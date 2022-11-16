Read full article on original website
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul: Nutrition assistance will reach maximum level for November
New York households that receive benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are set to once again receive the maximum allowable aid this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The additional aid means a household of four people receiving $939 a month will see an additional payment of...
SNAP households will receive additional assistance in November
NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November and a supplemental allotment, according to a press release from Governor Hochul's office. The supplemental emergency assistance will be provided to all households participating in SNAP, including those that already receive […]
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NY1
New York's unemployment rate ticks back up as labor participation grows
New York added 3,700 jobs in the private sector last month, but the unemployment rate ticked upward in October, the state Department of Labor on Thursday announced. The state unemployment rate grew from 4.3% in September to 4.4%. The national unemployment rate in October stood lower than New York at 3.7%.
Multiple payments coming your way from the state government
If you're a New York state resident, here is some news that you definitely want to hear. There are some incredible new programs that will put more cash back in your pocket. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NY1
Demand for studio and one-bedroom apartments soars, despite rent increases
Demand for studio and one-bedroom apartments across the five boroughs is outpacing that of apartments with two or more bedrooms, despite asking prices for the smaller apartments rising faster, data from a new report by StreetEasy shows. In October, studio and one-bedroom listings received 100% more rental inquiries — a...
fox5ny.com
Is another minimum wage battle coming in New York?
NEW YORK - It's been 10 years since the fight for the $15 minimum wage was launched in New York City. It was considered a landmark proposal at the time, but now union leaders, lawmakers and advocates say that the state, which was once at the forefront of this movement, is now lagging behind other major cities.
brickunderground.com
Concessions return to the NYC rental market as recession fears slow leasing activity
Renters searching for apartments in New York City are encountering something they haven’t seen much of in a while: More landlords offering concessions, generally one free month or a paid broker fee. It’s a sign of a shift after a tough year for renters who faced record high rents,...
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery launches for 77 apartments in East Williamsburg
Housing lottery applications are open for 77 newly constructed apartments at 269 Wallabout St. in East Williamsburg. Rents start at $770 a month for a one bedroom. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $29,760 to $202,515, depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments are one, two,...
This NYC plan could drastically reduce Staten Island homeowners’ property taxes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Property taxes on Staten Island -- which many elected officials have said are “unfair” when compared to other boroughs -- could be slashed by 30% if city and state lawmakers adopt a proposal by the New York City Property Tax Commission. The commission’s final...
therealdeal.com
More NYC renters going solo: report
New York renters are fed up with roommates and are increasingly shelling out big bucks to live without them. Demand for studios and one-bedroom apartments outpaced demand for larger apartments, and their asking rents rose 18 percent year-over-year to $3,000 last month, according to a report from StreetEasy. The expense...
NYC proposes $24 minimum wage for app-based food delivery workers
The New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection announced a proposal Wednesday for app-based delivery workers to receive a minimum pay of $23.82 per hour which would factor in expenses and workers compensation insurance.
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per month
Don’t put it off if you plan to enter the NYC Housing Connect East New York Cluster Apartments housing lottery. The rapidly approaching deadline is November 25, 2022. Winning this lottery could make it a great holiday season as there are some terrific bargains on affordable rent.
NY's cannabis licenses to land Monday — but a court ruling could exclude Brooklyn
Parts of New York will be off limits to recreational dispensaries for the time being after an entrepreneur won a federal injunction against the state’s equity program. [ more › ]
The Jewish Press
New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
New York Pays $90 Per Quick Call. What Agency Do You Need To Contact?
Most New York residents receive money from the state in one of three well-known ways. These are rebates, income programs, and HEAP. But there is one lesser-known method that gives residents money. All they have to do is call the organization. The agency pays $90 for each quick call received. What are the details of this program?
8 Northeast Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
High home prices, low supply and rising mortgage rates have caused the housing market to cool off some, which, if that trend continues, could eventually cause home values to plummet, according to...
cityandstateny.com
New York City’s budget just grew to $104 billion. Here’s what you need to know.
New York City Mayor Adams and his “fiscal discipline”-minded administration released mid-year modifications to the budget on Tuesday, announcing $2.5 billion in savings over the next three and a half years, through fiscal year 2026. The revised plan increases this fiscal year’s budget from $101 billion in the adopted budget in July to roughly $104 billion now, but keeps it balanced.
Gotham Gazette
Facing Depleted Agencies, New York City Government Plans to Add 25,000 More Employees by June 2023
New York City’s municipal workforce dropped by more than 19,000 full-time employees over the last two years, according to a report released this week by State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s office, and there are currently more than 21,000 vacancies as city agencies struggle to retain workers and maintain city services.
cityandstateny.com
No Gucci, yes homeless housing, in pending Innovation QNS deal
When she says mixed income, she means it. New York City Council Member Julie Won touted a tentative deal Thursday after a subcommittee voted to approve the Innovation QNS development in her Astoria, Queens, district. Won said she’s proud that it won’t just be a mall for the wealthy. “They have this vision of this beautiful luxury tower for folks and the rendering shows Chanel and Gucci,” she said of the development team. “Oh really? Let me make this mixed-use beautiful arts district be the safe haven for these homeless folks. So that’s what we’re doing.” Won pointed to an apparently since-changed promotional image of the project, featuring what looks like stores for the high-end brands. The Innovation QNS team didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but Gucci or not, the renderings do look like an outdoor mall. Won said the deal isn’t done until she has formal commitments in writing, because “You just never know with these people,” but her support for the project seems imminent. “Everything I asked for, they gave to me,” Won said. “I just need it finalized on paper.”
