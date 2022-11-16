Read full article on original website
newbedfordguide.com
Gang member who shot two people in New Bedford in separate incidents sent to prison
“A Brockton man was sentenced yesterday for racketeering and drug trafficking conspiracies stemming from his involvement in the Boston-based street gang, NOB. Wilson Goncalves-Mendes, a/k/a “Dub,” 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 12 years in prison and four years of supervised release. On June 16, 2022, Goncalves-Mendes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity – commonly known as RICO conspiracy – and one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Police: More human remains found at South Boston apartment
Fetal remains were found in a freezer at the East Broadway home on Thursday. Additional human remains were found in a South Boston apartment Friday, a day after police discovered what appeared to be fetal or infant remains at the same address, according to authorities. Around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, police...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man set to graduate college gunned down after traffic dispute
Massachusetts officials have announced that investigators have developed additional information in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on November 15. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Police Superintendent Barry Golner, based on the subsequent investigation, police and prosecutors believe that a fatal shooting on Chelmsford Street, at Maitland Avenue in Lowell may have followed a verbal altercation between the victim, 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi of Lowell, and two parties who were not known to him.
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man on Fugitive of Justice Warrant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a fugitive from justice warrant and warrants for motor vehicle charges on Wednesday, November 16. Police arrested on Wednesday at 5:32 p.m. Todd Major, 37, of 38 Charles Street in Framingham. No other information was available at this time. Framingham...
framinghamsource.com
Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Larceny Charge
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a larceny charge yesterday, November 17. Police arrested at 2:34 p.m. at 113 Beaver Street Jessica Powell, 34, of 149 Phelps Road in Framingham. She was charged with a Framingham warrant for vandalism and was also charged for stealing a package...
fallriverreporter.com
Several Massachusetts teens arrested for allegedly violently beating, dragging, officer
Several teens were arrested this week after officials say the group violently beat and dragged one of their own. According to police, on Monday just before 4:00 p.m., Transit Police officers were assigned to the MBTA’s Forest Hills station for the Boston Public School break. At this time there were approximately 40 to 50 youths who were loitering inside the station. The youths refused to move along and utilize public transportation. Police stated that their behavior was causing a public inconvenience and creating an unsafe environment within the station.
Boston Police Commissioner sends email to officers, clarifying permission to enter schools
BOSTON — Late Thursday, 25 Investigates obtained an email from the new Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox to the entire Boston Police Department, clarifying that officers are allowed to enter public school buildings. Law enforcement sources tell 25 Investigates, there was confusion in the department about when officers were allowed to enter school, under the previous superintendent of BPS.
newbedfordguide.com
Pickup truck parked across 2 spaces reserved for Massachusetts State Police leads to arrest
“A “gimme” in golf refers to a putt so short that it is essentially unmissable. This was a “gimme”. Saturday morning, November 11, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Trooper Alexa Harvey of the 87th Recruit Training Troop and her field training officer Trooper Kyle Panciera were pulling into the Weston Barracks from the Massachusetts Turnpike. While attempting to park their cruiser, as usual, the Troopers made their way to spots placarded with signs that read: AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY – STATE POLICE RESERVED PARKING. In this instance however, the Troopers were unable to find an adequate spot due to a white F-150 truck parked across two spaces, perpendicular to the lines designated for the cruiser parking.
MBTA station kidnapping, rape has Asian community on edge
"We have an argument for a hate crime charge, and that may still occur depending on how the facts play out.”. Details concerning a rape and kidnapping outside a Quincy MBTA station have both local leaders and the region’s Asian community unsettled. A 64-year-old Asian woman was on her...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest One Suspect
At about 9:59 PM, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, officers assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain), made an onsite firearm arrest of Kyeshawn Avant, 22, of Dorchester, while in the area of Lamartine Street in Boston. Officers were patrolling the area on foot, when they observed a group of males...
whdh.com
‘It was only a matter of time before I got caught’: School bus driver facing OUI charge
A 53-year-old Hanover woman was arraigned on drunken driving and child endangerment charges Friday after police say she was drunk behind the wheel while transporting dozens of kids in Pembroke. Police say Bethann Sweeney was visible drunk when she was stopped while driving 28 teens and two adults home from...
suffolkdistrictattorney.com
Worcester man stealing from cars and in possession of a loaded gun with defaced serial number in Jamaica Plain held on $30,000 bail
BOSTON, November 15, 2022 — A Worcester man was arraigned Thursday on multiple firearm charges after being seen stealing from a car in Jamaica Plain, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. ANTOINE ROBINSON, 38, was charged with breaking and entering, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of firearm, carrying a firearm...
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a shooting that left at least one person in need of medical attention. Officials said a victim was shot in the area of Main and Nilsson streets early Friday morning, where Brockton Police could be seen investigating around 1:30 a.m. Staff...
whdh.com
3 girls charged after dozens of youths attack transit police officer at Forest Hills station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Three girls, ages 14, 15, and 16, were taken into custody Monday afternoon after a transit police officer at the MBTA’s Forest Hills station was violently attacked by dozens of youths, prompting them to call for backup. The officer was working the station for the Boston...
Cambridge police investigating after car allgedly stolen twice in 24 hours
Cambridge police are investigating after a man’s car was allegedly stolen twice in less than 24 hours. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, an officer responded to a home on Brattle Street for a report of a stolen vehicle at 11:00 p.m. on November 6. Upon arrival, the responding officer was told by the suspect that the vehicle, a 2019 white BMW, was stolen out of his driveway at 10:30 p.m. and was previously stolen the day before as well.
Police: 3 girls arrested after officer ‘violently assaulted’ inside Boston MBTA station
BOSTON — Three teenage girls are facing criminal charges after a Transit police officer was “violently assaulted” by a group of youths who were loitering inside a Boston MBTA station on Monday afternoon. An officer on patrol at Forest Hills station just before 4 p.m. encountered about...
whdh.com
Heartbroken family members mourn man who was fatally shot in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - After a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Lowell, the Ganobi family said they have more questions than answers, and were struggling to make sense of everything. According to the DA’s office, Louis Odogwu Ganobi was shot next to his car Tuesday night around 7...
Dorchester Reporter
Elected officials want added resources to stem Blue Hill Ave. violence
While violence has occurred in other parts of the city, no other area has been affected as much by lawlessness as the Blue Hill Avenue corridor from Mattapan Square through Dorchester to Dudley Street. Residents and business owners have struggled to get their on-the-ground voices heard in the noise of discussions, and the only two elected officials who live along the corridor say their concerns aren’t always heard or believed.
WMUR.com
Man waiting more than 3 years for murder trial wasn't denied right to speedy trial, NH judge rules
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — By the time his case goes to trial next year, a Londonderry man will have spent more than three and a half years in jail, but a judge ruled Thursday that he has not been denied his right to a speedy trial. The Sixth Amendment guarantees...
Thief steals safe with thousands of dollars from Malden restaurant
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVMALDEN - A Malden Mexican restaurant is hoping to find the burglar who broke into their place and made off with a safe. "It's a violation itself. The fact that they could do it really troubles us," said Joe Carreiro, El Potro Business Manager. The suspect pried their way into a handicap access door in the back of El Potro. Dark surveillance footage shows the crook making their way through the restaurant with a flashlight. This person broke into the office in the basement and stole a safe with several thousand dollars and cash receipts. They...
