ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wissports.net

Columbus shocks Catholic Memorial to claim Division 4 state title

WSN Football Playoff Coverage presented by the Buckle Up Phone Down Pledge. Join the Buckle Up Phone Down movement! WisDOT challenges Wisconsin to put safety first by taking the two most important actions to prevent or survive a crash. Accept the Buckle Up Phone Down challenge. Use your seat belt every trip and put down the phone when driving. Take the Buckle Up Phone Down pledge!
COLUMBUS, WI
wissports.net

Monroe back on top for first time in more than 25 years with Division 3 title

WSN Football Playoff Coverage presented by the Buckle Up Phone Down Pledge. Join the Buckle Up Phone Down movement! WisDOT challenges Wisconsin to put safety first by taking the two most important actions to prevent or survive a crash. Accept the Buckle Up Phone Down challenge. Use your seat belt every trip and put down the phone when driving. Take the Buckle Up Phone Down pledge!
MONROE, WI
wissports.net

Hometown Ticketing Athlete of the Week: Izzy Enz, Edgewood

Edgewood senior Izzy Enz has been selected as the Hometown Ticketing Athlete of the Week for the week of November 7-13 after a statewide vote on WisSports.net. There were 6,010 total votes this week. Enz topped all vote getters with 2,142 votes. Arrowhead's Hailey Tierney came in second with 1,921 votes.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Jim Leonhard: 'The longer it takes, the harder it gets to ask people to be patient'

MADISON, Wis. — Jim Leonhard did not shy away from reality Thursday. The clock is ticking, and everyone can hear it getting louder. The Wisconsin Badgers interim head coach has preached patience since he took over for Paul Chryst last month. But with several crucial deadlines looming and plenty of uncertainty in the air, it stands to reason that players, recruits and others around the program have — or will — become impatient.
MADISON, WI
97X

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

Overturned car closes 900 block of Regent St.

Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a car collision that took place around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Regent and Park St near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. One car flipped over and sat on the sidewalk in front of the UW Health Laboratory. The other car, laying...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks

The Columbus Cardinals are officially state champions. Columbus defeated Catholic Memorial 23-21 in the WIAA Division 4 State Championship. Keith Findley says his work is inspired by Audrey Edmunds, a woman who served 11 years for shaking a baby to death before a court ordered her a new trial. Madison...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crash caused by slippery conditions kills two in central Wisconsin

LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.
LOWVILLE, NY
WBAY Green Bay

DNR asks hunters to fight invasive species

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to be aware of invasive species when traveling. The DNR asks anyone out in the woods to avoid the spread of plants or seeds that aren’t native to certain areas. To do that, you should wash...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Downtown Madison’s Lakefront Porch project receives $200K

MADISON, Wis. — The effort to transform an underutilized concrete platform above a city well overlooking Lake Monona into a new community gathering place has received a significant financial boost. The Lakefront Porch project is getting $100,000 awards from both the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation and the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation. The project calls for a raised wooden platform over...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

New Glarus pastor Don Wickstrum keeps the faith at 140 mph

“Go tell it on the mountain,” as the spiritual goes. Don Wickstrum, a Monroe businessman and assistant pastor at Grace Church in New Glarus, has devoted his life to spreading his faith and telling his story of overcoming personal adversity. Only when Wickstrum goes up the mountain to tell...
NEW GLARUS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

End in sight for historic Janesville hotel renovation delayed due to supply chain issues

JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you saw the inside of an old hotel in Janesville 18 months ago, you might have argued demolition was the best option. To put it simply: it was incredibly deteriorated. Since then, the building’s owner has worked to restore it. “This is the neatest old building in Janesville,” owner Jim Grafft said. “This is probably the...
JANESVILLE, WI
97ZOK

‘Boots’ Caused Car to Crash Into Building in Wisconsin Town

A pair of boots a woman was wearing in Middleton, Wi caused her to crash her car into a building. NBC15. A car crashed into Le Nails Salon on University Avenue in Middleton, WI at 2pm on Tuesday. There was one employee of the nail salon that was injured with the vehicle crashed into the building, she was transported to a local hospital.
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Driver rolls over, crashes after running red light

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department responded to a rollover crash Thursday night on the city’s near west side after alleging that a speeding driver ran a red light. They determined that around 6 p.m., the driver had been speeding, ran a red light and struck a curb,...
MADISON, WI
royalpurplenews.com

Wisconsin Midterm Election results are in!

With the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater students, Whitewater residents, and all of Wisconsin gathering to vote during the midterm elections, they see who they want to vote for. Now with midterm elections done, they start to watch the counts of the ballots to see who the winners of the elections are, especially those who will make a bigger impact on our state. Here are your 2o22 Wisconsin Midterm Election results.
WHITEWATER, WI
nbc15.com

Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon. The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.
OREGON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy