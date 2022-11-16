Read full article on original website
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Column: Enjoy a couple of months without Bama and Nick Saban
The Alabama Crimson Tide will play a football game Saturday that means ... well, absolutely nothing. Not being cruel. It’s just the way things work in Tuscaloosa. The Southeastern Conference championship is out of reach. All hope of claiming a spot in the College Football Playoff is gone. Which means there’s no chance of Bama winning its seventh national title since Nick Saban arrived 15 years ago.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban says it breaks his heart to hear former players say Alabama is not playing to the standard
Nick Saban said it breaks his heart to hear former Alabama players say the Crimson Tide are not living up to the Alabama standard. Multiple former Alabama players have openly criticized the play of the Tide this season. Saban is aware, and he addressed his feelings toward it on “Hey Coach” Thursday.
rolltide.com
No. 18/16 Alabama Dominates Jacksonville State in a 104-62 Win
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 18/16 Alabama men's basketball team hit 21 three-pointers in a dominating shooting effort inside Coleman Coliseum Friday night, taking home a 104-62 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. The win marked the third time in program history that Alabama (4-0) has made 20 or...
Kickoff times, how to watch: Alabama, Auburn, South Alabama + more this Saturday
ALABAMA (WKRG) — Week 11 of the college football season is in full swing and several colleges and universities within the WKRG coverage area are competing Saturday. As always, News 5 is your home for SEC on CBS, and this week’s showdown is between the No. 1-ranked, undefeated Georgia Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats. The […]
Alabama football 10 years ago: A wild moment that will never happen again
BCS chaos reigned over the Strip in Tuscaloosa 10 years ago, almost to the day, when a forlorn Alabama football team went through the motions of another cupcake win before a pair of upsets cast them back into the championship conversation. The Crimson Tide, who had lost to Johnny Manziel...
Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets
Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban updates injury status of 2 key Alabama players
No. 8 Alabama will take a break from SEC play when they host Austin Peay on Saturday (12 p.m. ET). Alabama head coach Nick Saban recently updated the status of 2 Alabama starters. Saban said that both junior running back Jahmyr Gibbs (ankle) and junior defensive back Eli Ricks (head)...
rolltide.com
Top-seeded Alabama Soccer Defeats Portland 2-1 To Advance To Third Round Of The NCAA Tournament
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 1 seed Alabama soccer (21-2-1) advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament with a 2-1 victory over the No. 8 seed Portland Pilots (12-5-4) Friday night at the Alabama Soccer Stadium. The Crimson Tide advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.
rolltide.com
Alabama Set for Saturday’s NCAA Cross Country Championship Races in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Okla. – The Alabama men and women are set to brave the cold of Stillwater, Okla., when they toe the line on Saturday for the NCAA Cross Country Championships at The Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course. The No.5-ranked Crimson Tide women, led by Mercy Chelangat, who won...
rolltide.com
Alabama Swimming and Diving Opens Art Adamson Invitational with School Record
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Victor Johansson got the Alabama swimming and diving teams off to a great start at the Art Adamson Invitational in College Station, Texas Wednesday, picking up the win in the 500 freestyle with a school record. Johansson touched the wall at 4:14.34 to better the...
rolltide.com
Alabama Women’s Basketball Falls on Road at South Florida Wednesday Night, 67-59
TAMPA – The Alabama women's basketball team fell 67-59 in a road contest against South Florida (4-0) on Wednesday night. JaMya Mingo-Young led the Crimson Tide (2-1) with 14 points, four rebounds and two steals in the loss while Hannah Barber posted 11 points, two assists and a steal. Aaliyah Nye hit double figures, doing so for the first time of the season, as she finished with 10 points to go along with five boards.
Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Britton Latham
Praise 93.3. & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Pastor Britton Latham of Church at the Oaks. Pastor Latham along with his wife Jessica have planted a successful and thriving church in Tuscaloosa after spending time away from the city. Latham and his wife Jessica are classmates of mine from Central High School in 2003.
Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City Schools begin paying teacher interns
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s no secret there’s a teacher shortage in Alabama schools, but the Tuscaloosa city school district is testing a pilot program to see if it helps fill the gap. City school superintendent Dr. Mike Daria says a few other states are doing this and that is paying their teacher interns to help shore up the teacher shortage. It starts in January of next year.
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
CAPS Tuscaloosa to Give Away 100 Turkeys to Families in Need on Monday
Child Abuse Prevention Services of Tuscaloosa, along with several community partners, will host a turkey giveaway Monday afternoon to 100 families in need. CAPS, in partnership with Coca Cola, Sealy Furniture Outlet, CMB Holdings and West Alabama Wholesale, will give out the turkeys and drinks to the first 100 families in attendance at the drive.
Woman Shot in Tuscaloosa Friday Morning, Suspect Identified but At Large
Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot on Greensboro Avenue early Friday morning. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media that the victim was shot in the 3900 block of Greensboro Avenue before sunrise Friday morning.
Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen
As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
wvtm13.com
Man charged in death of his infant son in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A man is charged with capital murder in the death of his infant son in Tuscaloosa. According to a news release from the Tuscaloosa Police Department (TPD), Zoe Michael Jr., 29, was arrested and is in custody. The TPD says officers were called to a house...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa church gives food to families for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Outreach Ministry of Saint Paul Baptist Church continued a tradition that extends well beyond this holiday season. WBRC was there as it hosted its last drive through food giveaway of 2022. The church works to address food insecurity in West Tuscaloosa by having a food pantry and hosting food giveaways throughout the year.
