Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Related
247Sports
USC receiving corps close to 100 percent, look to continue solid play
This USC receiving corps has radiated with potential since the start of the season, made up of a few high-level transfers and a handful of holdovers that built a unique chemistry through the struggles of reshaping the roster. The 9-1 Trojans are ranked No. 7 in the country and the receivers, after a couple of weeks without standouts Jordan Addison and Mario Williams, are one step closer to being the healthiest they’ve been in weeks.
247Sports
WATCH: ISO highlights of 2023 USC CB priority target Rodrick Pleasant
One of USC's remaining priority recruits in the 2023 recruiting class is four-star Serra (Calif.) cornerback Rodrick Pleasant. The Trojans remain firmly in the mix along with UCLA, Oregon, Cal, Boston College, Miami, Penn State and Michigan. Above you can watch isolation highlights from three games of Pleasant's senior year.
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit breaks down USC's offensive success ahead of UCLA
USC enters its annual rivalry showdown with UCLA with a potential College Football Playoff berth still on the table, and Kirk Herbstreit broke down just what makes the Trojans — particularly, the offense — so tough to stop. Herbstreit explained Saturday on SportsCenter. "It's Lincoln Riley, Year 1,...
247Sports
Lincoln Riley hints USC WRs Jordan Addison, Mario Williams could be limited against UCLA
Coming off last Friday's 55-16 win over Colorado, Lincoln Riley and USC head to the Rose Bowl for a rivalry matchup Saturday night with UCLA. With an opportunity to clinch a Pac-12 Championship Game berth with a win over the Bruins, Riley said he will not force star wide receivers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams into a heavy workload following their injuries.
Advanced Statistical Preview: UCLA v. USC
My father taught me three things: do unto others as you would have them do unto you, work for peace in our time, and hate USC. On Saturday night, I get yet another chance to see how life might have been had I not been born into a family that valued education and ethics. Yes, I realize that we are two years away from them being the only normal-seeming folks in our entire conference (are you aware that there are Purdue sidewalk fans? Have you seen the sidewalks in West Lafayette?), but for now it is once again the good guys in blue versus the trust fund, light $100M on fire because I’m bored, host the focus of a RICO investigation on my yacht, actually go to Salt Bae’s terrible restaurant, have so many depressing scandals that it’s not even funny to make fun of most of them, bad guys in red. Ain’t college sports grand?
247Sports
UCLA basketball: Mick Cronin, Jaime Jaquez speak on poor second half in loss to Illinois
UCLA basketball had a poor second half in its 79-70 loss to Illinois where it let up 51 points. Mick Cronin and Jaime Jaquez were straight up in how the No. 8 Bruins experienced issues, as they dropped their first game of the season. Terrence Shannon led No. 19 Illinois...
Cronin, Jaquez on Loss to Illinois, Being Humbled, Veterans
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin and wing Jaime Jaquez talked after the loss to Illinois about the second half collapse, being humbled, and he veterans needing to step up.
VIDEO: Watch Sebastian Mack Announce for UCLA
Watch four-star shooting guard Sebastian Mack from Henderson (Nev.) Coronado announce for UCLA on the 247Sports YouTube channel.
UCLA Expecting Biggest Recruiting Weekend of Season For USC Game (THU 4:45 P.M. UPDATE)
In what will be the final home of 2022 for UCLA, the Bruins will be hosting by far their biggest recruiting weekend when they take on USC at the Rose Bowl...
UCLA lands Top-65 recruit Sebastian Mack
Sebastian Mack, the No. 65 overall recruit in the 2023 class, has committed to the UCLA Bruins, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-4 guard out of Henderson (Nev.) Coronado committed to Mick Cronin over his other finalists including Florida State - the perceived leader - and Oklahoma. "That will be a...
Comments / 0