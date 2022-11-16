Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wissports.net
Columbus shocks Catholic Memorial to claim Division 4 state title
WSN Football Playoff Coverage presented by the Buckle Up Phone Down Pledge. Join the Buckle Up Phone Down movement! WisDOT challenges Wisconsin to put safety first by taking the two most important actions to prevent or survive a crash. Accept the Buckle Up Phone Down challenge. Use your seat belt every trip and put down the phone when driving. Take the Buckle Up Phone Down pledge!
wissports.net
Monroe back on top for first time in more than 25 years with Division 3 title
WSN Football Playoff Coverage presented by the Buckle Up Phone Down Pledge. Join the Buckle Up Phone Down movement! WisDOT challenges Wisconsin to put safety first by taking the two most important actions to prevent or survive a crash. Accept the Buckle Up Phone Down challenge. Use your seat belt every trip and put down the phone when driving. Take the Buckle Up Phone Down pledge!
wissports.net
Hometown Ticketing Athlete of the Week: Izzy Enz, Edgewood
Edgewood senior Izzy Enz has been selected as the Hometown Ticketing Athlete of the Week for the week of November 7-13 after a statewide vote on WisSports.net. There were 6,010 total votes this week. Enz topped all vote getters with 2,142 votes. Arrowhead's Hailey Tierney came in second with 1,921 votes.
247Sports
Jim Leonhard: 'The longer it takes, the harder it gets to ask people to be patient'
MADISON, Wis. — Jim Leonhard did not shy away from reality Thursday. The clock is ticking, and everyone can hear it getting louder. The Wisconsin Badgers interim head coach has preached patience since he took over for Paul Chryst last month. But with several crucial deadlines looming and plenty of uncertainty in the air, it stands to reason that players, recruits and others around the program have — or will — become impatient.
Channel 3000
Say cheese! Monroe runs by West Salem to win first state title since 1994
MADISON, Wis. — Tucker Markham rushed for 170 yards and scored 4 touchdowns, while Alex Hernandez added 122 more on the ground to lead Monroe past West Salem in the Division 3 state championship game. The Cheesemakers rushed for 341 yards and 5 touchdowns and forced 4 turnovers in...
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin DNR Secretary Preston Cole To Retire From Evers Administration
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today announced Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Secretary Preston D. Cole will be retiring from the Evers Administration on Nov. 23, 2022, after a long and dedicated 35 year career in public service. “Preston has been an integral part of my administration since...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
Daily Cardinal
Overturned car closes 900 block of Regent St.
Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a car collision that took place around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Regent and Park St near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. One car flipped over and sat on the sidewalk in front of the UW Health Laboratory. The other car, laying...
nbc15.com
Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks
The Columbus Cardinals are officially state champions. Columbus defeated Catholic Memorial 23-21 in the WIAA Division 4 State Championship. Keith Findley says his work is inspired by Audrey Edmunds, a woman who served 11 years for shaking a baby to death before a court ordered her a new trial. Madison...
wearegreenbay.com
Crash caused by slippery conditions kills two in central Wisconsin
LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.
WBAY Green Bay
DNR asks hunters to fight invasive species
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to be aware of invasive species when traveling. The DNR asks anyone out in the woods to avoid the spread of plants or seeds that aren’t native to certain areas. To do that, you should wash...
Downtown Madison’s Lakefront Porch project receives $200K
MADISON, Wis. — The effort to transform an underutilized concrete platform above a city well overlooking Lake Monona into a new community gathering place has received a significant financial boost. The Lakefront Porch project is getting $100,000 awards from both the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation and the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation. The project calls for a raised wooden platform over...
Respiratory illnesses increasing in southern Wisconsin ahead of Thanksgiving
Respiratory illnesses have spiked across southern Wisconsin in the last month, medical experts say.
captimes.com
New Glarus pastor Don Wickstrum keeps the faith at 140 mph
“Go tell it on the mountain,” as the spiritual goes. Don Wickstrum, a Monroe businessman and assistant pastor at Grace Church in New Glarus, has devoted his life to spreading his faith and telling his story of overcoming personal adversity. Only when Wickstrum goes up the mountain to tell...
End in sight for historic Janesville hotel renovation delayed due to supply chain issues
JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you saw the inside of an old hotel in Janesville 18 months ago, you might have argued demolition was the best option. To put it simply: it was incredibly deteriorated. Since then, the building’s owner has worked to restore it. “This is the neatest old building in Janesville,” owner Jim Grafft said. “This is probably the...
‘Boots’ Caused Car to Crash Into Building in Wisconsin Town
A pair of boots a woman was wearing in Middleton, Wi caused her to crash her car into a building. NBC15. A car crashed into Le Nails Salon on University Avenue in Middleton, WI at 2pm on Tuesday. There was one employee of the nail salon that was injured with the vehicle crashed into the building, she was transported to a local hospital.
nbc15.com
MPD: Driver rolls over, crashes after running red light
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department responded to a rollover crash Thursday night on the city’s near west side after alleging that a speeding driver ran a red light. They determined that around 6 p.m., the driver had been speeding, ran a red light and struck a curb,...
royalpurplenews.com
Wisconsin Midterm Election results are in!
With the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater students, Whitewater residents, and all of Wisconsin gathering to vote during the midterm elections, they see who they want to vote for. Now with midterm elections done, they start to watch the counts of the ballots to see who the winners of the elections are, especially those who will make a bigger impact on our state. Here are your 2o22 Wisconsin Midterm Election results.
nbc15.com
Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon. The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wisconsin teacher sues school district after being fired for speaking out against 'gender identity'
A Wisconsin school counselor is suing district officials over what she believes is a violation of her First Amendment rights after being fired for speaking out against gender identity.
Comments / 0