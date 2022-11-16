Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
City of Fort Morgan launches annual holiday promotion
Spot the elf on the store shelf while doing your shopping this holiday season for your chance to win a prize valued at $150. The City of Fort Morgan is hosting its annual shop local tradition and has collaborated with 20 Fort Morgan small businesses to get into the Christmas spirit. Beginning Nov. 14, four Fort Morgan elves will frequent a participating store each week. Shoppers are encouraged to visit stores; find the elf; take a photo of the elf in the store; and submit the photo along with his or her name, phone number, and email address to elf.shelf@cityoffortmorgan.com for a chance to be entered into a weekly drawing.
1310kfka.com
Greeley family physician joins Greeley-Evans School Board
A Greeley family doctor is the newest face on the Greeley-Evans School Board. Dr. Brenda Campos-Spitze of Sunrise Community Health has been appointed to serve a one-year term on the school board. She fills the seat vacated by Pepper Mueller, who resigned earlier this fall. Campos-Spitze was selected over six other finalists. The Greeley Tribune reports her appointment was approved in a vote 4-2. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Snow shoveling rules and resources for Denver metro area
COLORADO, USA — Another winter storm has arrived in Colorado. In many places in the Denver metro area, residents have 24 hours after the snow stops to get the sidewalks around their home cleared, or they could face fines. It's also just a courteous thing to do. And don't...
A Winter Weather Advisory Has Been Issued for Northern Colorado
Northern Colorado could see its first sizable snowstorm of the season and the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory ahead of the storm. Snow could start falling as early as 5 a.m. Thursday morning in parts of Northern Colorado. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Fort Collins, Loveland,...
Weld Humane Society Hosting Home For the Holidays Adoption Event
Hands down, one of the best joys in life is being a pet parent. We love our dog like a child and would do anything for her. If you have space in your home and in your heart, you can bring home a pet for the holidays. The Humane Society...
Greeley man sentenced to life for fatal shooting in Evans
GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley man who was on parole when he shot and killed a man at an Evans motel was convicted of first-degree murder this week and sentenced to life in prison. A jury on Wednesday convicted Joseph Gonzales, 31, of murdering Abdul Nigel Jefferies on Sept....
New diverging diamond interchange puts drivers on wrong side of road
An intersection that is planned to soon be the new "Gateway to northern Colorado" is now home to one of Colorado's only diverging diamonds, a traffic pattern that confuses many by placing them on the wrong side of the road. Highway 60 and I-25 in Johnstown is now the fourth intersection in the state to open a diverging diamond. The diverging diamond is located on the bridge over the interstate which will soon be neighbored by major companies like Buc-ee's. "This is a new interchange for northern Colorado," said Jared Fiel, Regional Communications Manager for the Colorado Department of Transportation. Many CBS...
94kix.com
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
US Postal Service reviewing trucking company's safety record after deadly crash
DENVER — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is now reviewing the safety record of a trucking company it contracts with that was involved in a crash in northern Colorado that left a family of five dead. This comes after a 9NEWS investigation revealed a history of drivers with Caminantes Trucking getting behind the wheel without valid commercial driver’s licenses.
Suspect killed in Greeley officer-involved shooting identified
This case is under investigation by the Weld County Critical Incident Response Team.
Fort Morgan Times
UNC wins Big Sky regular season title outright after 3-2 win at Eastern Washington
UNC (18-8, 12-3 Big Sky) beat Eastern Washington (10-17, 5-10 Big Sky) in a five-set reverse sweep (14-25, 16-25, 25-11, 25-19, 15-9). The victory secured the Big Sky title outright, clinched top seed in the league tournament and extended the team’s winning streak to 10 matches. “We just weren’t...
Dad pleads guilty in daughter's accidental shooting death
FREDERICK, Colorado — An Adams County Sheriff's deputy who was charged in connection with the death of his three-year-old daughter pleaded guilty on Tuesday and was immediately sentenced. The Frederick Police Department (FPD) issued summonses to Elaine and Brett Eskam charging each of them with six counts of unlawful...
1310kfka.com
Man fatally shot by Greeley police in standoff identified
The Weld County Coroner has identified a man, who was shot and killed by Greeley police in a standoff earlier this month. He is 33-year-old Benjamin Weise. Weise charged at officers with a knife after barricading himself inside a residence in the Meadow Village Mobile Home Park on the 100 block of East 20th Street last week. Deputies fired multiple rounds, killing him. Police said Weise was wanted in Evans for failing to register as a sex offender. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
highlandsranchherald.net
Brighton police looking for two felony shoplifting suspects
Brighton police are on the lookout for two women who are suspects in a felony shoplifting incident. Spokesman Kylynn Delohery said the theft happened at Ulta Beauty, 2287 Prairie Center Parkway, around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28, though police didn't take a report until Oct. 30. Delohery said the two women...
Fort Morgan Times
UNC beats defending Southland champ Incarnate Word after scoring 26 in fourth
UNC (3-1) defeated UIW (1-2), the defending Southland Conference champions, 63-56, after scoring 46 points in the second half. Twenty-six points came in the fourth quarter alone. The Bears want to close well, whether that means holding onto a lead or putting themselves in a position to come back. They...
