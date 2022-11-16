Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
laconiadailysun.com
Moultonborough food pantry hosts open house Dec. 17
MOULTONBOROUGH — This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Lakes Region Food Pantry of Moultonborough. The thrift store opened in the spring of 2013 and all proceeds support the food pantry. Throughout the year, and particularly during the holidays when need is so greatly felt, donations from near and far have enabled programs for Lakes Region clients. They include: monthly food vouchers, summer lunch, sneaker, backpack programs and more.
Local resident Brian Constant named manager of Smart Memorial Home
TILTON — Brian Constant, a Northfield resident, has accepted the leadership role as the manager of the Smart Memorial Home in Tilton. Brian, in conjunction with Milestone Funeral Services of NH, proudly succeeds Scott Davis in the management role of the well-known local funeral home. The decades of caring local service combined with new resources and support should enable the Smart Memorial Home to continue service the greater Tilton community in a truly personal manner.
Gilford property owners to see slightly smaller tax bill
GILFORD — Property owners will see a slight drop in their property tax bill after the town’s tax rate came in fractionally lower than the current levy. The new tax rate, as set by the state, is $12.25 per $1,000 of assessed value, which is 0.2% below the previous rate of $12.28.
Official groundbreaking held for 250 market-rate apartment complex in Manchester
An official groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 10 to mark the start of work on a new 250-unit market-rate apartment complex to be built in downtown Manchester. The complex, being developed by Boston-based private equity investment firm Jones Street Investment Partners, will be built on a 2.3-acre site at the corner of Canal and West Auburn streets, near the Market Basket supermarket.
Caroline Colby of Gilford clinches national equestrian title
GILFORD — When Caroline Colby, 16, a junior at Gilford High School, rode for all of six minutes in the U.S. Dressage Finals last week on the horse she’s trained for two-and-a-half years, it wasn’t just business as usual. And it was more than a walk in the park.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 54 service calls from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.
George E. Faris
LACONIA — George "Buddy" Edwin Faris passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. He was predeceased by his father, George Edward Faris; mother, Francis Helen Kinkaid Faris; brother, Vernon "Billy" William Faris; sister, Donna Marie Faris Ruiz; and his loving wife of 47 years, Eva Olive Green Faris, with whom he is joyfully reunited.
