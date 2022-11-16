ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take flight and save up to $650 on Autel drones in early Black Friday deals at Best Buy

By Lloyd Coombes
Drones are becoming increasingly common for budding filmmakers to capture more of the world around them. That’s because they can provide a towering birds-eye perspective of any given location, just as you’ve seen in countless movies.

As drones become more common, their components get cheaper and that means there are some great deals to be had on the best drones . In fact, this early Black Friday deal offers a huge discount on two of our favorite options.

Best Buy is offering a stunning saving of $650 off of the Autel EVO Lite+ , as well as $390 off it's little brother, the Autel EVO Nano+ . Better yet, both include what Autel Robotics calls their premium bundles with a load of extra accessories and spares.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47KnsQ_0jDHeVZN00

Autel Robotics EVO Lite+ Premium Bundle - was $1849.99 , now $1199.99 at Best Buy

Save a huge $650 on the Autel Robotics EVO Lite+ drone with additional accessories, a 40 minute flight time, and defogging tech.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HCMum_0jDHeVZN00

Autel Robotics EVO Nano+ Premium Bundle - was $1099.99 , now $709.99 at Best Buy

This Autel Robotics drone features a 4K camera, multiple flight modes, and an accessories kit that contains extra propellers, batteries, and a carrying case. View Deal

The Autel EVO Lite+ comes with a flying time of 40 minutes on a single charge, and has an integrated GPS for locating it quickly. In our Autel Evo Lite+ review from a few months back, we said it was a stunning drone that offers great value (and some real competition to DJI who have dominated the drone market for some time).

The Autel Nano+ drone, on the other hand, is a little smaller but no less mighty. It has a maximum flight time of 28 minutes but can still record in 4K with its built-in camera that offers up to 16x digital zoom. Check out our Autel EVO Nano+ review for our full thoughts on it, but the short story is that we're big fans of the Nano+ thanks to the great camera and collision avoidance system that makes it safe and easy to fly.

So, what’s in those premium bundles then? Essentially everything you need to keep either drone in the air, with replacement propellers, fresh batteries, and a carrying case that’s compact but protective. There are no memory cards included, though, so you may want to budget for one.

User reviews are positive, too, with both drones having average customer ratings of 4 stars out of 5. The EVO Lite+ wins points with buyers for its durability and camera, while the EVO Nano+ earns positive reviews thanks to its build quality, flight time, and image quality.

