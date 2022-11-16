Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Talks About Doctors Consulting With Her Anytime AEW Star Suffers Tooth Or Mouth Injury
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. knows teeth. The former AEW Women's Champion recently spoke with Muscle & Fitness to promote her match against Saraya at the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view this evening, and during the interview, the women's wrestling star spoke about her background as a dentist. Featured below are...
rajah.com
Bobby Fish Talks Boxing Debut, His Future In The Sport
During the latest episode of his own Undisputed Podcast, Impact Wrestling talent Bobby Fish reflected on his pro boxing debut, where the former AEW and WWE star defeated Boateng Prempeh. Check out the comments from FIsh below. On his victorious boxing debut:. “We went over to Dubai and we had...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks About Full Gear, Why FTR is Not on the Card; Asked About CM Punk Situation
-- Ahead of this week's AEW Full Gear PPV, Tony Khan participated in a conference call where he fielded questions from the media. Here's a recap written by Jason Powell of www.prowrestling.net:. -Tony Khan said Full Gear should be a great show. He declined to say more in his opening...
rajah.com
Mick Foley Explains Why He Left Twitter, Talks About Advice He Gave Jungle Boy Ahead Of AEW Full Gear
Why did "The Hardcore Legend" shut down his Twitter account?. Mick Foley spoke about this and whether or not he ever plans on resurfacing on the popular social media service, as well as his pre-AEW Full Gear 2022 talk with Jungle Boy Jack Perry during the latest installment of his "Foley Is Pod" program.
rajah.com
AEW News: Samoa Joe On Swerve City Podcast, CM Punk The First Dance Figure
-- A new CM Punk figure is available at RingsideCollectibles.Com. “The First Dance” is based on Punk's AEW debut, at The First Dance edition of Rampage in Chicago. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, AEW talent Swerve Strickland posted on Twitter, where he shared the following clip of Samoa Joe on the Swerve City Podcast:
rajah.com
Bobby Fish Talks His Future In IMPACT Wrestling, Challenging CM Punk To A Fight Several Months Back
Former WWE and AEW Star Bobby Fish recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC's Ten Count on a number of topics such as winning his boxing debut last November 13th in Dubai. "Well, I have a martial arts background from when I was kid, and I have had three amateur kickboxing fights and kickboxing is something I'm very comfortable with. This happened to be just boxing. So it was my boxing fight. Boxing and kickboxing, although the layman might look at it and be like 'Oh, well you just take kicks away', but it's very nuanced in that way. That's where the differences are stark contrast for sure. So there was some work that needed to go into this camp that was different than what would have been prior experience just to, you know, not not completely redirect, but change some habitual behavior, you know, just some things that are different with kickboxing and boxing.”
rajah.com
Road Dogg Talks The Daniel Bryan vs. Adam Cole Main Event On SmackDown
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as NXT Stars invading SmackDown in 2019 due to majority of the roster being stuck in Saudi Arabia and how he liked the main event between former WWE Stars Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole, but it wasn't the best main event in the history of the business.
rajah.com
Bianca Belair Says She Would Love To Play A Popular X-Men Character
WWE RAW Women's Champion "The EST Of WWE" Bianca Belair recently spoke with Comicbook.com on a number of topics such as how she would love to play the role of a popular X-Men character in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) known as Storm and how she is just waiting on a phone call.
rajah.com
Various News: Latest WWE Top 10, Peter Avalon On The Art Of Wrestling
-- The latest Art of Wrestling with Colt Cabana has surfaced online. Catch up on this week's episode below, featuring current All Elite Wrestling talent Peter Avalon:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, a fresh instalment of WWE Playlist is now available on the official WWE YouTube channel:
rajah.com
Road Dogg Talks The Time A Bomb Dog Attacked And Bit Drake Wuertz
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how the shows WWE has been holding in Saudi Arabia is a smart business transaction and how the shows and the presentation looks great.
rajah.com
Tony Khan Offers AR Fox An AEW Contract (Video)
Following a few "really impressive" matches on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation, AR Fox is offically All Elite!. After the cameras stopped rolling at AEW's Dynamite taping on Wednesday evening, AEW CEO Tony Khan offered Fox an offical All Elite Wrestling contract:
rajah.com
WWE News: Smackdown Exclusive, 'On This Day' In 2017 (Video)
-- Another blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest instalment of WWE 'On this day' below:. Braun Strowman destroys Triple H after Team Raw wins at Survivor Series on Nov. 19, 2017. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Cathy Kelley caught...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Talks Vince McMahon Telling Him To Throw Up All Over MVP
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon initially wanting him and MVP to have an eating contest with hotdogs at the 2007 WWE No Mercy Event and how they ended up having an eating contest with pizza.
rajah.com
Relationship Between CM Punk & AEW Worse Than Before; Possibility of WWE Return
– CM Punk’s rehab of the torn triceps he suffered at AEW’s All Out is said to be “going really well” according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, the relationship between AEW and Punk has become further strained with the return of Colt Cabana to the promotion. Punk continues to be adamant that he has nothing to do with Cabana disappearing earlier this year, however, a lot of talent in AEW believes otherwise and talk about it openly. Cabana’s return was said to be directly Tony Khan’s decision and not a suggestion by someone else that he acted on. Punk remains under contract to AEW and the promotion continues to sell his merchandise at live events so it’s unclear if the talks between the two sides about a potential buyout are stalled or still ongoing.
rajah.com
AEW Rampage Pre-Show For Tonight's Full Gear 2022 "Go-Home" Show (Video)
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of the weekly AEW Rampage program. On tap for tonight's AEW Full Gear 2022 "go-home" episode of the weekly one-hour AEW on TBS television show is the final build to this Saturday's pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest UUDD Battle Of The Brands, The Miz Shares His Thoughts On Jake Paul
-- Fresh content has been added to the official YouTube channel of UpUpDownDown. Check out the footage below, as well as a desription of the video:. The next premium live event is here for our general managers and the fan difference could not be any tighter! Can SmackDown GM Austin Creed maintain his shrinking lead with his tight budget, or will Raw GM Tyler Breeze put on a no-expenses-spared show for the ages?
rajah.com
Logan Paul Talks Sending A Text To Triple H About Facing John Cena At WWE WrestleMania 39
Social media personality and WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently took to his IMPAULSIVE podcast to talk about topics such as sending a text to Triple H about a dream match between himself and 16-time World Champion John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39 following Cena posting about him on his Instagram.
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks Possibly Stripping Thunder Rosa Of The AEW Women’s World Title
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Barstool’s Rasslin’ show to talk about a number of topics such as how AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa has been out of in-ring action for several months now, but he wanted to give Rosa every opportunity to come back and defend her championship, though he would eventually have to see what is needed to be done in the long run as Toni Storm has been a great Interim AEW Women's World Champion and she has had great matches on TV almost every week.
