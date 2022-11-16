WATCH: Fish and Game introduce 4 huge sturgeon near John’s Hole Bridge in Idaho Falls

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Satisfy your Mexican craving at Sweeto Burrito in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – For the last four years, Sweeto Burrito at 2090 East 17th Street in Idaho Falls has been a staple for burrito and salad lovers. The menu includes 18 items and its signature item, the sweeto burrito — from which the restaurant gets its name — is the most popular. It comes with sweet, shredded pork, rice, black beans, a blend of three cheeses, salsa and cilantro ranch. Other items include the smoked chicken salad and the sweetest sidekick dessert, a cheesecake-like pastry with deep fried cream cheese filling sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and smothered in raspberry drizzle.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
Amazing Idaho Dome Cabin Has an Indoor Zipline and 6 XBOXs
People from Idaho believe some really ridiculous things about our state. You know, like we have blacksmith shops on every corner or if you grew up on one of the reservations, you lived in a teepee. We'll just raise an eyebrow, laugh quietly to ourselves and let them believe it's...
eastidahonews.com
City of Blackfoot boil advisory has been lifted
BLACKFOOT— A boil advisory that’s been in place since last week in Blackfoot has now been lifted. In a news release on Friday, city of Blackfoot officials wrote they had been authorized by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to lift the boil order. The boil order went...
eastidahonews.com
National Adoption Day celebrated at the Bonneville County courthouse
IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County judges, court officials and Idaho legislative representatives gathered with families on Friday to celebrate those who foster children and those who have gone through the process of adoption. Booths were set up in the hallway of the Bonneville County courthouse full of treats, teddy...
Recent vandalism sparks policy changes at Blackfoot Movie Mill
Recent vandalism at the Blackfoot Movie Mill has sparked changes in how the theater owners plan to operate. The post Recent vandalism sparks policy changes at Blackfoot Movie Mill appeared first on Local News 8.
Photos: Rigby reigns supreme once again in Class 5A ranks of Idaho high school football
BOISE, Idaho. - The Class 5A football championship trophy will stay in eastern Idaho. Trailing by two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter, Rigby rallied for a 28-21 victory over Meridian on Friday night at Albertsons Stadium. Junior Luke Flowers threw for 312 yards, and his touchdown pass to ...
Gephardt Daily
Utah County man jumps into icy Idaho river to save woman
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Nov. 16, 2022 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — A Utah County man passing through Idaho Falls to visit family ended up jumping into the Snake River to save a woman who drove her car off a boat dock. Dan Entze, from Elk Ridge, was driving with...
eastidahonews.com
Amateur boxing matches coming to Upper Valley this weekend
REXBURG — After a long absence, amateur boxing returns to Rexburg this weekend. The Hacienda Event Center will be the site for the 2022 K.C. Gate City Thanksgiving Invitational. The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 19, and will feature 18 bouts matching fighters from ages 8 to 30.
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Free horse drawn trolley rides bring Christmas magic to Downtown Idaho Falls
You can get a taste of true nostalgic fun in Downtown Idaho Falls with complimentary horse drawn trolley rides every Saturday beginning Nov. 19. The post Free horse drawn trolley rides bring Christmas magic to Downtown Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
School canceled for Teton Elementary today
School has been canceled for Teton Elementary School today. The post School canceled for Teton Elementary today appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Bonnie Jane Park Seegmiller
Bonnie Jane Park Seegmiller, resident of Menan, Idaho, died on Thursday, Nov 17 at the age of 73 years. Bonnie was born March 6, 1949 in Shelley Idaho to Ardella Laird and William Park. She earned a Bachelor’s of Arts in Education in 1987 from Brigham Young University. Bonnie...
eastidahonews.com
Two government-owned pickups stolen in Idaho Falls and used in Jackson to commit crimes
IDAHO FALLS — Two white pickup trucks were stolen in Idaho Falls during different months and used in crimes committed in Jackson, Wyoming. Both were recovered in Swan Valley. Both were owned by local government entities. “It’s not just coincidental,” Lt. Russ Ruschill with the Jackson Police Department told...
BLM seeking public feedback on proposed phosphate mine in East Idaho
SODA SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest are releasing for 30-day public review the final environmental impact statement that analyzes a mine and reclamation plan submitted by Itafos Conda, LLC for the proposed Husky 1 North Dry Ridge Phosphate Mine. The BLM will issue a record of decision after the end of the public review period. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service is issuing a draft record of decision on the proposed mine that is...
PCSD 25 graduation venue change and schedule
Due to ongoing construction, Idaho State University’s Holt Arena will not be available to host graduation ceremonies for the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s class of 2023. The post PCSD 25 graduation venue change and schedule appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
The Clairvoyants to perform in eastern Idaho
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to announce The Clairvoyants performing live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Saturday, April 1, 2023. After performing in over 100 sold-out casinos throughout North America, touring worldwide, and currently headlining at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, The Clairvoyants are kicking off a brand new interactive live show. In addition to never before seen tricks, The Clairvoyants Experience will feature the duo’s dog, Mr. Koni Hundini as part of the show. Audiences will be involved throughout the show and will experience the magic in their minds and hands.
Aquatic Oasis opens second half of store in Pine Ridge Mall
POCATELLO — The Aquatic Oasis Reefing store opened its second half on Friday Nov. 18 in the Pine Ridge Mall. The owners of the store are Ross Gregersen and Brandon Brown. Gregersen said they specialize in aquatic and marine life, especially coral. "We grow, propagate and sell most of our coral," he said. "They would be what you would call an aquaculture coral." ...
eastidahonews.com
Benefit dinner to be held for local heart transplant recipient
IDAHO FALLS — The next year is going to be a difficult one for Jase and Kimorie Sterling and their three children. The Idaho Falls family experienced major upheaval in their lives this year after Jase suddenly became very sick. He was diagnosed in August with congestive heart failure — an ailment that destroys the heart’s ability to effectively pump blood throughout the body.
eastidahonews.com
A waitress working 30 years at Perkins gets an unexpected Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Jeannie is a server at Perkins and this week she will celebrate her 30th anniversary of employment at the restaurant!. She...
Comments / 0