com
The Top 12 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 11/18/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 12 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. No School Friday? No Problem! YMCA’s Camp Y-Koda in Falls hosts a day camp with fun activities for school-aged day-campers! https://ymcacampykoda.campbrainregistration.com/. See the movie Love Actually tonight (Friday)...
Darrell Brooks sentencing, shooting threat interrupts courtroom
The sentencing for Darrell Brooks, the man convicted in the Waukesha Parade attack, began Tuesday until a threat of a mass shooting halted proceedings, the sheriff's department says.
wapl.com
Dodge County waste company fined $160,000
MADISON, WI — An area waste recycling company receives a hefty judgment from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. United Liquid Waste Recycling Incorporated is fined $160,000 for violating the state’s hazardous substance spill laws and wastewater discharge laws. Attorney General Josh Kaul say those incidents allegedly happen at United’s Dodge County storage facility. According to a criminal complaint, United failed to report and remediate hazardous substance spills, maintain its wastewater storage facilities, improperly applied waste as fertilizer to farm fields and failed to report waste collection, sampling and application activities. Those actions are required under the terms of United’s waste water discharge permit.
WBAY Green Bay
Relatives find body in Appleton home
Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
Radio Ink
Steve Wexler Stepping Down in Milwaukee
Steve Wexler, the vice president and market manager of Good Karma Brands’s station group in Milwaukee, will step down from his role and end his 35-year management career, the company announced on Tuesday. “We are appreciative and grateful Steve ‘Wex’ joined Good Karma to lead the Milwaukee team through...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
13 agencies respond to barn fire in Ozaukee County
November 19, 2022 -Town of Portt Washington, WI – Fire crews from 13 agencies battled frigid temperatures at a barn fire Friday night in neighboring Ozaukee County. This eveing (11/18) the Port Washington Fire/Rescue requested MABAS BOX 4-12 to the SECOND ALARM level for a structure fire at 3741 River Lane in the Town of Port Washington.
wapl.com
Former Oshkosh Superintendent fired from job in Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla–Former Oshkosh School Superintendent Vickie Cartwright is looking for a job again. Cartwright has been fired as Superintendent of the Broward County Florida School District. Cartwright was hired by the sixth-largest district in the country shortly after her resignation under fire in Oshkosh in 2021. The five-four...
