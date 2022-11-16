ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Associated Press

Column: Enjoy a couple of months without Bama and Nick Saban

The Alabama Crimson Tide will play a football game Saturday that means ... well, absolutely nothing. Not being cruel. It’s just the way things work in Tuscaloosa. The Southeastern Conference championship is out of reach. All hope of claiming a spot in the College Football Playoff is gone. Which means there’s no chance of Bama winning its seventh national title since Nick Saban arrived 15 years ago.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

No. 18/16 Alabama Dominates Jacksonville State in a 104-62 Win

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 18/16 Alabama men's basketball team hit 21 three-pointers in a dominating shooting effort inside Coleman Coliseum Friday night, taking home a 104-62 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. The win marked the third time in program history that Alabama (4-0) has made 20 or...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets

Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban updates injury status of 2 key Alabama players

No. 8 Alabama will take a break from SEC play when they host Austin Peay on Saturday (12 p.m. ET). Alabama head coach Nick Saban recently updated the status of 2 Alabama starters. Saban said that both junior running back Jahmyr Gibbs (ankle) and junior defensive back Eli Ricks (head)...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Alabama Women’s Basketball Falls on Road at South Florida Wednesday Night, 67-59

TAMPA – The Alabama women's basketball team fell 67-59 in a road contest against South Florida (4-0) on Wednesday night. JaMya Mingo-Young led the Crimson Tide (2-1) with 14 points, four rebounds and two steals in the loss while Hannah Barber posted 11 points, two assists and a steal. Aaliyah Nye hit double figures, doing so for the first time of the season, as she finished with 10 points to go along with five boards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Britton Latham

Praise 93.3. & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Pastor Britton Latham of Church at the Oaks. Pastor Latham along with his wife Jessica have planted a successful and thriving church in Tuscaloosa after spending time away from the city. Latham and his wife Jessica are classmates of mine from Central High School in 2003.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa City Schools begin paying teacher interns

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s no secret there’s a teacher shortage in Alabama schools, but the Tuscaloosa city school district is testing a pilot program to see if it helps fill the gap. City school superintendent Dr. Mike Daria says a few other states are doing this and that is paying their teacher interns to help shore up the teacher shortage. It starts in January of next year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen

As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Man charged in death of his infant son in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A man is charged with capital murder in the death of his infant son in Tuscaloosa. According to a news release from the Tuscaloosa Police Department (TPD), Zoe Michael Jr., 29, was arrested and is in custody. The TPD says officers were called to a house...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa church gives food to families for Thanksgiving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Outreach Ministry of Saint Paul Baptist Church continued a tradition that extends well beyond this holiday season. WBRC was there as it hosted its last drive through food giveaway of 2022. The church works to address food insecurity in West Tuscaloosa by having a food pantry and hosting food giveaways throughout the year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

