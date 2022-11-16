ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance

A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
disneydining.com

More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for...
disneydining.com

Guess Who Made the List of “Worst Value” in Florida Travel Destinations! (Hint: It’s Not Disney!)

If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on vacation, you’re going to want to skip this Central Florida destination, and surprise, it’s not Disney World. There’s a misconception floating around that people who like to vacation in Central Florida don’t care about the cost when it comes to going on a getaway. But a majority of tourists who visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort say price and value are very important.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Pool CLOSURE Announced for a Disney World Hotel

Disney World is constantly under construction. Whether it’s new attractions being created, things being refurbished, or entire parks being transformed, something is always underway. Hotel pools also undergo regular refurbishments and maintenance. With that being said, Disney just announced that a pool at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — Riverside...
TheStreet

Universal Studios Adds a Feature Many Disney Theme Park Fans Hate

The fierce competition between theme parks operated by Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios has led to both companies building huge new areas and adding popular rides at their parks over the past dozen years. Universal Orlando Resort started the proliferation...
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Where to Find Every New Holiday Themed Popcorn Bucket at the Disney Parks

Yesterday, on November 11, the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort made all their popcorn buckets available to Guests, so let’s go over each holiday popcorn bucket offered at the Disney Parks and where to find them!. First off is the Musical Holiday Tin Premium Bucket, of COURSE! Not...
disneyfoodblog.com

All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November

Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
WDW News Today

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to Close to Guests Today

A reader at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground sent us a letter Disney sent to all campers informing them that “guests staying at the campsites, either in a tent or RV, will be required to depart the Resort by 3:00 p.m.” today. Disney stated that they...
Daily Mail

Disney ride stoppages are up 59% since 2018 and wait times are rocketing - while tickets to its flagship park Magic Kingdom set to rise by $23 to a whopping $189 in December

Unplanned ride stoppages have soared at Disneyland and Walt Disney World - as ticket prices are planned to rise at nearly every Disney theme park, according to recently published numbers. On Tuesday, the company announced that there would be a 12 percent increase on tickets for Disney's flagship park in...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)

Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Park Pass Reservation System CHANGES Announced for Disney World

Part of the Park Pass reservation system is about to CHANGE, and it’s going to make your life a whole lot easier. Disney World’s Park Pass reservation system was introduced following the pandemic-related closures, and Disney executives have sung its praises ever since (a.k.a. it doesn’t seem like this system will be going away any time soon). We’ve seen some changes made to the system, and soon some more changes will be on the way.
WDW News Today

Same-Day Cancellations Now Available for Disneyland Resort Dining Reservations

Guests can now cancel their Disneyland Resort dining reservations up to two hours prior to the reservation time. Previously, guests needed to cancel 24 hours beforehand to avoid a cancellation fee of $10 per person. Here is the updated policy from Disneyland Resort:. You must cancel at least 2 hours...

