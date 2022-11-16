Read full article on original website
Related
Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently Closes
The decision to shutter the location was difficult and strategic in nature, says a senior company executive. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com and GulfshoreBusiness.com.
After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words
Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Florida Lake
If you've lived in Florida most of your life, you're probably familiar with Lake Okeechobee, the second-largest body of fresh water in the entire United States. Lake Okeechobee is nearly 30 miles wide and has become a prized fishing and vacation spot in the southwestern corner of the state.
Comments / 0