I swear by this Velvetiser dupe for creamy hot chocolate and it's less than £40 for Black Friday

By Christina Chrysostomou
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BrxdD_0jDHa0OV00

There's something about drinking hot chocolate that feels so good for the soul. I, like many, had my eye on Hotel Chocolat's now iconic Velvetiser for so long and honestly, I never managed to find it both in stock and on sale. I got impatient. Meanwhile, I spotted a good contender, Salter's Chocolatier...

It ticked a lot of the same boxes so I tried it. And it turns out, I loved it. And I still love it to this day.

So if you're dreaming of a Velvetiser-esque hot chocolate too, you'll be pleased to know that my favourite dupe happens to be on sale (and in stock) for £39.99 ahead of Black Friday, at Robert Dyas . That's literally 50 percent off before Black Friday is officially here.

On looks alone, this matt black Chocolatier is pretty similar and coming from the UK's oldest homeware brand, it's no surprise that it matches the more expensive model in terms of velvety hot chocolate results. Sure, you can use a milk frother , but this is much more impressive (and still small enough to have on your countertop).

Other than making a rich vessel of chocolatey goodness, it works in tandem with my coffee machine (where I can add a shot of espresso to make a mocha) and froth larger quantities without using the steam wand.

The Black Friday Chocolatier deal you should not miss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11RY91_0jDHa0OV00

Salter Chocolatier | £79.99 £39.99 (save £40) at Robert Dyas
No need to wait until red cup season. Create your own handcrafted cocoa drink with this electric milk frother hot chocolate maker. If you're not a fan of the sweet stuff, it also makes frothy lattes, creamy cappuccinos, and even frappuccinos using the cold setting. The 3-year guarantee is a bonus too. View Deal

Salter Chocolatiser | £49.99 £39.99 (save £10) at Salter
Though we refresh our deals regularly, sometimes things fly off the shelves. If you find the Chocolatier is out of stock at Robert Dyas, we've got intel from Salter that they'll be marking down this machine (and all other products) by 20 per cent.

Why I rated this machine 4.5 stars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5pT9_0jDHa0OV00

(Image credit: Future / Christina Chrysostomou)
Reviewed by https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RDFWH_0jDHa0OV00 Reviewed by Christina Chrysostomou eCommerce editor

Christina is the eCommerce editor for Real Homes and tests all of our small kitchen appliances, including air fryers, coffee makers, and hot chocolate makers! She's had the Salter Chocolatier for around a week, and is already ordering them in bulk for her friends and chocolate-obsessed, TikTok-savvy niece.

For something that would totally pass as a self-care purchase or Christmas gift, it's a total bargain.

The one gripe I have with it is that I do actually like my drinks a little hotter (and I'm saying that despite having scalded my tongue a fair few times on coffee shop hot chocolate!). But to counter that again, this makes it more than ideal for anyone with kids that wants to make them a winter treat.

Drink customisation
At home, I tend to switch between dairy and plant-based milk. I keep a selection of chocolate flakes on hand (I do prefer the darker milk chocolate ones that are 65 percent cocoa) and always use my favourite mug. I also am unapologetic for the mountain of whipped cream and toppings I use.

When I feel like going a little more luxe, I'll choose the 70 percent cocoa option, I might add a pinch of sea salt or cinnamon and adorn the rim of a glass coffee cup with a little cayenne pepper—for an Aztec spin. Honestly, you can go to town with this machine and that 360-degree swivel makes me feel like a bit of a barista. Even matcha lattes are possible by subbing out chocolate flakes for your favorite powdered green tea...

Time from Chocolatier to cup
Though the dupe Hotel Chocolat model claims to heat milk in half the time, I have actually waited far longer than five minutes for my drink in a coffee shop. Still, I didn't mark it down for that because the results are worth it.

Design
Its compact design means I haven't accidentally sent my appliance flying, plus it's compact and a dream to clean (all you have to do is rinse with warm water) so it does merit its 4.5 stars for a few different reasons.

  • Model : EK5134ROFOB
  • Dimensions (cm): ‎ H18.6 x W11.1 x D16.8
  • RRP: £79.99
  • Capacity: 240ml jug capacity / 115ml milk frothing capacity
  • Weight: 970g
  • Heat-up time: 5 minutes to reach 168F/76C
  • Wattage: 500W

Why do you need a hot chocolate maker?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19iJur_0jDHa0OV00

(Image credit: Future / Christina Chrysostomou)

The biggest advantage of using a hot chocolate maker is that you'll get super smooth results since it's being constantly being stirred as it gently heats. So you won't end up with that gross skin that sits on top of hot milk and you won't scold the milk and/or chocolate either.

Personally, I pick a lot of faults with shop-bought cups of cocoa. They're either too sweet, made with a powder that's not properly stirred (hello saccharine sweet bottom) or there's no whipped cream. So it's nice to get it spot on at home with this cute machine that didn't cost me a lot even when it wasn't on sale!

