Surrounded by loved ones, the Lord extended His hand to Geraldine “Geri” Zirbel on November 14, 2022, when she peacefully entered her eternal home. Geri was born on December 1, 1936, to Ernst and Hilda (nee Schwartz) Schneiter in the Town of Knowles. She grew up in Leroy and shared fond memories of climbing trees, reading books and playing with the neighborhood kids.

KNOWLES, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO