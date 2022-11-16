Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Elbow Lake business banned from operating in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has announced that the Stutsman County District Court entered judgment against David Alex Hansen of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, doing business as Hansen Elevator Service. The court determined Hansen had engaged in consumer fraud by contracting to perform elevator service and repair for two condominiums in Valley City, and two grain elevators in Streeter and Doyon and then failed to complete the work.
kvrr.com
Moorhead firefighters: ‘deceit, intimidation, autocracy and hostility’ in work environment
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A number of high-ranking Moorhead firefighters are expressing concerns about two potential fire chief candidates claiming intimidation and hostility. In an email to Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahli, six Moorhead Fire Department captains and a battalion chief say they are not at all comfortable with...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person reportedly injured in crash near Ashby
(Grant County, MN_--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is injured following a crash along I-94 in Grant County. The crash took place Thursday in Pelican Lake Township just south of Ashby. According to the report, a Volvo Semi, driven by Barnish Batth, 28, of Burlington, Ontario; and a...
valleynewslive.com
NDSU vs. UND football at the Fargodome on Saturday
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a big weekend at the Fargodome with teams from the northern and southern valley going head to head on the football field. The North Dakota Fighting Hawks and North Dakota State Bison will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19. This is the last regular season home game for the Bison.
valleynewslive.com
Fans brave the weather in preparation for UND vs NDSU game
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are some rivalries that stand the test of time; the Vikings and the Packers, NDSU and SDSU, North Dakota and nice weather, battles that have been going on for decades. But none burn hotter than the rivalry between UND and NDSU. That rivalry...
valleynewslive.com
Man rushed to hospital after crash in Todd County, MN
NEAR STAPLES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from injuries following a single-vehicle crash near Staples, MN. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 2:30 a.m. they were called to the crash along Hwy. 210. The report says 24-year-old Dylan Crandall of Brainerd, MN...
kfgo.com
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami both lose in MN state semis
(KFGO/KNFL) Both Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami were defeated in the Minnesota Class 9-Man State Football semifinals today at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Mountain Iron-Buhl outscored Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 22-0 in the second half to defeat the Warriors 36-15. MI-B quarterback Asher Dubich passed for 141 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 99 yards and another score.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Hoeven Senate Campaign reports charitable donation after receiving contribution from bankrupt crypto exchange firm FTX
(Fargo, ND) -- The Hoeven Senate Campaign is reporting a $23,200 donation to a charitable organization, an amount equal to the campaign contribution received from an executive with the now bankrupt crypto exchange firm FTX. The company is currently under investigation for how it handled customer funds prior to filing for bankruptcy.
kvrr.com
More Crashes On Icy Roads Reported in West Central Minnesota
CLAY CO., Minn. — Troopers and other emergency personnel responding to a number of crashes around the region this morning. Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol says there were five jackknifed semis on westbound I-94 between exit 24 and 32, east of Barnesville. Troopers responded to 15...
gowatertown.net
Moorhead, Minnesota bar-restaurant closing because it can’t find employees
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — Labor shortages are to blame for another business shutting down in the Fargo-Moorhead area. In a social media post, JL Beers announced that its Moorhead location along Highway 10 will be permanently closed after Sunday. The same location, which has been in operation for 11...
Local Builder Fined By MN Pollution Control Agency
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A local building company has been fined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The MCPA fined Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, based Alliance Building Corporation $11,000 for failing to contain sediment, prevent erosion and stabilize the soil at the Cardinal Pines II construction site near Staples. The Agency says these stormwater violations can lead to sediment and other pollutants entering wetlands, streams, or rivers.
NDSU VS UND: ND’s Super Bowl, What You Need To Know
Hard to believe the final regular game of the football season is here. Where did the time go? How could this be? Regardless if you are a Bison fan or alumni like us, or if you are on the other side (UND) like our amigo Rock'n Rick, it's been a season gone by too quickly. Saturday, November 19th, 2022, ends with the 47th Annual Harvest Bowl bringing North Dakota's biggest rivals head-to-head. NDSU no. 4-ranked faces 16th-ranked UND in the Harvest Bowl hosted at the Fargodome. With Missouri Valley Football conference having NDSU in second place and UND only one game behind in third place, this has the makings for a terrific match. The game kicks off at 2:30pmCST but we know the fans will be tailgating, and the early bird gets more than just a premium spot to setup camp Saturday morning.
Comments / 0