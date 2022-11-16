Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Bianca Belair On Her Goal Of Wanting To Bring More Eyes To WWE
Bianca Belair has accomplished a lot in her WWE career already, but the Raw Women’s Champion has even bigger goals for the future. As the current Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair has taken on all comers from when she beat Becky Lynch to win the title at WrestleMania 38 along with a big rematch at SummerSlam. In recent months, Belair has beaten Bayley to keep her title in a Ladder Match and also a Last Woman Standing Match at Crown Jewel.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Survivor Series Main Event In Jeopardy Following Injury To Major Star
On November 14th it was reported that Kevin Owens had suffered an injury during a recent live event, less than two weeks ahead of WWE Survivor Series. Although nothing had been confirmed, it was believed that Owens was due to be part of a huge main event at the show featuring The Bloodline and the Brawling Brutes. On the November 11th edition of SmackDown, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch confronted Roman Reigns, The Usos and Sami Zayn with the help of Drew McIntyre. This was done to set up a match between the two factions where Kevin Owens would join with McIntyre and the Brawling Brutes. It was reported by PWInsider that this was scheduled to be the men’s WarGames match on the show.
wrestletalk.com
Randy Orton Pays Tribute To Umaga & ‘OG Head Of The Table’ Matt Anoa’i
WWE star Randy Orton has paid tribute to the ‘OG head of the table’ Matt Anoa’i, and Edward Fatu, who was best known as Umaga in WWE. Orton responded to a Twitter user who had shared an old photo of himself, Orton and the late Umaga. The...
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Manager Put The Undertaker On Trial In Wrestler’s Court For “Romancing”
Wrestler’s court is the stuff of legend. What started out as a bit of fun became a serious way for those backstage in WWE to settle their differences with The Undertaker acting as both judge and jury. However, that doesn’t mean that The Deadman himself was immune from being...
Former NFL Star Dies
Former National Football League star Adrian Dingle has died at 45, according to the Daily Mail and multiple other publications. Dingle’s death was announced by his family, with Dingle’s fiancee, Amy Bell, saying on Instagram that she was “heartbroken.” The pair have two young children together. The death was announced last week.
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Says Grabbing Matt Cardona’s Crotch Was Her ‘Most Iconic Moment’
Natalya is a proper veteran in the world of professional wrestling and has been part of numerous important angles in WWE history. While she is taken seriously, for the most part, Natalya has also been part of some embarrassing storylines. Despite this, Natalya can always make fun of herself and she did so again recently.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Posts Pic of Teeter Getting ‘Classy’ in Season 5 Premiere
Well, folks, we made it. After months of anticipation and excitement, we finally tuned in to the season five premiere of Yellowstone which brought as much drama, tension, and suspense as we’ve come to expect from series creator, Taylor Sheridan. However, among the politics, romance, and shock, fans of cable’s No. 1 drama also witnessed a rare moment of light-heartedness at Governor John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) inauguration party. Taking part in the festivities were some of our favorite bunkhouse residents including the ranch’s only female hand, Teeter. Ahead of the November 13th premiere, Teeter actress Jen Landon shared a fun pic of her character—which you can view below—getting “classy” at the patriarch’s grand celebration.
stillrealtous.com
John Cena Refused To Lose The WWE Title To Current AEW Star
Everyone knows that a world title win can change a wrestler’s career and a Money in the Bank cash in is a great way for an up and comer to win the big one. Jake Hager formerly wrestled in WWE as Jack Swagger and he managed to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship when he cashed in on Chris Jericho.
itrwrestling.com
“I Was So Disappointed” – Saraya Explains Heat With Sebastian Bach
Saraya recently addressed her beef with Sebastian Bach, and she wasn’t shy about it. Just days away from her All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in-ring debut at their Full Gear pay-per-view, Saraya took part in an interview with television personality Chris Van Vliet to promote her bout with Britt Baker (D.M.D.). During the interview, she talked about a multitude of topics, including about her injury, being cleared to wrestle, and she would also get into her heat with Sebastian Bach.
itrwrestling.com
Mystery Member Of The Brawling Brutes Revealed Ahead Of Survivor Series
With Survivor Series just around the corner, the opening segment of the November 18th edition of Friday Night SmackDown featured The Brawling Brutes were joined by Drew McIntyre. The Scottish star had some to their aid the previous week during their latest tussle with The Bloodline. Sheamus explained the history...
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Superstar “Has An Offer” To Return To The Company
It has become a common occurrence in recent months to see former WWE Superstars heading back to the company, and it appears that there could be more on the way. Following the return of Sarah Logan on the November 11th edition of Friday Night SmackDown alongside the Viking Raiders, it has now been reported that WWE have been in contact with another former Superstar.
itrwrestling.com
“It Was One Of The Worst Experiences And Times In My Life” – SmackDown Star Reflects On Previous WWE Release
Current SmackDown Superstar Top Dolla has recently reflected on Hit Row’s release from WWE in October 2021, describing it as one of the worst experiences of his life. Top Dolla made his NXT debut in 2020 alongside Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis and B-Fab as part of Hit Row.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Ignites Rumors Of WrestleMania Match With Logan Paul
John Cena is regarded as one of the greatest superstars of all time. The face that runs the place carried the company on his back for almost 15 years. Cena then moved on to Hollywood to pursue his acting aspirations. However, it seems like Big match John might be eyeing to return to the ring to battle Logan Paul.
itrwrestling.com
Power Slam Podcast #264 – Steve Austin Comeback, Full Gear Preview & More
Kenny and Fin are back to discuss all the options for another Stone Cold Steve Austin match plus a rundown and preview of the AEW Full Gear card. Enjoy!
itrwrestling.com
Multiple AEW Stars In Line For Potential Return [SPOILER]
With AEW Full Gear 2022 on the horizon comebacks are in the air. It has already been confirmed that The Elite will be back in action at the event, while it has now been claimed more stars could be about to return. In the summer it was suggested that a...
Women's Health
Katharine McPhee Foster Has Strong Abs (With A Peek Of Toned Leg) In A Crop Top, High-Slit Skirt Set In Photos
Katharine McPhee Foster isn't just busy launching a jewelry line, she's also hitting the streets of New York City in a trendy new set. The singer, 38, showed off her sculpted core and a peek of her strong leg in a high-slit skirt paired with a crop top. Kat is...
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Denies Criticizing Triple H During AEW Debut Promo
Saraya was left with no choice but to retire from in-ring competition in 2017 after a career-ending neck injury. Following her release from WWE, Saraya ended up in AEW and has already become a huge deal there. Her debut promo was also critiqued for seemingly taking a shot at Triple H, so Saraya finally decided to clarify her comments recently.
itrwrestling.com
How Roman Reigns Beating Up Seth Rollins During A Training Session Led To Birth Of The Shield
From the moment that they arrived on WWE television at Survivor Series 2012, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley have dominated the world of professional wrestling. Whether as a group or as individuals, their impact on WWE and the business as a whole cannot be understated. However, before their...
itrwrestling.com
The Miz Weighs In On How Jake Paul Would Fare In WWE
Having already made a mark in the boxing world, people have suggested that Jake Paul could follow in his brother Logan Paul’s footsteps and make the move into professional wrestling. Logan has earned plaudits for his impressive performances in his three wrestling matches thus far, most recently for his...
