My father taught me three things: do unto others as you would have them do unto you, work for peace in our time, and hate USC. On Saturday night, I get yet another chance to see how life might have been had I not been born into a family that valued education and ethics. Yes, I realize that we are two years away from them being the only normal-seeming folks in our entire conference (are you aware that there are Purdue sidewalk fans? Have you seen the sidewalks in West Lafayette?), but for now it is once again the good guys in blue versus the trust fund, light $100M on fire because I’m bored, host the focus of a RICO investigation on my yacht, actually go to Salt Bae’s terrible restaurant, have so many depressing scandals that it’s not even funny to make fun of most of them, bad guys in red. Ain’t college sports grand?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO