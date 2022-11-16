ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

USC receiving corps close to 100 percent, look to continue solid play

This USC receiving corps has radiated with potential since the start of the season, made up of a few high-level transfers and a handful of holdovers that built a unique chemistry through the struggles of reshaping the roster. The 9-1 Trojans are ranked No. 7 in the country and the receivers, after a couple of weeks without standouts Jordan Addison and Mario Williams, are one step closer to being the healthiest they’ve been in weeks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

WATCH: ISO highlights of 2023 USC CB priority target Rodrick Pleasant

One of USC's remaining priority recruits in the 2023 recruiting class is four-star Serra (Calif.) cornerback Rodrick Pleasant. The Trojans remain firmly in the mix along with UCLA, Oregon, Cal, Boston College, Miami, Penn State and Michigan. Above you can watch isolation highlights from three games of Pleasant's senior year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit breaks down USC's offensive success ahead of UCLA

USC enters its annual rivalry showdown with UCLA with a potential College Football Playoff berth still on the table, and Kirk Herbstreit broke down just what makes the Trojans — particularly, the offense — so tough to stop. Herbstreit explained Saturday on SportsCenter. "It's Lincoln Riley, Year 1,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Lincoln Riley hints USC WRs Jordan Addison, Mario Williams could be limited against UCLA

Coming off last Friday's 55-16 win over Colorado, Lincoln Riley and USC head to the Rose Bowl for a rivalry matchup Saturday night with UCLA. With an opportunity to clinch a Pac-12 Championship Game berth with a win over the Bruins, Riley said he will not force star wide receivers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams into a heavy workload following their injuries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Advanced Statistical Preview: UCLA v. USC

My father taught me three things: do unto others as you would have them do unto you, work for peace in our time, and hate USC. On Saturday night, I get yet another chance to see how life might have been had I not been born into a family that valued education and ethics. Yes, I realize that we are two years away from them being the only normal-seeming folks in our entire conference (are you aware that there are Purdue sidewalk fans? Have you seen the sidewalks in West Lafayette?), but for now it is once again the good guys in blue versus the trust fund, light $100M on fire because I’m bored, host the focus of a RICO investigation on my yacht, actually go to Salt Bae’s terrible restaurant, have so many depressing scandals that it’s not even funny to make fun of most of them, bad guys in red. Ain’t college sports grand?
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA lands Top-65 recruit Sebastian Mack

Sebastian Mack, the No. 65 overall recruit in the 2023 class, has committed to the UCLA Bruins, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-4 guard out of Henderson (Nev.) Coronado committed to Mick Cronin over his other finalists including Florida State - the perceived leader - and Oklahoma. "That will be a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy