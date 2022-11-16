Read full article on original website
Alabama: Head-on collision claims three lives
A two-car crash near Montgomery left three people dead, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
WTVM
Auburn budgets American Rescue Act money
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - We’re learning more about how local governments across the nation are using federal funds to help recover from COVID losses through the American Rescue Plan. Auburn city council discussed Tuesday night how to spend part of the city’s 16.5 million dollars they got. This...
Auburn rideshare passenger found 100 miles away after putting in wrong address, escorted home: Police
Worry turned to relief after a group of friends anxious when their buddy did not return home early Friday morning in Auburn was found safe more than 100 miles away. The missing 21-year-old Auburn resident, police said, mistakenly input the wrong address when they got into a rideshare and wound up in Butler County.
WTVM
Deadly drive-by shooting kills 1 man in West Point
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is killed following a deadly shooting in West Point, Georgia. According to the West Point Police Department, the incident appeared to be a drive-by that took the life of Allen Holloway. At this time, no arrests have been made. This investigation is still...
West Point drive-by shooting kills one; GBI called in to assist investigation
WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL)— West Point police officers and investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting. According to police, the shooting took place Friday night, Nov. 18, near the intersection of East 12th St. and Martin Luther King Dr. The victim, Allen Holloway, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Opelika adds mobile surveillance to protect people, property in parking lots
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police and retailers are partnering with an asset protection company for a first-of-its-kind study designed to see if a concentration of movable parking lot cameras can better protect people and property around town. The mobile surveillance units come with a tech tower attached to a trailer. They can be rolled […]
utv44.com
Alabama AG announces 3-count Capital Murder indictment in death of Aniah Blanchard
Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed on three counts of capital murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard. Blanchard was reported missing on October 24, 2019, in Auburn, and her body was discovered on November 25, 2019, in a wooded area in Macon County. Yazeed, 32 of Montgomery, was served the indictment Tuesday in the Lee County jail where he is currently being held without bond.
WTVM
Lee County officals speak on homelessness in the area
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - In this holiday season, homelessness continues to plague parts of East Alabama. Local leaders in Lee County want to create solutions. Mayor Gary Fuller says the county recognizes the homelessness after recently receiving calls from residents about needing help. He says right now, they have resources, but a building to house some residents is a need in Lee County.
Opelika-Auburn News
Award-winning vegan restaurant opens in Opelika
Quebe Merritt never intended to open a restaurant. She’s done a lot in her life. Notably, she’s an author and an educator. She’s also an Auburn grad who earned her doctorate in education on the Plains in 2015. But restaurants? That wasn’t exactly on the menu for her.
eagleeyeauburn.com
Second Auburn High School to be Built
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
opelikaobserver.com
Auburn Approves Contract For Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center
AUBURN — The Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center is getting a facelift. The community center is not only being updated to be fully ADA-compliant, but is also getting an additional building which will include a multi-purpose room, dance studio and ceramics studio. The project will cost the city of...
Homeowners who signed up for quick cash say they didn’t know about 40-year commitment
ATLANTA — A real estate company is offering metro homeowners a check for a few hundred dollars, but it comes with a four-decade commitment. Homeowners who signed on the dotted line told Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray they were misled about the terms of a deal that could cost homeowners tens of thousands of dollars.
Mail theft and check fraud epidemic hits Columbus, how to stay vigilant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Across the nation, business owners, consumers and family members are being hit by a mail theft and check fraud epidemic that is costing them hundreds to thousands of dollars at a time. One local business owner lost $100,000 after dropping a check off in a United States Postal Office drop box. […]
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
WTVM
Chambers Co. Schools host public event for input on high schools merging
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Now to East Alabama, where two public schools in Chambers County are one step closer to merging into one facility. The move comes after a federal mandate to ensure schools are no longer segregated in the area. One parent in the area tells me the county...
WTVM
Unloaded weapon confiscated from 5th grade student in Harris Co.
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - An unloaded weapon was confiscated from a 5th grade student at an intermediate school in Harris County. The weapon was reported by classmates at Creekside Intermediate School. The teachers, administration, and School Resource Officer, who is an employee of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, took immediate action to take the weapon and report it to the HCSO - who are now conducting an investigation.
alabamanews.net
Five People Killed in Interstate 65 Crash in Montgomery
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a crash that left five people dead. Police say at about 12:30AM Friday, they were called to Interstate 65 northbound at West South Boulevard where a car and an 18-wheeler were involved in a wreck. Police say five people in the car were killed,...
Cook Dental Care in Columbus honored with ribbon cutting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cook Dental Care in Columbus isn’t new, but the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) honored it with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 to celebrate its relocation to 1190 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Its owner, dentist Dr. Cathy Cook, explained its history. The building was initially constructed […]
