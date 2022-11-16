Worcester man stealing from cars and in possession of a loaded gun with defaced serial number in Jamaica Plain held on $30,000 bail

Read full article on original website
Hartford Teen Nabbed With Crack Cocaine, Firearm After Motor-Vehicle Stop, Police Say
A 19-year-old Connecticut man was nabbed with alleged crack cocaine and a firearm during a traffic stop. The incident took place in Hartford on Barker St., on Thursday, Nov. 17. Detectives from the Connecticut State Police and the Hartford Police Department were conducting a narcotics interdiction operation in the Hartford...
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man on Fugitive of Justice Warrant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a fugitive from justice warrant and warrants for motor vehicle charges on Wednesday, November 16. Police arrested on Wednesday at 5:32 p.m. Todd Major, 37, of 38 Charles Street in Framingham. No other information was available at this time. Framingham...
Thief steals safe with thousands of dollars from Malden restaurant
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVMALDEN - A Malden Mexican restaurant is hoping to find the burglar who broke into their place and made off with a safe. "It's a violation itself. The fact that they could do it really troubles us," said Joe Carreiro, El Potro Business Manager. The suspect pried their way into a handicap access door in the back of El Potro. Dark surveillance footage shows the crook making their way through the restaurant with a flashlight. This person broke into the office in the basement and stole a safe with several thousand dollars and cash receipts. They...
Worcester paid $275K to man allegedly assaulted by police outside Beer Garden
The city of Worcester paid out $275,000 to a former Worcester man who was thrown to the ground, attacked by a police K-9 and arrested — and later had his charges dropped — following a brawl at the Worcester Beer Garden in October 2019. Records obtained by MassLive...
fallriverreporter.com
Police find what appears to be several human remains in Massachusetts apartment
Police stated on Friday that they have found what they believe are multiple human remains in a Massachusetts apartment. At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers assigned to District 6 responded to a radio call to investigate a premise at 838 East Broadway in South Boston. According to Boston Police,...
framinghamsource.com
Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Larceny Charge
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a larceny charge yesterday, November 17. Police arrested at 2:34 p.m. at 113 Beaver Street Jessica Powell, 34, of 149 Phelps Road in Framingham. She was charged with a Framingham warrant for vandalism and was also charged for stealing a package...
Acton police identify the suspected driver who hit and injured a teen in crosswalk
ACTON, Mass. — Acton Police have identified the suspected driver of a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a teenage boy earlier this month. Chief Richard Burrows announced on Friday that they have identified the suspect but are still gathering evidence for an arrest. 13-year-old, Cesar Soto Jr., was struck...
newbedfordguide.com
Pickup truck parked across 2 spaces reserved for Massachusetts State Police leads to arrest
“A “gimme” in golf refers to a putt so short that it is essentially unmissable. This was a “gimme”. Saturday morning, November 11, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Trooper Alexa Harvey of the 87th Recruit Training Troop and her field training officer Trooper Kyle Panciera were pulling into the Weston Barracks from the Massachusetts Turnpike. While attempting to park their cruiser, as usual, the Troopers made their way to spots placarded with signs that read: AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY – STATE POLICE RESERVED PARKING. In this instance however, the Troopers were unable to find an adequate spot due to a white F-150 truck parked across two spaces, perpendicular to the lines designated for the cruiser parking.
fallriverreporter.com
Several Massachusetts teens arrested for allegedly violently beating, dragging, officer
Several teens were arrested this week after officials say the group violently beat and dragged one of their own. According to police, on Monday just before 4:00 p.m., Transit Police officers were assigned to the MBTA’s Forest Hills station for the Boston Public School break. At this time there were approximately 40 to 50 youths who were loitering inside the station. The youths refused to move along and utilize public transportation. Police stated that their behavior was causing a public inconvenience and creating an unsafe environment within the station.
Enfield Police looking for help identifying larceny suspect
The Enfield Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman involved in a larceny.
NECN
Driver Crashes into Pole in Mass. Walmart Parking Lot
Police in Leicester, Massachusetts responded to a car that crashed into a parking sign in a Walmart parking lot overnight Saturday. The car appeared to be propped on a parking pole. Leicester Police Department posted a photo of the car in its bizarre resting position, saying: "In case you were wondering... no this is not a legal parking spot."
MBTA station kidnapping, rape has Asian community on edge
"We have an argument for a hate crime charge, and that may still occur depending on how the facts play out.”. Details concerning a rape and kidnapping outside a Quincy MBTA station have both local leaders and the region’s Asian community unsettled. A 64-year-old Asian woman was on her...
Kevin Donnellan indicted on murder charge in connection with death of Ryan C. Anderson
An Auburn man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with the death of his boyfriend in October. Kevin Donnellan, 34, of Auburn, was indicted on a murder charge Friday after his 29-year-old boyfriend, Ryan C. Anderson, was found dead inside his Millbury home on October 1, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office announced.
thisweekinworcester.com
34-Year-Old Auburn Man Indicted for Murder
WORCESTER - The office of Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr. announced on Friday that a grand jury has indicted a man for the murder of a Millbury man. A Worcester grand jury indicted Kevin Donnellan, 34, of Auburn, in the death of Ryan C. Anderson, who police located inside his home on Millbury Avenue on Oct. 1 with significant knife wounds. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Expired Registration Leads to Arrest, Firearm and ‘Ghost Gun’ Seizure in Western Massachusetts
A vehicle's expired registration lead to an arrest and a seizure of two firearms, one of which investigators say is a 'Ghost Gun'. On Wednesday, November 9, Trooper Corey Boileau and his field training officer Trooper John Ollari were on Pine Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts conducting traffic enforcement. Shortly after 3:30 am, Trooper Boileau randomly ran the license plate of a Mercedes-Benz sedan and found that the vehicle’s registration had expired in April.
Noah Opoku Gyamfi, who killed pedestrian in crosswalk, to lose license for 15 years
A Worcester man pleaded guilty Friday to motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation today in Worcester District Court in connection with a fatal crash that took place in September 2019. Noah Opoku Gyamfi, 46, was sentenced to three years of probation and a 15-year statutory loss of license, court documents...
Springfield police warn residents of suspect impersonating utility worker
The Springfield Police Department is alerting residents of a scheme involving a person pretending to be a utility worker that may be targeting elderly people.
Boston Police Commissioner sends email to officers, clarifying permission to enter schools
BOSTON — Late Thursday, 25 Investigates obtained an email from the new Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox to the entire Boston Police Department, clarifying that officers are allowed to enter public school buildings. Law enforcement sources tell 25 Investigates, there was confusion in the department about when officers were allowed to enter school, under the previous superintendent of BPS.
WCVB
Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
thisweekinworcester.com
East Brookfield Man Sentenced for Illegally Flying Helicopter
WORCESTER - A 62-year-old East Brookfield man was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Worcester to eight months in prison for illegally operating a helicopter, making false statements to federal investigators and witness tampering. Antonio Santonastaso was also sentenced to one year of supervised release. On April 5, 2022,...
