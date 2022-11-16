Read full article on original website
Related
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
This is the cost of annual passes at California theme parks
Purchasing an annual pass is a great option for any frequent theme park visitor. However, season tickets for California’s famed amusement parks, like Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm, can range dramatically in price.
My family of 4 spent $275 a night on a room in a moderate Disney World resort, and we had so much space
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is a moderate resort near the theme parks, and my husband, kids, and I loved the space and amenities.
Disney is being sued by annual passholders who say the company has reduced their access to its Florida theme park
Two holders of Disney World annual passes have sued Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. They claim that Disney changed the conditions of its Platinum Pass and restricted which days people can visit. The passes "do not even resemble the original agreement," the lawsuit claims. Holders of Disney World annual passes...
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
disneydining.com
More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for...
disneydining.com
Guess Who Made the List of “Worst Value” in Florida Travel Destinations! (Hint: It’s Not Disney!)
If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on vacation, you’re going to want to skip this Central Florida destination, and surprise, it’s not Disney World. There’s a misconception floating around that people who like to vacation in Central Florida don’t care about the cost when it comes to going on a getaway. But a majority of tourists who visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort say price and value are very important.
disneyfoodblog.com
Pool CLOSURE Announced for a Disney World Hotel
Disney World is constantly under construction. Whether it’s new attractions being created, things being refurbished, or entire parks being transformed, something is always underway. Hotel pools also undergo regular refurbishments and maintenance. With that being said, Disney just announced that a pool at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — Riverside...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022, Park-Specific 1-Day 1-Park Ticket Prices Incoming, Guest Jumps Out of Vehicle at Spaceship Earth, & More: Daily Recap (11/15/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
Universal Studios Adds a Feature Many Disney Theme Park Fans Hate
The fierce competition between theme parks operated by Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios has led to both companies building huge new areas and adding popular rides at their parks over the past dozen years. Universal Orlando Resort started the proliferation...
disneytips.com
Where to Find Every New Holiday Themed Popcorn Bucket at the Disney Parks
Yesterday, on November 11, the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort made all their popcorn buckets available to Guests, so let’s go over each holiday popcorn bucket offered at the Disney Parks and where to find them!. First off is the Musical Holiday Tin Premium Bucket, of COURSE! Not...
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
WDW News Today
Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to Close to Guests Today
A reader at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground sent us a letter Disney sent to all campers informing them that “guests staying at the campsites, either in a tent or RV, will be required to depart the Resort by 3:00 p.m.” today. Disney stated that they...
WDW News Today
EPCOT Festival of the Holidays Menus Revealed, Disney Patents New Water Motion Simulator Ride, Disneyland Halts Magic Key Sales Again, & More: Daily Recap (11/17/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Disney ride stoppages are up 59% since 2018 and wait times are rocketing - while tickets to its flagship park Magic Kingdom set to rise by $23 to a whopping $189 in December
Unplanned ride stoppages have soared at Disneyland and Walt Disney World - as ticket prices are planned to rise at nearly every Disney theme park, according to recently published numbers. On Tuesday, the company announced that there would be a 12 percent increase on tickets for Disney's flagship park in...
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Park Pass Reservation System CHANGES Announced for Disney World
Part of the Park Pass reservation system is about to CHANGE, and it’s going to make your life a whole lot easier. Disney World’s Park Pass reservation system was introduced following the pandemic-related closures, and Disney executives have sung its praises ever since (a.k.a. it doesn’t seem like this system will be going away any time soon). We’ve seen some changes made to the system, and soon some more changes will be on the way.
WDW News Today
Same-Day Cancellations Now Available for Disneyland Resort Dining Reservations
Guests can now cancel their Disneyland Resort dining reservations up to two hours prior to the reservation time. Previously, guests needed to cancel 24 hours beforehand to avoid a cancellation fee of $10 per person. Here is the updated policy from Disneyland Resort:. You must cancel at least 2 hours...
Comments / 0